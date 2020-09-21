The Best Stylish Halloween Decor Pieces From Etsy

We've gotten really into decor since we started spending more time at home, and with Oct. 31 quickly approaching, we're already dreaming up the perfect Halloween decor. Pretty much everything we're looking for can be scooped up on Etsy -- and there's nothing scary about that.

Our favorite kind of Halloween decoration is more stylish than creepy, and it gets bonus points if it's also functional (like a festive candle or a skull-themed candy bowl). We've spotted some incredible unique finds for both indoor and outdoor on Etsy, including a cheeky door decoration that we think Jennifer Aniston would approve of.

Many items on Etsy are ready to ship, and when you shop the site, you're supporting smaller artists and independent sellers.

So queue up Hocus Pocus(it's streaming right here on Disney+), get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted mansion with the pieces of Etsy decor below.

3D Printed Polyskull Bowl Etsy Etsy 3D Printed Polyskull Bowl Etsy If you don't have a cauldron on hand, stash your Halloween candy in its own dedicated Halloween candy bowl. This 3-D printed skull bowl comes in black or white and with these instructions from Etsy shop PRINTERROR: "Simply fill it with candy, live spiders or whatever else your cold dead heart desires!" REGULARLY $50 $45 at Etsy

Halloween Wine Bottles Etsy Etsy Halloween Wine Bottles Etsy Speaking of Halloween candy, these candy corn-inspired bottles from Etsy shop BaublesByJudi are the perfect table centerpiece or piece of mantel decor. Fill them with fall-friendly flowers, leaves or pampas grass and display as a fun decorative accent. $9 each at Etsy

Pumpkin Slat Board Coasters Etsy Etsy Pumpkin Slat Board Coasters Etsy In addition to your pumpkin (or faux pumpkin) collection, this set of four rustic shiplap coasters will add a festive touch to your drinks. They also make a great hostess gift if you're attending a small Halloween party. $12 at Etsy

Halloween Bat Wall Decor Etsy Etsy Halloween Bat Wall Decor Etsy Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black styrene bats, which come in a pack of 25 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house. $12.50 at Etsy

Friends Halloween Doormat Etsy Etsy Friends Halloween Doormat Etsy We've seen tons of Halloween door decorations that involve cobwebs or a wreath, but we love this Friends-inspired doormat featuring Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and the guy from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Set a fog machine nearby to complete the spooky effect for visitors. $35 and up at Etsy

RIP 2020 Custom Gravestone Etsy Etsy RIP 2020 Custom Gravestone Etsy Looking for Halloween yard decor that's not ghost- or witch-related...and maybe provides some comic relief? This gravestone from the NightmareCreators shop will be a hit with passersby. $60 at Etsy

