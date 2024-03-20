Sales & Deals

The Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals We Found During the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Woman applying skincare
Getty Images
By Brittany Vincent
Published: 3:29 PM PDT, March 20, 2024

Save on anti-aging skincare from brands like CeraVe, Drunk Elephant, Neutrogena and more during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Have you refreshed your skincare routine lately? It's important to have your picks for cleansers, moisturizers, eye creams, and sunscreens at the ready. If you haven't locked in anti-aging skincare favorites just yet, now's a great time to start shopping. You can save big on widely recognized brands in the anti-aging space and start treating those fine lines, dullness, and eye bags early with a little help from Amazon. 

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here, and it's set to run March 20-25. The online retailer has a wide selection of beauty and skincare products on sale — we're talking steep discounts. So if you're looking for some great anti-aging options to rotate in with your skincare routine or looking to shop around, you can save time and money if you buy right now. 

Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale

During this Amazon sale — being touted as a "March Amazon Prime Day" — you can shop major brands that take anti-aging skincare seriously, like Neutrogena, CeraVe, Drunk Elephant, and more – all with great buys on sale that you can incorporate into any routine. And because you're shopping on Amazon, you can expect quick shipping for Prime members and easy returns if the products you buy don't work for you. But if you're going to fill your cart, act fast. These sales are expected to go out of stock quickly. 

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Anti-Aging Skincare Deals 

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum
Amazon

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum

CeraVe's affordable serum works to improve skin texture and fight more visible signs of aging using hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, resulting in a calming effect for the skin. It's lightweight and gel-based, so it doesn't feel greasy.

$25 $12

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence

This fan-favorite serum offers hydration by way of snail secretion in the form of an essence. It's lightweight and ultra-moisturizing to help plump up skin and reduce the look of fine lines. 


$25 $13

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum

Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum
Amazon

Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum

This cocktail of eleven peptides, amino acids, lactic acid, and snow mushroom extract works hard to fortify skin, helping it become bouncier, more plump, and even overall while delivering light exfoliation.

$69 $51

Shop Now

L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer

L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Amazon

L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer

Formulated with three top anti-aging ingredients — pro-retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C — this retinol face cream gives your skin a daily dose of hydration.

$28 $17

Shop Now

L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

L'Oreal's anti-aging serum provides intense hydration while claiming to visibly plump skin and reduce wrinkles.

$33 $19

Shop Now

RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream

RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream
Amazon

RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream

Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize eye puffiness, this skin-smoothing treatment serves as a great option to add to your skincare routine. Plus, it boasts over 28,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

$30 $20

Shop Now

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream
Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

If you're looking for a good eye repair cream for sensitive skin, shoppers say this one goes to work fast and gently on dark circles. 

$20 $14

Shop Now

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil
Amazon

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil

This super concentrated, lightweight 0.3% retinol facial oil features a powerful formula that penetrates deep within the skin's surface, working to replenish dryness for radiant, younger-looking skin. It can help reduce visible signs of aging and damage from UV rays. 

$41 $25

Shop Now

Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum

Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
Amazon

Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum

This non-sticky serum is great for hydrating skin using plumping ingredients like copper peptides, hyaluronic acid, squalane and polyglutamic acid. It can also help kickstart collagen and elastic production.

$68 $47

Shop Now

Honest Beauty Everyday Radiance +C Moisturizer

Honest Beauty Everyday Radiance +C Moisturizer
Amazon

Honest Beauty Everyday Radiance +C Moisturizer

Get your glow on with a vitamin C-infused moisturizer.

$30 $22

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Sunscreen Deals to Shop at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Sunscreen Deals to Shop at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

20 Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams — ILIA, Sunday Riley, Laneige and More

Best Lists

20 Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams — ILIA, Sunday Riley, Laneige and More

The Best Anti-Aging Skincare on Amazon

Best Lists

The Best Anti-Aging Skincare on Amazon

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine

Amazon's Big Spring Sale Starts Wednesday: Here's What to Know

Sales & Deals

Amazon's Big Spring Sale Starts Wednesday: Here's What to Know

Save Up to 40% on Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras

Get Your Little One a New Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for Up to 42% Off

Sales & Deals

Get Your Little One a New Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for Up to 42% Off

Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale for Spring, Starting at Just $20

Sales & Deals

Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale for Spring, Starting at Just $20

The Best Teeth Whitening Kit Deals Ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Teeth Whitening Kit Deals Ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Tags:

Latest News