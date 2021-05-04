The Best Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts From Macy's -- Up to 70% Off Fine Jewelry
Mother's Day is just a few days away and while you're looking for last-minute Mother's Day gifts, now's a great time to get shopping at Macy's for amazing regular-priced and sale items from their expansive jewelry department. It's offering deals up to 70% off with its diamond sale and you can get an extra 25% off on select items with the offer code MOM. Shop early to get free standard shipping and get it by Mother's Day.
Macy's has got it all from fine jewelry to fun fashion jewelry including diamond stud earrings, heart shaped necklaces, pearl necklaces, engagement ring designs, the perfect wedding band, diamond jewelry in the form of necklaces,s tackable rings, the perfect pendant necklace, 14k gold rings with diamond accents and so many more styles.
For more Mother's Day jewelry gifting ideas to surprise your wife, mom, daughter, sister, or even yourself, check out stunning jewelry from Etsy and Amazon, too! In addition, stock up on more gifts from Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Nordstrom Rack and other major retailers this spring as Mother's Day deadlines approach.
Ahead, Shop all jewelry gifts at Macy's and see our top pics below.
Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas in our Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021.
