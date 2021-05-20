These days, you can get pretty much anything delivered straight to your doorstep -- including the ingredients for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Which has us hungry people asking an important question: What's the best meal delivery service that also delivers on taste?

If you're new to food delivery services, they're just as amazing as they sound. With the simplicity of a few clicks, you can eat well, reduce food waste and even save money, all without having to go to the grocery store. If you hate cooking -- or don't have the time or energy to do it -- most of the recipes only involve a few simple instructions. And with fully prepared meal services, you'll cut down the amount of dishes you need to wash and prep time. Sounds pretty good, right?

Meal delivery companies are also available for those who have food allergies and diet restrictions (and yes, there are options for picky eaters in the family, too). Looking for keto meal delivery? Sun Basket prioritizes these and other organic ingredients, while Sakara caters to people who follow a plant-based diet or want delicious gluten-free meals. (There's even a delivery service just for meat lovers.) And if you're part of a program like Weight Watchers that counts calories, most services charge by portion sizes -- so it's easy to keep track.

Below, we've rounded up six meal delivery services that are just as big on convenience as they are on taste.

Sunbasket Sunbasket Sunbasket Whether you want keto, paleo, gluten-free or vegetarian meals, Sunbasket will ship healthy dinners packed with organic ingredients and delicious flavors straight to your door. And with Fresh & Ready meals (which are $9 per serving), you can order single-serving options to eat for lunch, dinner or any time you want a quick and easy meal. But if you're planning to cook for the night, select at least two weekly dinner meal kit options and then add on items for breakfast, lunch, snacks and more (you can even get specialty meat!). All recipes come with simple cooking or heat-only instructions, making Sunbasket a top contender for those who want to spend more time at the dinner table and less time in the kitchen. $9 AND UP/SERVING AT SUNBASKET Buy Now

HelloFresh HelloFresh HelloFresh Meal delivery service HelloFresh brings you everything you need to make a high-quality meal without all the fuss. From pre-measured ingredients to spices and seasonings, you'll get everything you need for your meals in your box. And for Father's Day the brand has launched curated bundles (like Surf & Turf, the Ultimate BBQ Pack and the Burger Pack) specifically for the special Sunday that'll be available for the weeks fo June 13 and June 20 $9 AND UP/SERVING AT HELLOFRESH Buy Now

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Pursuing a plant-based lifestyle? Be sure to get a box from Purple Carrot, which provides you with high-quality ingredients to create delicious vegan meals each week. Thanks to this brand, you'll have new ways to approach vegan eating (plus, you'll want to make them again and again!). You can choose meals -- which you can order as meal kits or pre-prepared servings -- from a rotating menu that caters to three different meal plans: Chef's Choice, Quick & Easy and High Protein. Don't worry, you can mix and match your meals, too. $12/SERVING AT PURPLE CARROT Buy Now

Factor_ Factor_ Factor_ If you're adhering to a keto, low-carb, low calorie or plant-based diet, looking for fully prepared meals that require little to no prep time, Factor_ is a delivery service that deserves a top spot on your lists. That brand is constantly rotating its menu -- which is created by culinary experts and dietitians to ensure you're getting delicious and healthy meals every time. So, you'll always get something different for your meals that are undoubtedly tasty. $12 AND UP/SERVING AT FACTOR_ Buy Now

Freshly Freshly Freshly Freshly is the meal kit delivery service is all about keeping it simple. Every fully prepared meal is delivered fresh and ready to eat in three minutes -- just pop it in the microwave. But these aren't your typical microwave meals. Each dinner is full of fresh ingredients that are nutrient-rich: complex carbs, healthy fats and quality proteins. Current favorite meal options include Sicilian-Style Chicken Parm with Broccoli, Turkey-Mushroom Meatballs and Almond-Chicken Ginger Bowl. $8 AND UP/SERVING AT FRESHLY Buy Now

Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef is one of the best meal delivery companies for the picky eater you can completely customize your experience to fit your diet, food preferences and hectic schedule. Each week, you'll select recipes from categories as specific as slow cooker meals, oven-ready meals, entree salads and veggie forward meals for those looking for a vegetarian option -- the weekly menu is made up of pre-portioned fresh ingredients, and you can upgrade, swap or leave out items like meat. (New dishes are added every week to keep things exciting.) Once your special delivery arrives at your door, use the step-by-step recipe cards to cook and plate your meals. You can select the delivery dates that work best for you and even skip shipments or pause your account. For extra convenience, Home Chef is also available in select grocery stores. $7 AND UP/SERVING AT HOME CHEF Buy Now

Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron offers a constantly changing lineup of meat, fish, Beyond Meat, WW-approved dishes, diabetes-friendly recipes and health-conscious offerings. Choose from a signature 2-serving meal, signature 4-serving meal or vegetarian 2-serving meal. And if this is your first order, you can save $60 over your first three boxes. So really, there's no reason you shouldn't try the service out. $10 AND UP PER SERVING AT BLUE APRON Buy Now

Sakara Sakara Sakara Looking to add a taste of luxury to your meal delivery? Sakara offers a variety of healthy meal programs that focus on organic, plant-based, gluten-free meals -- all ready-to-eat. Their most popular service includes three or five days of one, two or three prepared meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), plus daily tea and functional supplements and access to holistic health coaching. It's pricier compared to the other services we love, but we can totally see why celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge are fans. You can subscribe to the service for $70 per day for 5 days or do a one-time order for 5 days at $82 per day. $70 AND UP FOR PLANS AT SAKARA Buy Now

EveryPlate EveryPlate EveryPlate Every week, EveryPlate debuts 11 new delicious meals to choose from -- think Garlic Rosemary Chicken or Balsamic Steak -- for two or four people. Once you receive the ingredients and six-step recipe cards, you can cook the dishes in 30 minutes or less. Not only are you saving time, but at under $5 per serving, EveryPlate saves you money, too. Order three, four or five dinners per week -- you can skip a week or cancel your subscription up to five days before your next delivery is scheduled. As of right now, EveryPlate does not cater to special diets, such as a plant-based eating. $5/SERVING AT EVERYPLATE Buy Now

