The Best Meal Delivery Kits to Try for Thanksgiving 2021

Many of us are still doing a lot of at-home dining to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic -- and will likely still be relying on at-home meals come Thanksgiving. Food delivery from restaurants can get expensive and even for those who like to cook, doing all the grocery shopping and meal prep work can get old -- especially when it comes to preparing a Thanksgiving meal. With the holiday only a month away, it's never too early to start planning and getting dinner plans in order -- or rather get them ordered.

If you're still in that camp of eating the bulk of your meals at home and avoiding restaurants at all costs, then Thanksgiving meal delivery kits can give you the break in the kitchen you've been looking for without sacrificing nutrition or tastiness. Not only do these services save a lot of time in the kitchen, but they also help with limiting trips to the grocery store -- making them an especially appealing option during the holidays.

When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to ButcherBox and Goldbelly, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal delivery companies with fun and easy Thanksgiving menu options at various price points that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of your home.

Shoppers looking to try out a creative and thoughtful gift idea for the holidays or looking for an easy way to eat healthier this Thanksgiving will find a vast selection of healthy recipes to chose from, including keto meals, gluten-free meals, low-carb meals, plant-based meals for vegans and vegetarians, kid-friendly meals and meals made from organic ingredients. If you're truly hoping to simplify your Thanksgiving, then Thanksgiving meal delivery kits are definitely the way to go -- but be sure to order them fast!

Similar to just about everything else being affected by the supply chain shortage, it's expected to be even more difficult to get your hands on a quality turkey for the big holiday this year. Farmers and forecasters alike predict that there may even be a turkey shortage due to the lack of available staff. As a result, shoppers can expect to see a rise in prices too.

Remove all the extra hassle and unnecessary expenses by simply opting for a delivered Thanksgiving meal. Ahead, find our picks for the best meal delivery kits for Thanksgiving 2021 and beyond. Plus, be sure to check back with ET Style for more deals!

Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef is one of the best meal delivery companies for the picky eater because you can completely customize your experience to fit your diet, food preferences and hectic schedule. Home Chef's beloved Thanksgiving meal kit is set to debut soon for this year, as well. $7 AND UP/SERVING AT HOME CHEF Buy Now

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma is already the go-to spot for holiday and home decor coziness -- why not invite them to your Thanksgiving dinner table too? STARTS AT $230 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox The alluring part of ButcherBox -- at least compared to other meal delivery services -- is that the brand specializes in delivering high-quality meats right to your door. So, even if you're not the biggest turkey fan, you can still enjoy the fun of Thanksgiving -- especially because when you sign up for ButcherBox, you're able to choose from three different meats. STARTS AT $159 AT BUTCHERBOX Buy Now

Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron offers a constantly changing lineup of meat, fish, Beyond Meat, WW-approved dishes, diabetes-friendly recipes and health-conscious offerings. Choose from a signature 2-serving meal, signature 4-serving meal or vegetarian 2-serving meal. Plus, you can enjoy Thanksgiving and other holiday favorites delivered straight to your door with Blue Apron's variety of Thanksgiving meal kits -- which are available in a number of serving sizes and price points. STARTS AT $68 AT BLUE APRON Buy Now

HelloFresh Thanksgiving Meal Kit HelloFresh HelloFresh Thanksgiving Meal Kit With HelloFresh's beloved Thanksgiving meal delivery kit, users can enjoy a gourmet turkey recipe, five seasonal sides and a dessert -- all of which is sure to impress and satisfy even the pickiest of Thanksgiving dinner eaters. STARTS AT $17 AT HELLOFRESH Buy Now

Harry & David Harry & David Harry & David Harry & David boasts a full menu that's chock-full of Thanksgiving-inspired meal kits, singular dishes and recipes that will help to simplify all of your holiday cooking prepping. Choose from everything from a Gourmet Ham Dinner and Oven-Roasted Turkey Spread to a Deep-Dish Pumpkin Pie dessert and more! STARTS AT $40 AT HARRY & DAVID Buy Now

Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Indulge in the Custom Thanksgiving Feast for Four with Omaha Steaks delicious holiday meal plan -- available to order and have sent directly to your door. STARTS AT $160 AT OMAHA STEAKS Buy Now

Goldbelly Goldbelly Goldbelly This Thanksgiving, cut back on shopping and prep time by ordering a Thanksgiving meal or dish through Goldbelly. The brand boasts dozens of different and totally delicious seasonal dishes that are from retailers across the country -- including classics like an Apple Walnut Cream pie and more unique dishes like the Cajun Deep Fried Turkey. STARTS AT $59 AT GOLDBELLY Buy Now

Freshly Freshly Freshly Freshly is the meal kit delivery service is all about keeping it simple. Every fully prepared meal is delivered fresh and ready to eat in three minutes -- just pop it in the microwave. Current favorite meal options include Sicilian-Style Chicken Parm with Broccoli, Turkey-Mushroom Meatballs and Almond-Chicken Ginger Bowl -- plus the Carved Thanksgiving Turkey (a holiday favorite) will be coming back to the menu soon. STARTS AT $8 AT FRESHLY Buy Now

Dinnerly Dinnerly Dinnerly This affordable meal kit service provides easy recipes on a weekly basis. Come the holiday season, Dinnerly also serves up savory and flavorful Thanksgiving meal dishes that will help to lighten your load (while still staying true to the delicious essence of Thanksgiving). STARTS AT $5 PER PERSON AT DINNERLY Buy Now

Magic Kitchen Magic Kitchen Magic Kitchen This delivery kit includes a partially cooked turkey breast and easy-to-prepare sides, all of which will ship on Oct. 20, 2021. $240 AT MAGIC KITCHEN Pre-Order Now

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Daily Harvest If you're looking to spend a little more on a healthy meal service, Daily Harvest is a great option. With a selection of grain bowls, soups, smoothies, ice creams, energy bites and flatbreads made from organic, gluten-fee and dairy-free ingredients, the subscription meal delivery company offers delicious recipes that are fast and easy to make. You can choose between weekly or monthly plans or purchase a gift card of up to $250. Daily Harvest also offers a nine-item gift box that allows the recipient to pick which items they want to try. $6 AND UP PER SERVING AT DAILY HARVEST Buy Now

Factor_ Factor_ Factor_ If you're following a keto, low-carb, low calorie or plant-based diet, looking for fully prepared meals that require little to no prep time, Factor_ is a delivery service that deserves a top spot on your lists -- especially for the holidays. That brand is constantly rotating its menu created by culinary experts and dietitians. They work to ensure you're getting a delicious meal for your dietary preference that supports a healthy lifestyle every time. So, you'll always get something different for your meals that are undoubtedly tasty. STARTS AT $12 AT FACTOR_ Buy Now

EveryPlate EveryPlate EveryPlate Every week, EveryPlate debuts 11 new delicious meals to choose from -- think Garlic Rosemary Chicken or Balsamic Steak -- for two or four people. Once you receive the ingredients and six-step recipe cards, you can cook the dishes in 30 minutes or less. Not only are you saving time, but at under $5 per serving, EveryPlate saves you money, too. Order three, four or five dinners per week -- you can skip a week or cancel your subscription up to five days before your next delivery is scheduled. As of right now, EveryPlate does not cater to special diets, such as a plant-based eating. But they do boast delicious holiday dinner offerings for Thanksgiving Day and beyond. STARTS AT $5 AT EVERYPLATE Buy Now

