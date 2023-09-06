Sales & Deals

The Best Menswear Deals on Amazon to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe: Shop Levi's, Adidas, Columbia and More

menswear
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:09 AM PDT, September 6, 2023

Fall is right around the corner. Save on affordable menswear from brands such as Levi's, Columbia, Cole Haan and more.

Fall is closer than you think, and pretty soon a closet full of thin t-shirts, athletic shorts and tank tops won't cut it once the temperatures start to drop. Stocking your closet with enough jackets, jeans, sweaters and shoes to make it through the season can wreak havoc on your wallet, but you don't have to spend a fortune to refresh your wardrobe.

We've scoured Amazon for the best deals on men's clothing and found fall wardrobe essentials up to 50% off. Whether you're looking for office-appropriate business casual pieces, sporty sneakers for the gym or cozy sweaters to wear on date night, we've got your outfits covered.

Best-selling Levi''s jeans, Columbia vests, Adidas sneakers and Tommy Hilfiger tees are just a few of the must-have staples you can score at a discount on Amazon now. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best men's clothing deals to spruce up your fall wardrobe. Plus, check out the best Amazon men's sneaker deals and Amazon's fall fashion sale.

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shirts, Jackets and Sweaters

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

A lightweight sweater made of 100% cotton is perfect for everyday wear. 

$23 $19

Shop Now

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Amazon

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest

Thanks to this vest's collared neck and full zip closure, you'll stay warm, and it's the perfect layering piece for fall days.

$45 $34

Shop Now

Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket

Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket
Amazon

Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket

You can never go wrong with adding a simple blazer suit jacket to your wardrobe. Plus, you can pair it with a t-shirt or sweater. 

$80 $70

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket

Levi's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket will have you looking effortlessly cool this fall. 

$98 $69

Shop Now

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts

Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton V-neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.

$46 $28

Shop Now

Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt

Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Amazon

Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt

Available in plenty of stylish colors, this short-sleeve dress shirt is a fall staple.

$26 $18

With Coupon

Shop Now

Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt

Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt
Amazon

Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt

A 100% cotton flannel is a must for any wardrobe. Flannel is consistently easy to layer and travel with.

$30 $14

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Pants

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

These classic Levi's jeans are bestsellers for a good reason.

$70 $45

Shop Now

Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Amazon

Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Go from the office to dinner and drinks in stylish comfort with these Dockers.

$40 $24

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant

Made with 72% organic cotton, these slim-fit chino pants are designed for all day comfort.

$31 $22

Shop Now

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. 

$70 $48

Shop Now

Champion Men's Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants

Champion Men's Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants
Amazon

Champion Men's Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants

This Amazon best-seller will keep your comfortable all day long.

$30 $18

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shoes

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Adidas Stan Smiths.

$100 $58

Shop Now

Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Amazon

Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.

$85 $63

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$140 $70

Shop Now

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers
Amazon

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of your favorite sneakers.

$90 $76

Shop Now

Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Elevate your running experience with Brooks Ghost 14 running shoes that feature 3D FIt Print technology to provide stretch and structure. 

$140 $85

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

