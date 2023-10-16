Style

The Best Sweater Dresses for Looking Cute and Comfy All Season Long: lululemon, Amazon, Free People and More

sweater dresses
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:55 AM PDT, October 16, 2023

Go from the workplace to weekends with ease in our top sweater dress picks for fall.

Aside from plenty of well-fitting jeans, snuggly sweaters and a stylish jacket or two, a cozy sweater dress should be at the top of your 2023 fall fashion shopping list.

Comfortable, effortlessly chic and easy to dress up or down, sweater dresses can be paired with just about anything — from knee-high boots to sneakers to heels — to suit virtually every occasion. To help inspire your shopping, we've searched high and low to find the best sweater dresses for every budget, style and size. With so many different sweater dresses on the market, we're prioritizing natural fabrics such as wool, cotton and cashmere and versatile silhouettes to maximize our styling options.

One of the best deals you can shop right now is lululemon's merino wool sweater dress in a trendy red, on sale for under $90. For something that's affordable and office-friendly, Free People's cotton maxi dress is slit-free with a conservative (but still cute) neckline. If you're willing to splurge a little on something truly luxurious, LilySilk's 100% cashmere sweater dress is a steal at under $200.

Below, check out the best sweater dresses to shop for fall 2023 and beyond.

lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Knit Dress

lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Knit Dress
lululemon

lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Knit Dress

Made of warm yet breathable merino wool, this trendy red lululemon sweater dress is a steal at just $89.

$148 $89

Free People Walk About Maxi Dress

Free People Walk About Maxi Dress
Free People

Free People Walk About Maxi Dress

We love this warm brown color for fall, but this 100% cotton dress also comes in blue and white.

Everlane The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

Everlane The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
Everlane

Everlane The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

With its elevated neckline, relaxed fit, and ribbed detailing, this slip-on sweater dress effortlessly combines comfort and fashion.

$148 $111

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress

The polo collar gives this sweater dress — available in sizes XXS-5X — a preppy look.

Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress

Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress

You can never go wrong with a classic black sweater dress for fall, especially when it features chic button details up either side.

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress
LILYSILK

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress

Made of 100% A-Grade cashmere, you'll wear this sumptuous, soft sweater dress over and over.

Hollister Long-Sleeve Bodycon Sweater Dress

Hollister Long-Sleeve Bodycon Sweater Dress
Hollister

Hollister Long-Sleeve Bodycon Sweater Dress

Hollister's sexy bodycon mini dress is a steal at under $25.

$60 $22

with code HCOMYSTERY

Vero Moda Monica Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Maxi Sweater Dress

Vero Moda Monica Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Maxi Sweater Dress
Nordstrom

Vero Moda Monica Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Maxi Sweater Dress

A cable knit fabric gives this eco-friendly Tencel and cotton maxi an extra cozy look.

GAP Fair Isle Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress

GAP Fair Isle Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress
GAP

GAP Fair Isle Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress

Banish the winter blues in this icy azure Fair Isle mini dress, also available in brown.

$90 $71

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress
Quince

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress

This versatile 100% cashmere sweater dress features a not-too-high side slit that makes it appropriate for the workplace and weekends.

Free People Hailee Sweater Midi

Free People Hailee Sweater Midi
Free People

Free People Hailee Sweater Midi

"My only regret is not ordering this in more colors!" raved one reviewer, who recommended sizing down. "It’s such a staple piece. Perfect for lazy days, quick errands and lounging. I always bring this with me when I travel."

Madewell Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress

Madewell Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress
Madewell

Madewell Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress

This best-selling style from Madewell features a curve-hugging fit and playful striped pattern.

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress
Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress

A sweetheart neckline and soft ribbed fabric make this midi dress perfect for date night.

$130 $78

Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Wrap Midi Sweater Dress

Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Wrap Midi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Wrap Midi Sweater Dress

A wrap-waist detail and side slit make this sweater dress from Abercrombie especially flattering.

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress

Available in mustard, black, dark brown and pink, this maxi has an open back that takes it a cut above your average sweater dress.

Tags: