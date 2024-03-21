Find the floral or pastel dress of your dreams on sale at Amazon now.
Spring showers bring ... spring dresses!
When it comes to springtime, breezy dresses are the way to go for easy outfits that always look put together. Refreshing your spring wardrobe can get costly. Luckily, there's no need to break the bank this season for a few new additions thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, on now through March 25.
Amazon is currently hosting its first Big Spring Sale ever, in which the brand is slashing prices across categories. There are deals on everything from beauty and skincare products to spring cleaning and warm-weather essentials. We're seeing great deals on women's shoes and spring apparel — including the season's most coveted spring dress styles.
Find florals, pastels, ruffles and more, all price reduced at Amazon's sale. Get all dressed up in styles from mini dresses to maxis for under $50. No matter your style, there's a dress you'll feel confident in at Amazon's sale.
Below, shop some of the best spring dresses on sale at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Find styles for your spring break trip ahead and beyond. All of the dresses come in different colors or prints. Note that prices vary by color and size on Amazon. Be sure to shop now before the Big Spring Sale ends on March 25. Twirl around in the styles ahead.
ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
This boho-style ruffle dress with tie-up ribbon straps can be dressed up or down for any occasion.
The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Twirl into the spring season in this tiered tent maxi — available in 18 pretty colors.
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
A wrap dress is always an easy way to look chic, and we love this flirty silhouette with a ruffled cap short sleeve and hem.
Dokotoo Square Neck Tie Back Dress
This dress is business in the front and party in the back with an open bow design.
Blencot Long Sleeve Dress
Stay comfy and warm in this long-sleeve maxi dress with a V-neck neckline.
Shy Velvet Summer Dress
This spring pink dress has cute cutouts.
Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress
This spring floral dress has a cute halter neckline.
Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress
This boho dress has a fitted bodice and puff sleeves, plus a subtle floral print.
Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Crafted from lightweight polyester material, this sun dress offers a cool and comfortable option for warm spring days.
Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress
You'll feel covered and comfortable in this maxi dress with a ruched bust.
Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress
This tiered midi dress has cute flutter sleeves and a smocked bodice.
BTFBM Sleeveless Dress
You can dress this sleeveless maxi dress up with fun accessories.
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2024 Floral Boho Dress
Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your spring wardrobe.
Merokeety One Shoulder Midi Dress
This one-shoulder style has a midi length and tiered design.
