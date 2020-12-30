Now that the Christmas holiday is firmly in the past, all eyes are on the next big event: New Year's Day. Sure, New Year's Eve celebrations may look a little different this year (complete with social distancing, at-home gatherings with loved ones and comfortable loungewear and sweats), but that doesn't mean the arrival of 2021 comes without eager anticipation.

Every January, the new year spurs inspiration for new beginnings, featuring activities focusing on self-care and, of course, self-improvement. This year, you may not be able to make use of new gym memberships or cash in on in-person classes. However, thanks to the virtually infinite number of subscriptions and online classes, you can better yourself from the comfort of your home (or more specifically, your couch).

If you haven't already started your countdown to Jan. 1, 2021, we're here to tell you: It's coming faster than you might expect. So why not get a head start on your personal development while you can? Whether you plan to spend this year learning new skills or are looking for a fun platform to get your fitness goals in check, there's an online option for you, no doubt.

Below, see all the ET Style–approved subscriptions and online classes you can take to make 2021 your best year yet.

Education

MasterClass Annual Membership MasterClass MasterClass MasterClass Annual Membership MasterClass MasterClass’s expansive list of offerings is the perfect way to give someone a head start on anything they’ve wanted to learn. Students of all levels can learn from world-renowned industry experts in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to science and tech. $180 at MasterClass

Online Courses Udemy Udemy Online Courses Udemy Udemy offers a near-endless number of classes in a variety of areas, with a top-notch instructor to go with each. From graphic design and Excel to Photoshop and coding, you'll find what you're looking for here. And once you start a class, you'll have unlimited access to your course for a lifetime. Starting $12.99 at Udemy

Fitness

AARMY Annual Subscription AARMY AARMY AARMY Annual Subscription AARMY For those who prefer an intense at-home workout, enjoy a subscription to AARMY, which offers daily cycling and bootcamp sessions to stream from your living room. $350 at AARMY

Alo Moves Membership Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Alo Moves Membership Alo Yoga Alo Yoga's online class platform, Alo Moves, offers a number of classes beyond yoga and meditation. For $20 a month, you'll have unlimited access to courses like pilates, flexibility training, barre, HIIT and more. If there are specific skills you want to build (like inversions or arm balances) in the new year, you can specifically focus on those. $20/month at Alo Yoga

The Mirror Mirror Mirror The Mirror Mirror Not able to use your gym membership or hire a personal trainer right now? The Mirror -- now owned by Lululemon -- is a full-length, interactive mirror that streams all kinds of live and on-demand workouts (barre, yoga, boot camp) taught by world-class fitness instructors. Everything displays right on the LCD screen and it tracks your progress through a heart rate monitor and smart app (or Apple Watch). The price is steep (and doesn’t include the monthly $39 subscription), but you can also do a risk-free 30-day trial. $1,495 at Mirror

Health & Meditation

SKY TING TV One Year Membership SKY TING SKY TING SKY TING TV One Year Membership SKY TING 'Tis the season to give the gift of relaxation. SKY TING Yoga lets you stream yoga classes, guided meditation sessions and workshops from anywhere, anytime. $200 at SKY TING

Persona Nutrition Gift Card Persona Nutrition Persona Nutrition Persona Nutrition Gift Card Persona Nutrition Nothing says thoughtfulness quite like the gift of curated vitamin packs dedicated to your specific needs. $50 at Persona Nutrition

The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential Subscription The Beauty Chef The Beauty Chef The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential Subscription The Beauty Chef The Beauty Chef knows that good skin starts from within. The brand creates probiotic food-based supplements to boost your health and the overall appearance of your skin. $58.50 at The Beauty Chef

Thrive Market 1 Year Membership Thrive Market Thrive Market Thrive Market 1 Year Membership Thrive Market Those hoping to give their home -- whether it be in the kitchen or elsewhere -- a sustainable upgrade will love a subscription to Thrive Market to get in on the best organic foods, wellness products and sustainable household items. $59.95 at Thrive Market

