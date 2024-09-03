Go from the workplace to weekends with ease in our top sweater dress picks for fall.
Aside from plenty of well-fitting jeans, snuggly sweaters and a stylish coat or two, a cozy sweater dress should be at the top of your 2024 fall fashion shopping list.
Comfortable, effortlessly chic and easy to dress up or down, sweater dresses can be paired with just about anything — from knee-high boots to sneakers — to suit virtually every occasion. To help inspire your shopping, we've searched high and low to find the best sweater dresses for every budget, style and size. With so many different sweater dresses on the market, we're prioritizing natural fabrics such as wool, cotton and cashmere and versatile silhouettes to maximize our styling options.
One of the best deals you can shop right now is Amazon's mock neck mini sweater dress in a trendy red, on sale for under $50. For something that's affordable and office-friendly, Everlane's cotton-merino turtleneck dress is slit-free with a conservative (but still cute) neckline. If you're willing to splurge a little on something truly luxurious, Tuckernuck's gold cable knit midi dress is a steal at under $210.
Below, check out the best sweater dresses to shop for this fall and beyond.
HEARTLOOM Odette Dress
This cozy little number is begging to be worn with knee-high boots.
Everlane The Cotton-Merino Turtleneck Dress
With its elevated neckline, relaxed fit and ribbed detailing, this slip-on sweater dress effortlessly combines comfort and fashion.
EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Mini Sweater Dress
This mini sweater dress features a cozy turtle neck and elegant long puff sleeves, making it the perfect choice for a girls' night out, a dinner date and other occasions.
The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress
The polo collar gives this sweater dress — available in sizes XXS-5X — a preppy look.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress
This versatile 100% cashmere sweater dress features a not-too-high side slit that makes it appropriate for the workplace and weekends.
Tuckernuck Gold Cable Knit Midi Dress
Cable knit detailing and shimmering slinky fabric make this midi dress perfect for date night.
Treasure & Bond Cotton Blend V-Neck Sweater Dress
The sweater dress falls mid-thigh and is perfect for wearing with flats and a bare leg or pairing with tights and boots if you live somewhere chillier.
Reformation Holland Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Featuring a fitted silhouette and a cozy turtleneck, this sweater dress is a polished answer to every outfit dilemma this season.
Everlane The Ribbed Scoopneck Dress
Dress it up or down, this ribbed maxi dress can be worn with everything from boots, heels or sneakers.
ASOS DESIGN Roll Neck Mini Dress
This turtleneck dress makes getting ready this season a cinch—just throw on your favorite boots and layer on a jacket for an easy outfit.
Amazon Essentials Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress
Available in chocolate, black, brown and pink, this maxi has an open back that takes it a cut above your average sweater dress.
ANRABESS Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Pair this ribbed knit maxi dress with a leather jacket and boots for an effortlessly cool look.
RELATED CONTENT: