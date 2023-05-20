Just ahead of Memorial Day, Samsung's Discover Event is here with huge discounts on TVs, phones, tablets, and most noteworthy, Samsung's top-rated appliances. Skimping on quality is not an option with the best appliance deals from the Discover Samsung sale. Whether you’re in the market for a new washer and dryer or something bigger like a refrigerator, there are a ton of Memorial Day appliances deals you can take advantage of right now at Samsung.

Shop the Appliance Deals

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well, their impressive features can actually make your life easier. While big-ticket appliances are typically pricey and rarely marked down, Samsung is here to make home upgrades easy on our wallets. Right now, you can save thousands on best-selling ranges, washing machines, dishwashers and more smart appliances.

The brand's Smart Refrigerator — currently $1,400 off — includes a family hub so you can manage the thermostat, get recommended recipes based on ingredients you have on hand, and see inside your fridge from your phone. The discounted Bespoke Washer and Dryers can pair to your smartphone to allow you to start and stop loads or get important notifications about your usage while running errands.

When shopping for home and kitchen appliances, Samsung should be your first stop, especially with the current Memorial Day 2023 sales. Below, we've rounded up the best appliance deals from the Discover Samsung Event. Don't wait too long, because the summer savings end on Sunday, May 21.

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,890 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,123 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,208 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. $2,999 $1,999 Shop Now

Best Samsung Range Deals

Best Samsung Microwave Deals

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

Best Samsung Dishwasher Deals

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine. $1,299 $829 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

