The Best Travel Gifts for Jet-Setters

Aside from a ticket to someplace far-off and fabulous, what’s the next best gift for someone whose wanderlust is their biggest vice? Anything that makes a trip feel like you’re flying first class -- even if you’re stuck in economy.

From tech tools to packing hacks, better bags to adorable accessories, the gifts below make traveling easier, more stylish and infinitely more fun.

Whether your nearest and dearest are Up in the Air-style Million Milers who fly the friendly skies for work; global nomads who travel for fun; or even parents who bring the whole crew along on their adventures, they’ll love any of the items on this list -- so much so that they might just give you their next Companion Ticket.

Bedbox® 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase Jetkids by Stokke Nordstrom Bedbox® 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase Jetkids by Stokke For the littlest jet-setter (and the parents who don’t want to carry him or her through customs), this ingenious carry-on wheelie acts as a vehicle that kids can ride on in the airport, and even turns into a bed they can stretch out on in flight. $199 at Nordstrom

His & Hers Luggage Tags, Set of 2 Kate Spade New York Bloomingdale's His & Hers Luggage Tags, Set of 2 Kate Spade New York We all bring baggage into a relationship; these adorable luggage tags make sure your favorite couple does so in style. $26 at Bloomingdale's

Circular Leather Earbud Case Royce New York Bloomingdale's Circular Leather Earbud Case Royce New York From earphones to USB cords, all the essentials of travel tend to get tangled up in the bottom of your bag, just when it’s time for the in-flight entertainment to start. This chic case puts a stylish stop to all that. $55 at Bloomingdale's

Instant Mineral SPF 45 Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral SPF 45 Peter Thomas Roth SPF 45 she can throw in her bag—and clear TSA every time? Yes, please! $30 at Peter Thomas Roth

Nightflight Leather-Trimmed Canvas Shirt Pouch Montblanc Mr Porter Nightflight Leather-Trimmed Canvas Shirt Pouch Montblanc Even if he gets to stretch out in a business class flat-bed, no guy wants to look like he slept in his shirt. That’s where this canvas-and-leather pouch comes in; it’s cleverly designed to hold shirts, ties, and must-have accessories without rumpling. $270 at Mr Porter

Essentials Kit Malin+Goetz Malin+Goetz Essentials Kit Malin+Goetz The frequent flyer’s motto? Never check luggage. That’s why this grab-and-go, carry-on-ready kit of top-of-the-line skin and hair care is flying high all over the world. Each little bottle is full of effective natural ingredients that are gentle enough for sensitive skin—and packaged in a TSA-approved, 3.4 oz bottle. $32 at Malin+Goetz

Le Pliage Expandable Travel Bag Longchamp Neiman Marcus Le Pliage Expandable Travel Bag Longchamp A tote becomes a weekender and might just become the only bag she needs. If you know someone who shops their way across the globe, picking up souvenirs along the way, this expanding carry-on is sure to earn you big love (and hopefully a souvenir of your own). $225 at Neiman Marcus

Red Micro Cord Women's Classics TOMS TOMS Red Micro Cord Women's Classics TOMS When she plans on walking all day—but doesn’t want to take up a third of her bag with a pair of sneakers—she’ll reach for these pack-flat lifesavers every time. (And you can feel good knowing that by buying them, you’re giving a second gift—a pair of shoes to a child who needs them.) $55 at TOMS

Cashmere-Blend Travel Set H&M H&M Cashmere-Blend Travel Set H&M What’s chic, cuddly, warm and something you want to bring with you all over the world? This luxe gray cashmere travel set, with a sleep mask, fingerless gloves and a blanket that turns into a scarf the minute you land — all packed in its own cute case. $119 at H&M

Power Charger and Organizer Elastic Band Closure Gray Planner Vivitar Target Power Charger and Organizer Elastic Band Closure Gray Planner Vivitar No more hunting for an outlet to charge your phone. This 3-ring binder has a rechargeable battery built in so you can power up your device from anywhere (and in mid-air), alongside all your important papers and notes. It’s a one-stop mobile business center for execs, students and anyone you know who is hyper organized. $30 at Target

