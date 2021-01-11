The Best Meal Kits for the New Year
Dining in is one of the safest ways to eat during the coronavirus pandemic, and for those spending most of their time at home, meal delivery services are becoming more popular. They're a great gift option for the holiday season as holiday gifts, but most importantly they're a great way to tackle your healthy eating New Year's resolution.
When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to Purple Carrot and Daily Harvest, there are a bunch of affordable and pricey subscription-based meal delivery companies whose fun and easy menu options make for a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of home. Plus, lots of companies now deliver wine right to your door.
Shoppers looking to try out a creative and thoughtful gift idea or looking for an easy way to eat healthier for the New Year will find a vast selection of healthy recipes to chose from, including keto meals, gluten-free meals, low-carb meals, plant-based meals for vegans and vegetarians, kid-friendly meals and meals made from organic ingredients.
Below, find our picks for the best meal delivery kits -- and one wine delivery service -- for the New Year, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more deals!
