The Best Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts From Macy's -- Up to 60% Off Fine Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Macy's Black Friday Sale
Macy's

Looking to gift jewelry this Mother's Day? Get shopping at Macy's for amazing regular-priced and sale items from their expansive jewelry department, which is offering deals up to 60% off with its diamond sale. Shop early to get free standard shipping and get it by Mother's Day. 

Macy's has got it all from fine jewelry to fun fashion jewelry such as diamond stud earrings, heart shaped necklaces, pearl necklaces, engagement ring designs, stackable rings, pendant necklace, diamond bracelet and so many more styles. 

For more Mother's Day jewelry gifting ideas to surprise your wife, mom, daughter, sister, or even yourself, check out stunning jewelry from Etsy and Amazon, too! In addition, stock up on more gifts from Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Nordstrom Rack and other major retailers this spring as Mother's Day deadlines approach. 

Ahead, Shop all jewelry gifts at Macy's and see our top pics below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas in our Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021.

Macy's Diamond Halo Stud Earrings (1 ct. t.w.)
Macy's Diamond Halo Stud Earrings (1 ct. t.w.)
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Halo Stud Earrings (1 ct. t.w.)
Here's a deal you cannot pass up! These 1ct diamond stud 14k gold earrings are 65% off, while supplies last!
$699 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $2,000)
Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set
Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set
Macy's
Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set
A 3 for 1 special -- This Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Diamond Accent Pendant Necklace and Earrings Set is the perfect gift to WOW your mom this Mother's Day.
$99 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $350)
Diamond Row Bolo Bracelet (3/4 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Diamond Row Bolo Bracelet (3/4 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Macy's
Diamond Row Bolo Bracelet (3/4 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
A Diamond Row Bolo Bracelet in Sterling Silver. This Diamond Bracelet is available in 14k Gold-plated Sterling Silver and 14k Rose Gold-plated Sterling Silver.
$399 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $1000)
Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet
Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet
Macy's
Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet
Whether a gift for yourself or your special someone, you can never go wrong with a tennis bracelet! This Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet makes the perfect gift this Mother's Day! 
$129 AT MACY'S
Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings
Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings
Macy's
Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings
Elegant pear-cut drop earrings created by Swarovski. With these Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings shoppers get a $29.99 Diamond Bonus Buy, while supplies last.
$99 AT MACY'S
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (3/8 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (3/8 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
Macy's
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (3/8 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
Scoop up this amazing deal on diamond stud earrings. Choose from 14k white, yellow or rose gold.
$189 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $600)
Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
A heart necklace always makes the perfect gift for Mother's Day. This Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace is also available in 14k Gold-plated sterling silver or 14k Rose Gold-Plated.
$149 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $500)
Macy's Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings
Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings (5/8 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, .63"
Macy's
Macy's Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings
Upgrade your daily sparklers with these small 5/8 carat hoops, or give them as a gift that will get a lot of use.
$400 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $1,000)
Macy's Diamond Baguette Cluster Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Macy's Diamond Baguette Cluster Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Baguette Cluster Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Because who doesn't love baguettes? A round shaped baguette diamond necklace is the perfect keepsake for Mom.
$199 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $700)
Macy's Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set
Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set
Macy's
Macy's Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set
Two for one special: Gift this pretty necklace and earring set, which comes in a velvet gift box.
$60 AT MACY'S
Macy's 100" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Endless Strand Necklace
Macy's 100" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Endless Strand Necklace
Macy's
Macy's 100" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Endless Strand Necklace
Gift this elegant layered freshwater pearl strand necklace to the special lady in your life. This pearl necklace is 55% off, while supplies last. 
$225 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $500)
Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet
Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet
Macy's
Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet
This unique Swarovski bracelet features blue and clear crystal accents set in rose gold-tone mixed plated metal.
$99 AT MACY'S
Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's
Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
A diamond tennis bracelet is surely the way to her heart! This 1 ct Diamond Tennis Bracelet is a must buy at 68% off, while supplies last.
$249 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $800)
Italian Gold Horseshoe Bangle Bracelet with Black Spinel Accents
Italian Gold Horseshoe Bangle Bracelet with Black Spinel Accents
Macy's
Italian Gold Horseshoe Bangle Bracelet with Black Spinel Accents
Set in Italian 14k gold over sterling silver and sterling silver, this Italian Gold Horseshoe Bangle Bracelet gives an equestrian flare to a bracelet.
$315 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $700)

