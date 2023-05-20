Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals to Shop from the Discover Samsung Summer Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Discover Samsung Summer Event 2023: Best Deals on Appliances
Samsung

Just ahead of Memorial Day, Samsung's Discover Event is here with huge discounts on TVs, phones, tablets, and most noteworthy, Samsung's top-rated appliances. Skimping on quality is not an option with the best appliance deals from the Discover Samsung sale. Whether you’re in the market for a new washer and dryer or something bigger like a refrigerator, there are a ton of Memorial Day appliances deals you can take advantage of right now at Samsung. 

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well, their impressive features can actually make your life easier. While big-ticket appliances are typically pricey and rarely marked down, Samsung is here to make home upgrades easy on our wallets. Right now, you can save thousands on best-selling ranges, washing machines, dishwashers and more smart appliances.

The brand's Smart Refrigerator — currently $1,400 off — includes a family hub so you can manage the thermostat, get recommended recipes based on ingredients you have on hand, and see inside your fridge from your phone. The discounted Bespoke Washer and Dryers can pair to your smartphone to allow you to start and stop loads or get important notifications about your usage while running errands. 

When shopping for home and kitchen appliances, Samsung should be your first stop, especially with the current Memorial Day 2023 sales. Below, we've rounded up the best appliance deals from the Discover Samsung Event. Don't wait too long, because the summer savings end on Sunday, May 21.

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,890 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,123
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,208
GAS DRYER
6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash
Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Samsung
6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash

With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition.

$1,999$1,299
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry
Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry
Samsung
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry

Combining a conventional large capacity dryer with a delicate dryer in one unit allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently, keeping all your clothing in great condition.

$1,999$1,299
ELECTRIC
$2,099$1,399
GAS
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set

Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.

$2,898$2,406
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Washers and Dryers
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Washers and Dryers
Samsung
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Washers and Dryers

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer and dryers featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. On May 16, you can shop either for $600 off as they are both one of the day's Deals of the Day. 

$1,689$1,049
ULTRA CAPACITY FRONT LOAD WASHER
$1,712$1,049
ULTRA CAPACITY ELECTRIC DRYER

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,332$1,699
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.

$4,499$3,099
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung Smart 4 Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and the Family Hub. Not only can you save $1,500 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.

$4,499$2,999
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease.

$2,999$1,999

Best Samsung Range Deals

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Control Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Wi-Fi
Samsung
Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly. 

$1,799$1,099
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry

No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.

$2,449$1,549
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Samsung
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save $650 on the five-burner gas stove.

$1,599$949
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.

$1,249$849

Best Samsung Microwave Deals

1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry
1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry
Samsung
1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry

A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses slim-fry technology which can make food crispy in the microwave.

$729$479
2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
Samsung
2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking

A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time. 

$529$329
30" Smart Microwave Combination Wall Oven in Black Stainless Steel
30" Smart Microwave Combination Wall Oven
Samsung
30" Smart Microwave Combination Wall Oven in Black Stainless Steel

A sleek oven with a microwave built-in on top, provides you one spot for all your cooking needs. For a limited time you can save $1,250 on this convenient duo. 

$3,649$2,399

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum
Samsung
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $300 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.

$1,300$1,000
Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Easily clean any surface with Samsung's lightweight Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often. 

$330$280
Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All in One Clean Station
Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All in One Clean Station
Samsung
Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All in One Clean Station

Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while the clean station empties the dust bin for you.

$900$450

Best Samsung Dishwasher Deals

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher
Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher
Samsung
Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher

A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine. 

$1,299$829

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

