The holidays are a time for merriment and togetherness, but this jolly season is also filled with a lot of hustle and bustle. After shopping for last-minute gifts, attending holiday parties, baking delicious confections and wrapping up presents, it can be tough to find time to keep your space tidy.

The good news is we found a great way to knock out one of the chores on your list with little to no effort. That chore is vacuuming and thanks to a Christmas miracle (aka a really great deal from Samsung) robot vacuums are here to save the (holi)day. At the push of a button, or even on a pre-set schedule you've made through an app, robot vacuums seamlessly clean the floors in your house or apartment.

As the term "robot vacuum" suggests, these aren't your parents' cleaning tools. They have so much high-tech innovation you'll think you're one of the Jetsons. For example, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ can distinguish hardwood from carpet and be programmed to only clean certain areas of your home. This smart 'bot even has object recognition, helping it avoid items like socks and cables.

Some robot vacuums are even self-emptying. You read that right: They not only clean your floors, but they also clean up after themselves! The Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control from Samsung docks at a clean station to transfer dust and debris, saving you the messy hassle. As a bonus, if you or anyone in your residence has allergies, these vacuums come with state-of-the-art filtration systems to cut back on dust and dander, minimizing allergens.

By purchasing a robot vacuum, you'll always have a little helper around to keep things fresh and clean. So what are you waiting for? Below, shop other robot vacuums that will make clean-up a breeze in the new year.

If stick vacuums are more your speed, we also found incredible cordless stick vacuum options to shop.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Robot Vacuum Deals Right Now at Amazon

Save More Than $1,300 On Samsung Washers and Dryers for The New Year

Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now & Save On Better Sleep in The New Year

The Best Holiday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now at Best Buy

Wayfair End-of-Year Sale 2022: The Best Furniture Deals to Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Last-Minute Gifts From Her Curated List

The Best Cordless Vacuums: Roomba, Dyson, Bissell and More

15 Best Holiday Gifts for Dad, Even If He's Impossible to Shop For