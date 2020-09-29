The Best National Coffee Day Deals for Coffee Lovers

Every day should be National Coffee Day, but we'll settle for Sept. 29 being the chosen day to celebrate all things java.

And we're not the only ones rejoicing right now. Coffee companies, coffee subscription services and retail stores that sell coffee makers are all offering discounts and other deals for their caffeine-loving customers.

Grab a free coffee or doughnut from go-tos like Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme, purchase a new Keurig on sale at Best Buy or finally sign up for that coffee club you've been meaning to try. Don't forget to check out your local coffee shops, too. No matter where you live, today is likely the best day of the year for coffee lovers (or anyone who loves a freebie)!

Below, the best National Coffee Day deals that we've found so far.

Atlas Coffee Club

Get your first Coffee of the Month Club bag of coffee for free. Each delivery includes a curation of exotic coffee from countries around the world plus postcards, tasting notes and brewing tips to enjoy it fully.

Barnes & Noble

Would you like a hot beverage with that new book? Get a free cup of hot or iced coffee with your purchase of any bakery item at the B&N Cafe! This National Coffee Day deal is valid in stores only.

Best Buy

Today's Deal of the Day at Best Buy just so happens to be the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in black for $79.99 (that's $50 off the regular price). Other colors are $30 off, and see even more Best Buy coffee maker deals on our sister site CNET.

Bulletproof Coffee

Take up to 20% off select products from this cult favorite coffee brand.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Celebrate National Coffee Day with a free regular size brewed coffee when you make a food or bakery purchase at participating locations.

Dunkin'

It's National Dunkin' Day over at Dunkin' (née Dunkin' Donuts). Get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase -- today only!

Godiva

Get a free coffee with any purchase in your local Godiva Café and take 30% off the Godiva packaged Signature Blend Coffee both in stores and online.

Krispy Kreme

Rewards members get a free coffee and doughnut today in stores. It's free to sign up -- just make sure to scan your account when purchasing.

Peet's Coffee

All coffee beans are 25% off for National Coffee Day at Peet's Coffee. Just use promo code COFFEEDAY20 at checkout.

PopSockets

Hot coffee drinkers, save 25% on an array of PopThirst coffee sleeves through Sept. 30.

Starbucks

Mobile order today and get a free handcrafted beverage (like a Frappuccino, latte or refresher) on your next visit to the world's largest coffee chain. If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, check the Starbucks app through Oct. 2 for exclusive offers and games.

Wandering Bear Coffee

This fun coffee company is celebrating their favorite "made-up holiday" with 99-cent Extra Strong Coffee Pods (that's $9.90 for a 10-pack, regularly $15.99). Also, check their Instagram stories for details on how to enter a giveaway for a coffee pod maker!

