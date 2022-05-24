Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Sales on Luggage and Summer-Ready Travel Gear

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Memorial Day Luggage Sales
Calpak

Memorial Day is considered the unofficial beginning of summer — the season of sunny vacations and much-needed getaways. Whether you have an extravagant destination wedding or are making a quick trip to the beach, now’s the time to upgrade your luggage. The best Memorial Day luggage sales have already started with high-quality brands rolling out markdowns ahead of the holiday weekend. 

While you're fine-tuning your itinerary for any upcoming trips, you might want to start thinking about your suitcase situation. If your suitcase has seen the world, it's also probably seen better days. In that case, now's the optimal time to check out the top Memorial Day luggage deals on suitcases, backpacks and travel accessories happening right now. 

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales

Samsonite: Take 15% off sitewide or 20% two or more items with code MAYSALE.

CALPAK: Save up to 40% on Calpak luggage from May 26 to June 1. 

Herschel: From classic travel styles like the Novel Duffel to an insulated backpack, save up to 30% on Herschel bags in every color. 

Bed Bath & Beyond: Luggage sets, carry-ons, duffle bags, and even underseat luggage are all up to 50% off during Bed Bath & Beyond's Memorial Day sale. 

AmazonShop Amazon's luggage deals for luggage sets, toiletry bags, and backpacks, including top brands like Samsonite and Travelpro. 

Travelpro: Save 10% when you spend $150 and 15% when you spend $250 during Travelpro's Buy More, Save More sale event. 

Briggs & Riley: Explore travel accessories and expandable briefcases on sale at Briggs & Riley. 

Nordstrom Rack: Save on luggage with deals up to 90% off Tumi, SwissGear, Travelers Choice and more.  

If you're traveling anytime in the near or not-so-near future, there are tons of savings to take advantage of. Below, check out the best Memorial Day luggage deals available this week. Whether you want a soft-sided suitcase, a hard shell bag or something to hold your toiletries, take advantage of these Memorial Day savings. 

Nautica Marine 28" Hardside Spinner Checked Luggage
Nautica Marine 28" Hardside Spinner Checked Luggage
Bed Bath & Beyond
Nautica Marine 28" Hardside Spinner Checked Luggage

The lightweight and sporty Nautica Marine Hardside Spinner Checked Luggage features an expandable hardside shell, four 360 degree spinner wheels and an adjustable telescopic pull handle.

$80$20
Travelpro Lightweight Carry On Suitcase
Travelpro Skypro Lightweight Airline Size Carry On Luggage Trolley Suitcase
Amazon
Travelpro Lightweight Carry On Suitcase

This wheeled suitcase is under 18 inches wide, so it makes a great carry on suitcase. The Travelpro suitcase can also duel as a laptop bag if you commute to work.

$150$120
American Tourister Disney Mickey Mouse 2-Piece Luggage Set
American Tourister Disney Mickey Mouse 2-Piece Luggage Set
American Tourister
American Tourister Disney Mickey Mouse 2-Piece Luggage Set

This rolling suitcase duo from American Tourister is decorated with a cute Mickey Mouse pattern. These will make the perfect travel companions for any Disney fanatic.

$350$200
Travelpro Maxlite Luggage Set
Travelpro Maxlite Luggage Set
Travelpro
Travelpro Maxlite Luggage Set

The Travelpro Maxlite Luggage Set comes with two different sizes of wheeled bags, which include a 21-inch bag and a 29-inch bag. Both suitcases have spinner wheels, so you can push or pull your luggage in any direction. But we think the best part is that these Travelpro bags come with a lifetime limited warranty.

$370$290
UBesGoo 3-Piece Trolley Suitcase with TSA Lock
UBesGoo 3-Piece Trolley Suitcase with TSA Lock
Walmart
UBesGoo 3-Piece Trolley Suitcase with TSA Lock

This 3-piece luggage set comes with three different sizes of rolling suitcases including a 20-inch, 24-inch and a 28-inch bag. With the locks and hard shell exteriors, your travel essentials are sure to stay safe.

$400$145
Water-Resistant Travel Duffel Bag
Water-Resistant Travel Duffel Bag
Amazon
Water-Resistant Travel Duffel Bag

If wheeled suitcases aren't for you, try this grey duffel bag. It comes in multiple different sizes and colors to fit your style and needs.

$29$19
Calpak Astyll Carry-On Luggage
Calpak Astyll Carry-On Luggage
Calpak
Calpak Astyll Carry-On Luggage

This tiny rolling suitcase from Calpak fits perfectly in an overhead compartment on a plane. At just 22 inches long by 14 inches wide and 9 inches deep, you can easily use it as a carry-on bag. Of course, the Calpak Astyll Collection comes in many different sizes, and every size is currently on sale.

$195$117

RELATED CONTENT:

The 25 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

Outdoor Voices Memorial Day Sale: Up to 50% Off Leggings and More

Great Jones Memorial Day Sale: Get 25% Off on Bakeware and Cookware

Parachute Memorial Day Sale: Get 20% Off Bestselling Bedding and More

Shop the 25 Best Memorial Day Sales Happening Right Now

The Best Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

Oprah's Favorite Cooling Sheets & Pajamas Are On Sale for Memorial Day