It’s the time of year to plan vacations and get out of town. But if your suitcase has seen better days, don’t risk a luggage catastrophe — gear up with something new. If you’re looking for a new carry-on, something bigger or even a weekender bag, now's the perfect time to get one on sale. With Memorial Day 2024 less than two weeks away, we found all the best luggage sales happening across the internet.

From Samsonite and Calpak to Monos, Tumi and more, the Memorial Day luggage deals are slashing prices on top-rated travel essentials by as much as 50% off. Good luggage can make all the difference in making your stashed belongings easily accessible and organized, not to mention comfort when carrying.

Ahead, gear up for summer and shop all the best Memorial Day luggage deals happening today. Don’t forget to add some organization travel cubes and a sweet new baggage tag to travel in functional style. Your future jet-lagged self will thank you later.

Ahead of Memorial Day, the Samsonite sale is taking up to 50% off best-selling luggage, duffel bags, backpacks and more travel essentials.

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set Samsonite Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. $520 $260 Shop Now

Bundle and save up to $150 on Monos luggage sets. Whether you're frequent flyer or an overpacker, Monos' stylish carry-ons and checked luggage are perfect for summer.

Tumi is a premium luggage company that offers quality materials like ballistic nylon and recycled polycarbonate for years of use. Shop now for up to 30% off. Don't miss the discounted duffels, backpacks and totes for everyday commuting and weekend travel.

Besides the wallet-friendly pricing at Amazon, the retailer also offers great deals on travel accessories like packing cube sets. Shop the best Amazon Memorial Day deals to save on brands like Samsonite, American Tourister, Delsey Paris and more.

Mark & Graham offers eclectic and stylish goods, and their luggage selection is no exception. Shop now for prices up to 50% off. They also have adorable jewelry cases, zipper pouches and cosmetic travel cases.

Calpak luggage has some very fun prints and patterns like marble-look and leopard styles on sale right now up to 50% off.

Calpak Stevyn Large Rolling Duffel CalPak Calpak Stevyn Large Rolling Duffel Grab and go with ease with this bag's top handle to start any vacation right. The two wheels were designed to handle any terrain, plus there's a separate zippered shoe compartment to keep the rest of your essentials clean. $185 $130 Shop Now

Calpak Evry Starter Bundle Calpak Calpak Evry Starter Bundle Bringing you everything you need for smooth travels ahead, this complete set includes a large and carry-on size luggage featuring built-in TSA approved locks, 3 packing cubes, 2 pouches, and 1 luggage tag. $545 $299 Shop Now

American Tourister's accessible, stylish luggage is up to 50% off right now.

Another legacy brand, Antler luggage has hard and soft options in stunning color selections for all of your travel needs. Get up to 50% off right now on their premium suitcases and duffel bags.

