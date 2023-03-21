The Best Meal Delivery Deals This Spring: Save Up to 70% On Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and More Meal Kits
From Blue Apron to HelloFresh and EveryPlate, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal deliveries with fun and easy menu options that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of your home. Not only do these services save a lot of time, but they also give you perfectly portioned ingredients without sacrificing freshness or quality — saving you money on meal costs. This month, there are meal delivery deals that can save you as much as 70% off.
If the thought of meal prep is daunting, meal kits and delivery services make cooking simple with easy-to-follow instructions and all the ingredients delivered right to your doorstep. With meal delivery kits, you can cut out searching for recipes, shopping for groceries, and the stress of meal planning altogether.
When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, those with food allergies or other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. These services provide more variety while introducing you to new meals outside the dinners you currently have on repeat. Even better, many of these services are currently offering huge savings this spring with signup offers.
Best Meal Delivery Deals in March 2023
One of the cheapest meal kits on the market, Blue Apron plans start at $8 a serving and most plans stay under $10 a meal. They also have a wide selection of healthy dinner options from wellness meals, weight watchers friendly meals and even diabetic diet meal plans.
Beloved by celebs and influencers like Antoni Porowski, Mindy Kaling and Jessica Alba, HelloFresh is one of the most popular meal kit services in the country. Right now you can get 16 free meals across 9 deliveries and free shipping on the first box.
Setting themselves apart with affordable meals for every family, EveryPlate costs only $4.99 per serving depending on the plan you choose.
With the Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon meal kit, you can choose from Stewart's 100+ different recipes every week. Whether you're looking for family-friendly, low-carb or vegetarian meals, you'll get pre-portioned ingredients you can put together in six steps and less than 30 minutes.
Daily Harvest is a great option if you're looking to invest in a healthy meal service. With a selection of grain bowls, soups, smoothies, ice creams, energy bites and flatbreads made from organic, gluten-free and dairy-free ingredients, the subscription meal delivery company offers delicious recipes that are fast and easy to make. Right now you can get $20 off 9 items, $25 off 14 items or $35 off 24 items using code FRUITVEG.
Pursuing a plant-based lifestyle? Try a box from Purple Carrot, which provides you with high-quality ingredients to create delicious vegan meals each week. Thanks to this meal delivery company, you'll have new ways to approach vegan eating (plus, you'll want to make them again and again!). Get $20 off your first box with code PURPLE20.
Choose from over 65 ready-to-eat meals with Splendid Spoon — featuring soups, smoothies and healthy bowls. Not only can you take $110 off your first 3 deliveries, but you'll also get a free cold-pressed juice & wellness shot in your first box.
Make quick meals and shop for healthy ingredients and pantry staples using Hungryroot. They allow you to mix and match products to fit whatever diet you follow. Sign up now to get 30% off and a free gift with your purchase.
