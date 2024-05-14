Calpak, Samsonite, Monos and more luggage brands are offer major markdowns right now.
It’s the time of year to plan vacations and get out of town. But if your suitcase has seen better days, don’t risk a luggage catastrophe — gear up with something new. If you’re looking for a new carry-on, something bigger or even a weekender bag, now's the perfect time to get one on sale. With Memorial Day 2024 less than two weeks away, we found all the best luggage sales happening across the internet.
From Samsonite and Calpak to Monos, Tumi and more, the Memorial Day luggage deals are slashing prices on top-rated travel essentials by as much as 50% off. Good luggage can make all the difference in making your stashed belongings easily accessible and organized, not to mention comfort when carrying.
Ahead, gear up for summer and shop all the best Memorial Day luggage deals happening today. Don’t forget to add some organization travel cubes and a sweet new baggage tag to travel in functional style. Your future jet-lagged self will thank you later.
Samsonite
Ahead of Memorial Day, the Samsonite sale is taking up to 50% off best-selling luggage, duffel bags, backpacks and more travel essentials.
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design.
Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set
If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches.
Monos
Bundle and save up to $150 on Monos luggage sets. Whether you're frequent flyer or an overpacker, Monos' stylish carry-ons and checked luggage are perfect for summer.
Monos Luggage Set
Get $100 off a Check-In Medium and Carry-on from Monos.
Tumi
Tumi is a premium luggage company that offers quality materials like ballistic nylon and recycled polycarbonate for years of use. Shop now for up to 30% off. Don't miss the discounted duffels, backpacks and totes for everyday commuting and weekend travel.
Tumi International Expandable Four-Wheeled Carry-On
Stand out from the crowd with this chic carry-on. It's got a built in USB-C charging port, integrated TSA lock and more premium features that make it worth the price tag.
Amazon
Besides the wallet-friendly pricing at Amazon, the retailer also offers great deals on travel accessories like packing cube sets. Shop the best Amazon Memorial Day deals to save on brands like Samsonite, American Tourister, Delsey Paris and more.
Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This secure and stylish carry-on from Delsey features two full packing compartments and is created with 100% polycarbonate material. The TSA-accepted lock provides maximum security.
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This highly functional and expandable 21-inch carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits.
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham offers eclectic and stylish goods, and their luggage selection is no exception. Shop now for prices up to 50% off. They also have adorable jewelry cases, zipper pouches and cosmetic travel cases.
Calpak
Calpak luggage has some very fun prints and patterns like marble-look and leopard styles on sale right now up to 50% off.
Calpak Stevyn Large Rolling Duffel
Grab and go with ease with this bag's top handle to start any vacation right. The two wheels were designed to handle any terrain, plus there's a separate zippered shoe compartment to keep the rest of your essentials clean.
Calpak Evry Starter Bundle
Bringing you everything you need for smooth travels ahead, this complete set includes a large and carry-on size luggage featuring built-in TSA approved locks, 3 packing cubes, 2 pouches, and 1 luggage tag.
American Tourister
American Tourister's accessible, stylish luggage is up to 50% off right now.
American Tourister Star Wars R2D2 Carry-On
May Fourth may have just passed but a perfect travel companion for Star Wars lovers is this smart carry-on. It's also a great deal at 30% off.
Antler Luggage
Another legacy brand, Antler luggage has hard and soft options in stunning color selections for all of your travel needs. Get up to 50% off right now on their premium suitcases and duffel bags.
Antler Bamburgh Carry-On Duffel in Navy
If you're a packing minimalist, this lockable carry-on has lightweight but durable fabric and six interior pockets to keep you organized. It would also make a plum Father's Day gift.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
