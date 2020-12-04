The Best Meal Kits for the Holidays
Dining in is one of the safest ways to eat during the coronavirus pandemic, and for those spending most of their time at home, meal delivery services are becoming more popular. They're also a great gift option for the holiday season and holiday gifts.
When it comes to picky eaters, clean eaters, food allergies and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to Purple Carrot and Daily Harvest, there are a bunch of affordable and pricey subscription-based meal delivery companies whose fun and easy menu options make for a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of home. Plus, lots of companies now deliver wine right to your door.
Holiday shoppers looking to try out a creative and thoughtful gift idea will find a vast selection of healthy recipes to chose from, including keto meals, gluten-free meals, low-carb meals, plant-based meals for vegans and vegetarians, kid-friendly meals and meals made from organic ingredients.
Below, find our picks for the best meal delivery kits -- and one wine delivery service -- for the holidays, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more deals!
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon Prime Day 2020
The Best Gifts From Amazon Prime Day 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
According to TikTok, Here's Everything Teens Want for the Holidays
Best Holiday Beauty Deals for Gifting -- Diptyque, Amika and More
Best Small Businesses to Shop on Amazon Prime Day for the Holidays
Everything You Need to Make Holiday Cookies With Your Family