There are moms who love coffee, and then there are moms who LOVE coffee. Finding a highly caffeinated present for coffee connoisseurs can seem deceptively easy, but the java-obsessed know that coffee loving is a lifestyle that can make it difficult to wow them. With coffee gift ideas from brands such as Keurig, Nespresso, Bodum and more, we've made it easier than ever to find the perfect Mother's Day gift that will leave any caffeine-fiend mom totally buzzing.

Looking to wow the at-home barista in your life? An at-home cold brew coffee maker will knock their socks off and the frequency of their cafe visits down. Know a chronic coffee consumer, constantly on the go? A travel coffee mug or portable espresso maker could be a total game changer for them. And for those who savor their coffee to the slowest of extremes, self-warming smart mugs exist now, and yes, they definitely need one.

From bean grinders to roasters, a new french press, and coffee subscription boxes as well as the world's strongest coffee, the world of java has no shortage of gifting options for you to select from. With Mother's Day quickly approaching, shop the best gift ideas to keep the coffee-obsessed mom in your life caffeinated this year.

Espresso and Coffee Makers

Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another airtight lid that has a plunger so that you can press the coffee grounds down. $20 $15 Shop Now

Mini Portable Espresso Machine Amazon Mini Portable Espresso Machine Sometimes you just want an espresso on the go, but you don't want to wait in a long line at a coffee shop. Thankfully, this mini espresso machine gives you the satisfaction of brewing your own espresso while you're away from your kitchen. The airtight seal on this machine allows you to carry it around in your bag without fear. It really puts a new spin on grab-and-go java. $55 Shop Now

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker Walmart Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker Start off the morning right with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Compact Brewer in turquoise is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup in 3 different sizes, while sporting a trendy color for kitchen decor. $89 Shop Now

Coffee Subscriptions and Gift Cards

Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean Box Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean box's most popular coffee tasting experience lets you choose from 1, 3, 6, or 12-month gift subscription plans. 4 fresh, expertly-curated coffees every month along with an artisan treat and tasting notes are sure to wake mom up to better mornings. STARTING AT $24 Shop Now

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club Subscription The perfect gift for the coffee lover who loves new adventures. Each box includes a curation of the world's best coffees, a postcard from a new country each month, tasting notes, brewing tips and more. STARTING AT $9 $5 Shop Now

Death Wish Coffee Amazon Death Wish Coffee For craft coffee, you might want to put Death Wish Coffee in their Mother's Day gift basket. The company claims to have the world's strongest specialty coffee—an experience your loved one won't want to miss. With Amazon's Subscribe & Save option, you can keep the coffee coming as often as you'd like. $17 Shop Now

Coffee Accessories

Corkcicle Buzz Cup Amazon Corkcicle Buzz Cup For the mom that's always on the go, this triple insulated travel mug does it all and will keep their iced coffee cold for up to six hours or hot coffee warm up to three hours. $30 Shop Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.

$150 Shop Now

Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder Amazon Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder The serious coffee lover is particular about their ground coffee. That's where the Bodum Bistro Blade Grinder comes in (it's one of the great gifts for coffee lovers). You can customize the grind for pour over coffee, a French press, iced coffee or espresso to get the most out of quality coffee. $43 $28 Shop Now

