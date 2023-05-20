The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals to Shop from the Discover Samsung Summer Sale
Just ahead of Memorial Day, Samsung's Discover Event is here with huge discounts on TVs, phones, tablets, and most noteworthy, Samsung's top-rated appliances. Skimping on quality is not an option with the best appliance deals from the Discover Samsung sale. Whether you’re in the market for a new washer and dryer or something bigger like a refrigerator, there are a ton of Memorial Day appliances deals you can take advantage of right now at Samsung.
Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well, their impressive features can actually make your life easier. While big-ticket appliances are typically pricey and rarely marked down, Samsung is here to make home upgrades easy on our wallets. Right now, you can save thousands on best-selling ranges, washing machines, dishwashers and more smart appliances.
The brand's Smart Refrigerator — currently $1,400 off — includes a family hub so you can manage the thermostat, get recommended recipes based on ingredients you have on hand, and see inside your fridge from your phone. The discounted Bespoke Washer and Dryers can pair to your smartphone to allow you to start and stop loads or get important notifications about your usage while running errands.
When shopping for home and kitchen appliances, Samsung should be your first stop, especially with the current Memorial Day 2023 sales. Below, we've rounded up the best appliance deals from the Discover Samsung Event. Don't wait too long, because the summer savings end on Sunday, May 21.
Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals
Save $1,890 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition.
Combining a conventional large capacity dryer with a delicate dryer in one unit allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently, keeping all your clothing in great condition.
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer and dryers featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. On May 16, you can shop either for $600 off as they are both one of the day's Deals of the Day.
Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and the Family Hub. Not only can you save $1,500 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.
Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease.
Best Samsung Range Deals
Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly.
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save $650 on the five-burner gas stove.
Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.
Best Samsung Microwave Deals
A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses slim-fry technology which can make food crispy in the microwave.
A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time.
A sleek oven with a microwave built-in on top, provides you one spot for all your cooking needs. For a limited time you can save $1,250 on this convenient duo.
Best Samsung Vacuum Deals
Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $300 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.
Easily clean any surface with Samsung's lightweight Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often.
Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while the clean station empties the dust bin for you.
Best Samsung Dishwasher Deals
A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
