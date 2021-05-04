Mother's Day is just a few days away and while you're looking for last-minute Mother's Day gifts, now's a great time to get shopping at Macy's for amazing regular-priced and sale items from their expansive jewelry department. It's offering deals up to 70% off with its diamond sale and you can get an extra 25% off on select items with the offer code MOM. Shop early to get free standard shipping and get it by Mother's Day.

Macy's has got it all from fine jewelry to fun fashion jewelry including diamond stud earrings, heart shaped necklaces, pearl necklaces, engagement ring designs, the perfect wedding band, diamond jewelry in the form of necklaces,s tackable rings, the perfect pendant necklace, 14k gold rings with diamond accents and so many more styles.

For more Mother's Day jewelry gifting ideas to surprise your wife, mom, daughter, sister, or even yourself, check out stunning jewelry from Etsy and Amazon, too! In addition, stock up on more gifts from Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Nordstrom Rack and other major retailers this spring as Mother's Day deadlines approach.

Ahead, Shop all jewelry gifts at Macy's and see our top pics below.

Honora Cultured Freshwater Pearl Macy's Honora Cultured Freshwater Pearl Surprise mom with this elegant pearl necklace at a stunning discount. $180 (REGULARLY $400) Buy Now

Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) Macy's Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) If ever there was a Mother's Day necklace to give, it's this one. This Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace is also available in 14k Gold-plated sterling silver or 14k Rose Gold-Plated. $149 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $500) Buy Now

Giani Bernini Tube Hoop Earrings Macy's Giani Bernini Tube Hoop Earrings These Giani Bernini Tube Hoop Earrings in 18k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver prove you can never have too many pairs of hoop earrings and at a $500 discount, they're not just a thoughtful gift for Mother's Day, they're a smart gift. $100 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $600) Buy Now

Macy's Opal and Diamond Accent Oval Ring in 14k Rose Gold Macy's Macy's Opal and Diamond Accent Oval Ring in 14k Rose Gold Rose gold jewelry doesn't get much prettier than this opal and diamond ring. If you're looking for a keepsake as a Mother's Day gift, this is it. $265 AT MACY'S REGULARLY $850) Buy Now

Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet Macy's Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet Whether a gift for yourself or your special someone, you can never go wrong with a tennis bracelet! This Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet makes the perfect gift this Mother's Day! $129 AT MACY'S Buy Now

Giani Bernini Cubic Zirconia Leverback Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver Macy's Giani Bernini Cubic Zirconia Leverback Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver Not everyone needs the sparkle of diamonds -- and if that's your mom, she'll love these adorable cubic zirconia earrings in sterling silver that she can wear for any occasion. $30 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Macy's Tanzanite Rope-Framed Link Bracelet Macy's Macy's Tanzanite Rope-Framed Link Bracelet This gorgeous, sparkling bracelet is the perfect piece to add to any jewelry collection. $859 (REGULARLY $1,520) Buy Now

EFFY® Ocean Bleu London Blue Topaz and Swiss Blue Topaz Pendant Necklace Macy's EFFY® Ocean Bleu London Blue Topaz and Swiss Blue Topaz Pendant Necklace Whether your mother was born in December or she claims another birthstone, this blue topaz pendant necklace in sterling silver is the perfect way to show her your appreciation on Mother's Day. $297 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $950) Buy Now

Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings Macy's Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings Elegant pear-cut drop earrings created by Swarovski. With these Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings shoppers get a $29.99 Diamond Bonus Buy, while supplies last. $99 AT MACY'S Buy Now

