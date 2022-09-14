The Best Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe
There are currently great menswear deals if you are looking for formal workwear styles for the fall. Your trousers, polo shirts, and sweaters may have been tucked away in the back of your closet, not knowing when you might see your office workspace again. Or maybe you're now in need of some classic, business casual pieces to carry you through the workday and into your fun, extracurricular activities. Whether you're seeking business casual fashions or trendy brands, you'll find a wide range of options at the retailer.
Many retailers are even offering major deals on some of their hottest workwear styles for men — from Bonobos and Macy's to Everlane, Nordstrom, J.Crew and more. ET has scoured the internet and found a few of the best deals on business casual essentials, including polos, collared tops, sweaters trousers, loafers, and more.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best menswear deals on business casual styles to spruce up your fall wardrobe. Plus, check out the 15 best walking shoes for men in 2022, and shop the top headphone deals — available for a limited time.
Shirts, Jackets, and Sweaters
Nothing like a Levi's denim jacket to get you in the autumn mood. Add this Levi's denim jacket to your fall wardrobe.
A lightweight sweater makes this casual wardrobe essential ideal for everyday wear.
A 100% cotton flannel is a must for any wardrobe. Flannel is consistently easy to layer and travel with.
Grab this classic styled blazer in any of the four available colors for 73% off.
This classic long-sleeve shirt is all you need for your work day.
You can never go wrong with adding a simple blazer suit jacket to your wardrobe. Plus, you can pair it with a t-shirt or sweater.
You can never go wrong with having a classic tee from Madewell in your closet.
This Mambo Blue polo has so much style versatility — with the option to easily dress it up or down, depending on the occasion.
Thanks to this vest's collared neck and full zip closure, you'll stay warm, and it's the perfect layering piece for fall days.
Turtlenecks are a great choice for fall. One Amazon reviewer said "this is my second shirt and i absolutely love it. Its easy to clean, and looks much chicer than a regular shirt or a v-neck."
Pants
This pair of clean-cut jeans features flex 360° stretch denim that keeps you comfortable all day.
This modern fit, slim yet relaxed, non-stretch denim jeans feature a dark wash for casual style.
Consider adding the Everyone Vintage Jeans if you want to add a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe. They make the perfect casual jeans for casual Friday.
Lightweight and casual, the Utility Pant features utilitarian pockets and a relaxed fit, perfect if you want to dress up working from home.
These are the joggers for you if you're looking for a pair that will make you feel and look good.
Expand your home jean selection with a staple pair from Lucky Brand — available in six colors.
Khaki pants are an essential for your back-to-work style — especially if they're from a brand like Dockers.
Shoes
Time to put away the sandals and take out your very best fall boots. The sole of these stylish wingtip boots features Blake construction, which means all-day comfort.
Kick up your office shoe game with these refined loafers from Kenneth Cole — now on sale.
Featuring suede uppers, leather-like details, and signature 3-Stripes flash on the sides, this '70s style shoe never goes out of style.
These aren't your traditional sneakers — and good thing. The New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoes have a "soft leather upper" for added durability.
Slip into some suede kicks from Brook Store — complete with a slip-resistant outsole and BioMoGo DNA cushioning.
The Adidas Ultraboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.
Lace up in these breathable, low-top sneakers — complete with a grip sole and padded footbed for additional comfort.
