The Nintendo Switch got many people through the last year and a half, offering a fun way to escape amid the coronavirus pandemic. But just because the world is opening up again, it doesn't mean we're ready to leave our beloved portable consoles behind. In fact, they make the perfect travel companions.

Whether you're taking your Switch on your commute back to work or halfway around the world, a travel case will come in handy -- and Amazon has tons of great options.

The retailer has a fun selection of cases for fans of Pokemon, Mario or Animal Crossing. Those looking to fly under the radar with their case may opt for the VUP Ultra Slim Carrying Case, while those looking to stand out with stylish cases should check out the Lokigo Carrying Case in Purple Marble or the CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow.

Shop ET Style's picks below.

