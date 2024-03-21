Spring showers bring ... spring dresses!

When it comes to springtime, breezy dresses are the way to go for easy outfits that always look put together. Refreshing your spring wardrobe can get costly. Luckily, there's no need to break the bank this season for a few new additions thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, on now through March 25.

Amazon is currently hosting its first Big Spring Sale ever, in which the brand is slashing prices across categories. There are deals on everything from beauty and skincare products to spring cleaning and warm-weather essentials. We're seeing great deals on women's shoes and spring apparel — including the season's most coveted spring dress styles.

Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Find florals, pastels, ruffles and more, all price reduced at Amazon's sale. Get all dressed up in styles from mini dresses to maxis for under $50. No matter your style, there's a dress you'll feel confident in at Amazon's sale.

Below, shop some of the best spring dresses on sale at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Find styles for your spring break trip ahead and beyond. All of the dresses come in different colors or prints. Note that prices vary by color and size on Amazon. Be sure to shop now before the Big Spring Sale ends on March 25. Twirl around in the styles ahead.

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.