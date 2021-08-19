The Best Meal Kits To Try This Fall
A lot of us are still doing a lot of at-home dining to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Food delivery from restaurants can get expensive and even for those who like to cook, doing all the grocery shopping and meal prep work can get old. If you're in that camp, meal delivery services can give you the break in the kitchen you've been looking for without sacrificing nutrition or tastiness. They save a lot of time in the kitchen and help with limiting trips to the grocery store, making them an appealing option.
When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to Purple Carrot and Daily Harvest, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal delivery companies with fun and easy menu options at various price points that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of home. Plus, lots of companies now deliver wine right to your door.
Shoppers looking to try out a creative and thoughtful gift idea or looking for an easy way to eat healthier this year will find a vast selection of healthy recipes to chose from, including keto meals, gluten-free meals, low-carb meals, plant-based meals for vegans and vegetarians, kid-friendly meals and meals made from organic ingredients.
Below, find our picks for the best meal delivery kits -- and one wine delivery service -- for 2021 and be sure to check back with ET Style for more deals!
