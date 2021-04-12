Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to gift jewelry this Mother's Day? Get shopping at Macy's for amazing regular-priced and sale items from their expansive jewelry department, which is offering deals up to 60% off with its diamond sale. Shop early to get free standard shipping and get it by Mother's Day.

Macy's has got it all from fine jewelry to fun fashion jewelry such as diamond stud earrings, heart shaped necklaces, pearl necklaces, engagement ring designs, stackable rings, pendant necklace, diamond bracelet and so many more styles.

For more Mother's Day jewelry gifting ideas to surprise your wife, mom, daughter, sister, or even yourself, check out stunning jewelry from Etsy and Amazon, too! In addition, stock up on more gifts from Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Nordstrom Rack and other major retailers this spring as Mother's Day deadlines approach.

Ahead, Shop all jewelry gifts at Macy's and see our top pics below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas in our Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021.

Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set Macy's Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set A 3 for 1 special -- This Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set is the perfect gift to WOW your mom this Mother's Day. $99 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet Macy's Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet Whether a gift for yourself or your special someone, you can never go wrong with a tennis bracelet! This Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet makes the perfect gift this Mother's Day! $129 AT MACY'S Buy Now

Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings Macy's Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings Elegant pear-cut drop earrings created by Swarovski. With these Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings shoppers get a $29.99 Diamond Bonus Buy, while supplies last. $99 AT MACY'S Buy Now

Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) Macy's Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) A heart necklace always makes the perfect gift for Mother's Day. This Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace is also available in 14k Gold-plated sterling silver or 14k Rose Gold-Plated. $149 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $500) Buy Now

Macy's Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings Macy's Macy's Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings Upgrade your daily sparklers with these small 5/8 carat hoops, or give them as a gift that will get a lot of use. $400 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $1,000) Buy Now

Macy's 100" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Endless Strand Necklace Macy's Macy's 100" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Endless Strand Necklace Gift this elegant layered freshwater pearl strand necklace to the special lady in your life. This pearl necklace is 55% off, while supplies last. $225 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $500) Buy Now

Italian Gold Horseshoe Bangle Bracelet with Black Spinel Accents Macy's Italian Gold Horseshoe Bangle Bracelet with Black Spinel Accents Set in Italian 14k gold over sterling silver and sterling silver, this Italian Gold Horseshoe Bangle Bracelet gives an equestrian flare to a bracelet. $315 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $700) Buy Now

