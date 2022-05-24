The Best Memorial Day Sales on Luggage and Summer-Ready Travel Gear

Memorial Day is considered the unofficial beginning of summer — the season of sunny vacations and much-needed getaways. Whether you have an extravagant destination wedding or are making a quick trip to the beach, now’s the time to upgrade your luggage. The best Memorial Day luggage sales have already started with high-quality brands rolling out markdowns ahead of the holiday weekend.

While you're fine-tuning your itinerary for any upcoming trips, you might want to start thinking about your suitcase situation. If your suitcase has seen the world, it's also probably seen better days. In that case, now's the optimal time to check out the top Memorial Day luggage deals on suitcases, backpacks and travel accessories happening right now.

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales

Samsonite: Take 15% off sitewide or 20% two or more items with code MAYSALE.

CALPAK: Save up to 40% on Calpak luggage from May 26 to June 1.

Herschel: From classic travel styles like the Novel Duffel to an insulated backpack, save up to 30% on Herschel bags in every color.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Luggage sets, carry-ons, duffle bags, and even underseat luggage are all up to 50% off during Bed Bath & Beyond's Memorial Day sale.

Amazon: Shop Amazon's luggage deals for luggage sets, toiletry bags, and backpacks, including top brands like Samsonite and Travelpro.

Travelpro: Save 10% when you spend $150 and 15% when you spend $250 during Travelpro's Buy More, Save More sale event.

Briggs & Riley: Explore travel accessories and expandable briefcases on sale at Briggs & Riley.

Nordstrom Rack: Save on luggage with deals up to 90% off Tumi, SwissGear, Travelers Choice and more.

If you're traveling anytime in the near or not-so-near future, there are tons of savings to take advantage of. Below, check out the best Memorial Day luggage deals available this week. Whether you want a soft-sided suitcase, a hard shell bag or something to hold your toiletries, take advantage of these Memorial Day savings.

Travelpro Lightweight Carry On Suitcase Amazon Travelpro Lightweight Carry On Suitcase This wheeled suitcase is under 18 inches wide, so it makes a great carry on suitcase. The Travelpro suitcase can also duel as a laptop bag if you commute to work. $150 $120 Buy Now

Travelpro Maxlite Luggage Set Travelpro Travelpro Maxlite Luggage Set The Travelpro Maxlite Luggage Set comes with two different sizes of wheeled bags, which include a 21-inch bag and a 29-inch bag. Both suitcases have spinner wheels, so you can push or pull your luggage in any direction. But we think the best part is that these Travelpro bags come with a lifetime limited warranty. $370 $290 Buy Now

Calpak Astyll Carry-On Luggage Calpak Calpak Astyll Carry-On Luggage This tiny rolling suitcase from Calpak fits perfectly in an overhead compartment on a plane. At just 22 inches long by 14 inches wide and 9 inches deep, you can easily use it as a carry-on bag. Of course, the Calpak Astyll Collection comes in many different sizes, and every size is currently on sale. $195 $117 Buy Now

