The Best Meal Kits to Try for Thanksgiving

A lot of us are still doing a lot of at-home dining to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic -- and will likely still be relying on at-home meals come Thanksgiving. Food delivery from restaurants can get expensive and even for those who like to cook, doing all the grocery shopping and meal prep work can get old -- especially with Thanksgiving-related things. Sure, we may be a couple months out from the food-centric holiday, but it's never too early to start planning and getting our dinner plans in order -- or rather get them ordered.

If you're still in that camp of eating the bulk of your meals at home and avoiding restaurants at all costs, then meal delivery services can give you the break in the kitchen you've been looking for without sacrificing nutrition or tastiness. They save a lot of time in the kitchen and help with limiting trips to the grocery store -- making them an especially appealing option during the holidays.

When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to Purple Carrot and Daily Harvest, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal delivery companies with fun and easy menu options at various price points that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of home. Plus, lots of companies now deliver wine right to your door.

Shoppers looking to try out a creative and thoughtful gift idea for the holidays or looking for an easy way to eat healthier this Thanksgiving will find a vast selection of healthy recipes to chose from, including keto meals, gluten-free meals, low-carb meals, plant-based meals for vegans and vegetarians, kid-friendly meals and meals made from organic ingredients.

Below, find our picks for the best meal delivery kits -- and one wine delivery service -- for Thanksgiving 2021 and beyond. Plus, be sure to check back with ET Style for more deals!

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma is already the go-to spot for holiday and home decor coziness -- why not invite them to your Thanksgiving dinner table too? STARTS AT $230 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

Freshly Freshly Freshly Freshly is the meal kit delivery service is all about keeping it simple. Every fully prepared meal is delivered fresh and ready to eat in three minutes -- just pop it in the microwave. Current favorite meal options include Sicilian-Style Chicken Parm with Broccoli, Turkey-Mushroom Meatballs and Almond-Chicken Ginger Bowl -- plus the Carved Thanksgiving Turkey (a holiday favorite) will be coming back to the menu soon. $8 AND UP/SERVING AT FRESHLY Buy Now

Sakara Sakara Sakara Looking to add a taste of luxury to your Thanksgiving this year? Sakara offers a variety of healthy meal programs that focus on organic, gluten-free, plant-based meals -- all ready-to-eat. Their most popular service includes three or five days of one, two or three prepared meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), plus daily tea and functional supplements and access to holistic health coaching. It's pricier compared to the other services we love, but we can totally see why celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge are fans. You can subscribe to the service for $70 per day for 5 days or do a one-time order for 5 days at $82 per day. $70 AND UP FOR PLANS AT SAKARA Buy Now

Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Indulge in the Custom Thanksgiving Feast for Four with Omaha Steaks delicious holiday meal plan -- available to order and have sent directly to your door. STARTS AT $160 AT OMAHA STEAKS Buy Now

Magic Kitchen Magic Kitchen Magic Kitchen This delivery kit includes a partially cooked turkey breast and easy-to-prepare sides, all of which will ship on Oct. 20, 2021. $240 AT MAGIC KITCHEN Pre-Order Now

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Daily Harvest If you're looking to spend a little more on a healthy meal service, Daily Harvest is a great option. With a selection of grain bowls, soups, smoothies, ice creams, energy bites and flatbreads made from organic, gluten-fee and dairy-free ingredients, the subscription meal delivery company offers delicious recipes that are fast and easy to make. You can choose between weekly or monthly plans or purchase a gift card of up to $250. Daily Harvest also offers a nine-item gift box that allows the recipient to pick which items they want to try. $6 AND UP PER SERVING AT DAILY HARVEST Buy Now

Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron offers a constantly changing lineup of meat, fish, Beyond Meat, WW-approved dishes, diabetes-friendly recipes and health-conscious offerings. Choose from a signature 2-serving meal, signature 4-serving meal or vegetarian 2-serving meal. Plus, enjoy Thanksgiving and other holiday favorites delivered straight to your door. $10 AND UP PER SERVING AT BLUE APRON Buy Now

Factor_ Factor_ Factor_ If you're following a keto, low-carb, low calorie or plant-based diet, looking for fully prepared meals that require little to no prep time, Factor_ is a delivery service that deserves a top spot on your lists -- especially for the holidays. That brand is constantly rotating its menu created by culinary experts and dietitians. They work to ensure you're getting a delicious meal for your dietary preference that supports a healthy lifestyle every time. So, you'll always get something different for your meals that are undoubtedly tasty. $12 AND UP/SERVING AT FACTOR_ Buy Now

Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef is one of the best meal delivery companies for the picky eater because you can completely customize your experience to fit your diet, food preferences and hectic schedule. Home Chef's beloved Thanksgiving meal kit is set to debut soon for this year, as well. $7 AND UP/SERVING AT HOME CHEF Buy Now

EveryPlate EveryPlate EveryPlate Every week, EveryPlate debuts 11 new delicious meals to choose from -- think Garlic Rosemary Chicken or Balsamic Steak -- for two or four people. Once you receive the ingredients and six-step recipe cards, you can cook the dishes in 30 minutes or less. Not only are you saving time, but at under $5 per serving, EveryPlate saves you money, too. Order three, four or five dinners per week -- you can skip a week or cancel your subscription up to five days before your next delivery is scheduled. As of right now, EveryPlate does not cater to special diets, such as a plant-based eating. But they do boast delicious holiday dinner offerings for Thanksgiving Day and beyond. $5/SERVING AT EVERYPLATE Buy Now

Winc Winc Winc Wine tasting should be as much fun as possible -- and during the holidays, you can never go wrong with a classic glass of wine -- especially when being served at the Thanksgiving table. $13 AND UP AT WINC Buy Now

