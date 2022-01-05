The Best Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022 -- La Mer, Olay, Drunk Elephant and More
Moisturizing your skin is kind of like brushing your teeth: It's generally a good idea to do it twice a day in order to get the best results, no matter your skin type or tone. And with winter here, keeping the skin hydrated and supple amid cold weather is important.
Most people have the same end goal for their face: plump, soft, younger-looking skin with no signs of acne, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. Consistent hydration not only improves your skin's texture, making it smoother; it also reinforces the skin's barrier function, meaning it’s less permeable to irritants such as pollution.
While this twice-daily facial beauty routine might seem straightforward enough to follow, shopping for a new facial moisturizer can often be anything but easy. Because who knows which of the best sunscreen, cream, anti-aging products, retinol moisturizers, collagen and elastin lotion or oil-free moisturizer actually works best on your unique skin type? After all, the daily moisturizer formula that pairs perfectly for the acne-prone might not suit those whose complexions are on the dry side.
Until there's an end-all-be-all official skincare manual out there, we've laid out our recommendations for the best face moisturizer for all skin types below.
Shop ET Style's top picks of the best face moisturizer out there for every one of your skincare needs in 2022 and beyond.
For Anti-Aging
For Acne-Prone Skin or Oily Skin Types
For Combination Skin
For Sensitive Skin
For Dry Skin
For SPF Protection
