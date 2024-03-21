Sales & Deals

The Best Spring Dress Deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: Shop Maxi Dresses, Mini Dresses and Midi Dresses

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress
Amazon
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:59 AM PDT, March 21, 2024

Find the floral or pastel dress of your dreams on sale at Amazon now.

Spring showers bring ... spring dresses

When it comes to springtime, breezy dresses are the way to go for easy outfits that always look put together. Refreshing your spring wardrobe can get costly. Luckily, there's no need to break the bank this season for a few new additions thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, on now through March 25.

Amazon is currently hosting its first Big Spring Sale ever, in which the brand is slashing prices across categories. There are deals on everything from beauty and skincare products to spring cleaning and warm-weather essentials. We're seeing great deals on women's shoes and spring apparel — including the season's most coveted spring dress styles. 

Find florals, pastels, ruffles and more, all price reduced at Amazon's sale. Get all dressed up in styles from mini dresses to maxis for under $50. No matter your style, there's a dress you'll feel confident in at Amazon's sale.

Below, shop some of the best spring dresses on sale at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Find styles for your spring break trip ahead and beyond. All of the dresses come in different colors or prints. Note that prices vary by color and size on Amazon. Be sure to shop now before the Big Spring Sale ends on March 25. Twirl around in the styles ahead.

ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon

ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

This boho-style ruffle dress with tie-up ribbon straps can be dressed up or down for any occasion. 

$60 $37

With Coupon

Shop Now

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Twirl into the spring season in this tiered tent maxi — available in 18 pretty colors.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress

Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
Amazon

Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress

A wrap dress is always an easy way to look chic, and we love this flirty silhouette with a ruffled cap short sleeve and hem.

$55 $47

Shop Now

Dokotoo Square Neck Tie Back Dress

Dokotoo Square Neck Tie Back Dress
Amazon

Dokotoo Square Neck Tie Back Dress

This dress is business in the front and party in the back with an open bow design. 

$50 $38

with coupon

Shop Now

Blencot Long Sleeve Dress

Blencot Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon

Blencot Long Sleeve Dress

Stay comfy and warm in this long-sleeve maxi dress with a V-neck neckline.  

$80 $37

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shy Velvet Summer Dress

Shy Velvet Summer Dress
Amazon

Shy Velvet Summer Dress

This spring pink dress has cute cutouts. 

$53 $40

Shop Now

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

This spring floral dress has a cute halter neckline. 

$56 $48

With Coupon

Shop Now

Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress

Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress
Amazon

Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress

This boho dress has a fitted bodice and puff sleeves, plus a subtle floral print.

$50 $31

Shop Now

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Crafted from lightweight polyester material, this sun dress offers a cool and comfortable option for warm spring days.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

You'll feel covered and comfortable in this maxi dress with a ruched bust.

$58 $45

With Coupon

Shop Now

Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress

Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress

This tiered midi dress has cute flutter sleeves and a smocked bodice. 

$59 $45

With Coupon

Shop Now

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress
Amazon

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress

You can dress this sleeveless maxi dress up with fun accessories.

$41 $37

with coupon

Shop Now

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2024 Floral Boho Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2024 Floral Boho Dress
Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2024 Floral Boho Dress

Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your spring wardrobe. 

$61 $38

Shop Now

Merokeety One Shoulder Midi Dress

Merokeety One Shoulder Midi Dress
Amazon

Merokeety One Shoulder Midi Dress

This one-shoulder style has a midi length and tiered design. 

$48 $36

with coupon

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

