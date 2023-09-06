Fall is closer than you think, and pretty soon a closet full of thin t-shirts, athletic shorts and tank tops won't cut it once the temperatures start to drop. Stocking your closet with enough jackets, jeans, sweaters and shoes to make it through the season can wreak havoc on your wallet, but you don't have to spend a fortune to refresh your wardrobe.

We've scoured Amazon for the best deals on men's clothing and found fall wardrobe essentials up to 50% off. Whether you're looking for office-appropriate business casual pieces, sporty sneakers for the gym or cozy sweaters to wear on date night, we've got your outfits covered.

Best-selling Levi''s jeans, Columbia vests, Adidas sneakers and Tommy Hilfiger tees are just a few of the must-have staples you can score at a discount on Amazon now. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best men's clothing deals to spruce up your fall wardrobe. Plus, check out the best Amazon men's sneaker deals and Amazon's fall fashion sale.

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shirts, Jackets and Sweaters

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater Amazon Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater A lightweight sweater made of 100% cotton is perfect for everyday wear. $23 $19 Shop Now

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest Amazon Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest Thanks to this vest's collared neck and full zip closure, you'll stay warm, and it's the perfect layering piece for fall days. $45 $34 Shop Now

Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket Amazon Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket You can never go wrong with adding a simple blazer suit jacket to your wardrobe. Plus, you can pair it with a t-shirt or sweater. $80 $70 Shop Now

Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket Levi's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket will have you looking effortlessly cool this fall. $98 $69 Shop Now

Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt Amazon Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt Available in plenty of stylish colors, this short-sleeve dress shirt is a fall staple. $26 $18 With Coupon Shop Now

Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt Amazon Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt A 100% cotton flannel is a must for any wardrobe. Flannel is consistently easy to layer and travel with. $30 $14 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Pants

Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants Amazon Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants Go from the office to dinner and drinks in stylish comfort with these Dockers. $40 $24 Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant Amazon Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant Made with 72% organic cotton, these slim-fit chino pants are designed for all day comfort. $31 $22 Shop Now

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans Amazon Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. $70 $48 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shoes

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker Amazon Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Adidas Stan Smiths. $100 $58 Shop Now

Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker Amazon Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear. $85 $63 Shop Now

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work. $140 $70 Shop Now

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers Amazon Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of your favorite sneakers. $90 $76 Shop Now

Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe Amazon Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe Elevate your running experience with Brooks Ghost 14 running shoes that feature 3D FIt Print technology to provide stretch and structure. $140 $85 Shop Now

