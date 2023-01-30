This winter, you don't have to travel to a beach or lay by the pool to achieve a sun-kissed complexion. Self-tanners can give you a year-round glow without harmful UV exposure or a painful sunburn. Whether you're hoping for a gorgeous barely-there blend or a total bronze, self-tanner has come a long way since the orange hues of the past.

With the new trailer release of the upcoming Barbie film featuring stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, we can't help but want to channel their glow this winter. Not everyone can pull off wearing head-to-toe hot pink while doling out unsurprisingly deep advice like Barbie and Ken. However, we can get a camera-ready tan just like the duo thanks to the movie's tanning expert Kimberley Nkosi who shared on Instagram the exact self-tanner she used on Gosling.

The best self-tanners come range from sprays and mists to lotions for both your face and body. When choosing the right self-tanner for you, it’s best to separate the face and body because the skin has different needs. Accessories like the Tarte Application Mitt can help with the application process. Remember, when it comes to applying self tanner, hydrated skin and a good moisturizer are essential.

Keep reading to get a streak-free, moisturized, and sun-kissed glow this winter. We've selected our favorite self-tanners for the perfect glow year-round.