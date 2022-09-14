Shopping

The Best Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

By ETonline Staff
Everlane
Everlane

There are currently great menswear deals if you are looking for formal workwear styles for the fall. Your trousers, polo shirts, and sweaters may have been tucked away in the back of your closet, not knowing when you might see your office workspace again. Or maybe you're now in need of some classic, business casual pieces to carry you through the workday and into your fun, extracurricular activities. Whether you're seeking business casual fashions or trendy brands, you'll find a wide range of options at the retailer.

Many retailers are even offering major deals on some of their hottest workwear styles for men — from Bonobos and Macy's to Everlane, Nordstrom, J.Crew and more. ET has scoured the internet and found a few of the best deals on business casual essentials, including polos, collared tops, sweaters trousers, loafers, and more.

Ahead, shop our picks for the best menswear deals on business casual styles to spruce up your fall wardrobe. Plus, check out the 15 best walking shoes for men in 2022, and shop the top headphone deals — available for a limited time.

Shirts, Jackets, and Sweaters

Levi's® Premium Men's Broadway Terrace Trucker Jacket
Levi's® Premium Men's Broadway Terrace Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom
Levi's® Premium Men's Broadway Terrace Trucker Jacket

Nothing like a Levi's denim jacket to get you in the autumn mood. Add this Levi's denim jacket to your fall wardrobe. 

$98$69
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

A lightweight sweater makes this casual wardrobe essential ideal for everyday wear. 

$25$22
Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt
Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt
Amazon
Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt

A 100% cotton flannel is a must for any wardrobe. Flannel is consistently easy to layer and travel with.

$45$30
Alton Lane The Rack Blazer
The Rack Blazer
Nordstrom Rack
Alton Lane The Rack Blazer

Grab this classic styled blazer in any of the four available colors for 73% off.

$575$150
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve

This classic long-sleeve shirt is all you need for your work day.

$7 AND UP
Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket
Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket
Amazon
Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket

You can never go wrong with adding a simple blazer suit jacket to your wardrobe. Plus, you can pair it with a t-shirt or sweater. 

$80$65 WITH COUPON
Madewell Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt
Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Madewell Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt

You can never go wrong with having a classic tee from Madewell in your closet.

$30
Tommy Bahama Breezeway Spectator Polo
Breezeway Spectator Polo
Nordstrom Rack
Tommy Bahama Breezeway Spectator Polo

This Mambo Blue polo has so much style versatility — with the option to easily dress it up or down, depending on the occasion.

$100$50
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Amazon
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest

Thanks to this vest's collared neck and full zip closure, you'll stay warm, and it's the perfect layering piece for fall days.

$45$33
Poriff Men's Casual Slim Fit Turtleneck
Poriff Men's Casual Slim Fit Turtleneck
Amazon
Poriff Men's Casual Slim Fit Turtleneck

Turtlenecks are a great choice for fall. One Amazon reviewer said "this is my second shirt and i absolutely love it. Its easy to clean, and looks much chicer than a regular shirt or a v-neck."

$21$20

Pants

Frame L'Homme Slim Leg Jeans
Frame L'Homme Slim Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Frame L'Homme Slim Leg Jeans

This pair of clean-cut jeans features flex 360° stretch denim that keeps you comfortable all day.

$198$119
Topman Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Topman Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Topman Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans

This modern fit, slim yet relaxed, non-stretch denim jeans feature a dark wash for casual style. 

$56$39
The Everyone Vintage Jean
The Everyone Vintage Jean
Everlane
The Everyone Vintage Jean

Consider adding the Everyone Vintage Jeans if you want to add a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe. They make the perfect casual jeans for casual Friday. 

$118$70
The Utility Pant
The Utility Pant
Everlane
The Utility Pant

Lightweight and casual, the Utility Pant features utilitarian pockets and a relaxed fit, perfect if you want to dress up working from home.

$88$61
Southpole Men's Basic Stretch Twill Jogger Pants
Southpole Men's Basic Stretch Twill Jogger Pants
Amazon
Southpole Men's Basic Stretch Twill Jogger Pants

These are the joggers for you if you're looking for a pair that will make you feel and look good. 

$19 AND UP
Lucky Brand 121 Heritage Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Lucky Brand 121 Heritage Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Lucky Brand 121 Heritage Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Expand your home jean selection with a staple pair from Lucky Brand — available in six colors.

$99$45
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Amazon
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Khaki pants are an essential for your back-to-work style — especially if they're from a brand like Dockers.

$40 AND UP

Shoes

Gordon Rush Sutherland Wingtip Boot
Gordon Rush Sutherland Wingtip Boot
Nordstrom
Gordon Rush Sutherland Wingtip Boot

Time to put away the sandals and take out your very best fall boots. The sole of these stylish wingtip boots features Blake construction, which means all-day comfort.

$295$197
Kenneth Cole REACTION 2.0 Bit Loafer
Kenneth Cole REACTION 2.0 Bit Loafer
Amazon
Kenneth Cole REACTION 2.0 Bit Loafer

Kick up your office shoe game with these refined loafers from Kenneth Cole — now on sale.

$100$40
adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes
adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes
Amazon
adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes

Featuring suede uppers, leather-like details, and signature 3-Stripes flash on the sides, this '70s style shoe never goes out of style. 

$65$53
New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoe
New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoes
New Balance
New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoe

These aren't your traditional sneakers — and good thing. The New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoes have a "soft leather upper" for added durability.

$90
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Amazon
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede

Slip into some suede kicks from Brook Store — complete with a slip-resistant outsole and BioMoGo DNA cushioning.

$114 AND UP
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$90 AND UP
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker
Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker

Lace up in these breathable, low-top sneakers  — complete with a grip sole and padded footbed for additional comfort.

$150$90

