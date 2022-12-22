The Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In 2023: Top Cleaners for Hard Floors and Carpet
The holidays are a time for merriment and togetherness, but this jolly season is also filled with a lot of hustle and bustle. After shopping for last-minute gifts, attending holiday parties, baking delicious confections and wrapping up presents, it can be tough to find time to keep your space tidy.
The good news is we found a great way to knock out one of the chores on your list with little to no effort. That chore is vacuuming and thanks to a Christmas miracle (aka a really great deal from Samsung) robot vacuums are here to save the (holi)day. At the push of a button, or even on a pre-set schedule you've made through an app, robot vacuums seamlessly clean the floors in your house or apartment.
As the term "robot vacuum" suggests, these aren't your parents' cleaning tools. They have so much high-tech innovation you'll think you're one of the Jetsons. For example, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ can distinguish hardwood from carpet and be programmed to only clean certain areas of your home. This smart 'bot even has object recognition, helping it avoid items like socks and cables.
Whether on hard floors or carpets, Jet Bot automatically adjusts to the type of surface and level of dust on the ground to clean any surface thoroughly with power control technology.
Some robot vacuums are even self-emptying. You read that right: They not only clean your floors, but they also clean up after themselves! The Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control from Samsung docks at a clean station to transfer dust and debris, saving you the messy hassle. As a bonus, if you or anyone in your residence has allergies, these vacuums come with state-of-the-art filtration systems to cut back on dust and dander, minimizing allergens.
Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
Enjoy spotless floors with this AI-powered Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum Cleaner. You won't even have to get your hands dirty with the no-touch bin-emptying system.
By purchasing a robot vacuum, you'll always have a little helper around to keep things fresh and clean. So what are you waiting for? Below, shop other robot vacuums that will make clean-up a breeze in the new year.
Give yourself one less chore to do. This model from Shark also empties itself using its true HEPA filtration capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens and keeping your floors clean for a fraction of the effort.
Robot vacuums hold a small amount of dirt and debris due to their petite size. However, with this self-emptying iRobot Roomba vacuum that empties itself for up to 60 days, you don't have to worry about constantly emptying the bin.
Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.
Using Alexa or Google Assistant, you can tell the Roomba Vacuum to clean any space on its own. This bundle doesn't just include the smart vacuum, but also a smart mop for sparkling clean hard floors.
For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning.
This robot vacuum does it all by automatically cleaning multiple times a day and emptying its bin for you. It also comes with a smart mop with precision cleaning for your hard surfaces.
This Robot Vacuum works double duty: It can mop, too! It is enabled with WiFi/Bluetooth, has a self-charging feature and uses tangle-free, strong suction.
If stick vacuums are more your speed, we also found incredible cordless stick vacuum options to shop.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 15 Best Robot Vacuum Deals Right Now at Amazon
Save More Than $1,300 On Samsung Washers and Dryers for The New Year
Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now & Save On Better Sleep in The New Year
The Best Holiday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now at Best Buy
Wayfair End-of-Year Sale 2022: The Best Furniture Deals to Shop Now
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Last-Minute Gifts From Her Curated List
The Best Cordless Vacuums: Roomba, Dyson, Bissell and More
15 Best Holiday Gifts for Dad, Even If He's Impossible to Shop For