Shopping

The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases to Protect Your Console on the Go

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ET_NintendoSwitch_16-9_FirstProof_JK.jpg
ET

The Nintendo Switch got many people through the last year and a half, offering a fun way to escape amid the coronavirus pandemic. But just because the world is opening up again, it doesn't mean we're ready to leave our beloved portable consoles behind. In fact, they make the perfect travel companions. 

Whether you're taking your Switch on your commute back to work or halfway around the world, a travel case will come in handy -- and Amazon has tons of great options. 

The retailer has a fun selection of cases for fans of Pokemon, Mario or Animal Crossing. Those looking to fly under the radar with their case may opt for the VUP Ultra Slim Carrying Case, while those looking to stand out with stylish cases should check out the Lokigo Carrying Case in Purple Marble or the CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow. 

Shop ET Style's picks below. 

Glamgen Carrying Case in White
Glamgen Carrying Case
Amazon
Glamgen Carrying Case in White
This Animal Crossing-inspired case is one of Amazon's best sellers. 
$11 (REGULARLY $30)
AKNES Switch Travel Bag
AKNES Switch Travel Bag
Amazon
AKNES Switch Travel Bag
This carrying case in a similar pattern has extra space to hold a Nintendo console dock, accessories and more. 
$23
Fintie Carrying Case in Marble Pink
Fintie Carrying Case
Amazon
Fintie Carrying Case in Marble Pink
This pink marble case is as stylish as it is functional. A hard EVA shell protects from outside damage, while the soft interior protects from everyday wear and tear.
$17 (REGULARLY $19)
VUP Ultra Slim Carrying Case
VUP Ultra Slim Carrying Case
Amazon
VUP Ultra Slim Carrying Case
Amazon shoppers love the look of this minimal case. 
$18
HPJYJ Carrying Case in Green Purple Gradient
HPJYJ Carrying Case
Amazon
HPJYJ Carrying Case in Green Purple Gradient
Mix and match two colors with this vibrant case. 
$15
Lokigo Carrying Case in Purple Marble
Lokigo Carrying Case
Amazon
Lokigo Carrying Case in Purple Marble
This cute case can fit a small charger, charging cable, earbuds and two extra Joy-Cons. 
$19 (REGULARLY $20)
Fintie Carrying Case in Blossom
Fintie Carrying Case in Blossom
Amazon
Fintie Carrying Case in Blossom
A built-in elastic strap fastens the Switch, so it won't collide with other things while in the case. 
$17 (REGULARLY $19)
Lokigo Carrying Case in Cats
Lokigo Carrying Case in Cats
Amazon
Lokigo Carrying Case in Cats
Purr-tect your Switch with the help of these cute cats. 
$20
BEBONCOOL Carrying Case
BEBONCOOL Carrying Case
Amazon
BEBONCOOL Carrying Case
For the Mario lover. 
$12 (REGULARLY $13)
Tombert Travel Carrying Case
Tombert Travel Carrying Case
Amazon
Tombert Travel Carrying Case
This Pokemon-themed bag fits the pro controller for the Nintendo Switch console plus more accessories. 
$40
ProCase Carrying Case in Gray
ProCase Carrying Case
Amazon
ProCase Carrying Case in Gray
This slim case is simple yet stylish. 
$14
Fintie Carrying Case in Raining Hearts
Fintie Carrying Case in Raining Hearts
Amazon
Fintie Carrying Case in Raining Hearts
Spread the love with this sweet case featuring a multi-colored heart design. 
$16 (REGULARLY $19)
Geekshare Lemon Carrying Case
Geekshare Lemon Carrying Case
Amazon
Geekshare Lemon Carrying Case
This case is made of a waterproof shell for extra protection. 
$20
Niclogi Carrying Case in Peach Pattern
Niclogi Carrying Case in Peach Pattern
Amazon
Niclogi Carrying Case in Peach Pattern
This adorable case comes with an adjustable length nylon cloth shoulder strap. 
$20
CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow
CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow
Amazon
CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow
Go bold with this case, offering a vibrant rainbow design and 20 game card slots. 
$19

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

These $20 Slides From Amazon Are the Perfect Yeezy Dupe

Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $21

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Styles on Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access Is Open: Shop the Best Deals

Nearly Everything at Adidas is 25% Off Now: Shop the Sitewide Sale

20 Leggings Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Anyone Can Shop Now