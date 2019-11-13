The Best Travel Gifts for Jet-Setters
Aside from a ticket to someplace far-off and fabulous, what’s the next best gift for someone whose wanderlust is their biggest vice? Anything that makes a trip feel like you’re flying first class -- even if you’re stuck in economy.
From tech tools to packing hacks, better bags to adorable accessories, the gifts below make traveling easier, more stylish and infinitely more fun.
Whether your nearest and dearest are Up in the Air-style Million Milers who fly the friendly skies for work; global nomads who travel for fun; or even parents who bring the whole crew along on their adventures, they’ll love any of the items on this list -- so much so that they might just give you their next Companion Ticket.
Shop the best gifts for frequent travelers.
For the littlest jet-setter (and the parents who don’t want to carry him or her through customs), this ingenious carry-on wheelie acts as a vehicle that kids can ride on in the airport, and even turns into a bed they can stretch out on in flight.
We all bring baggage into a relationship; these adorable luggage tags make sure your favorite couple does so in style.
From earphones to USB cords, all the essentials of travel tend to get tangled up in the bottom of your bag, just when it’s time for the in-flight entertainment to start. This chic case puts a stylish stop to all that.
SPF 45 she can throw in her bag—and clear TSA every time? Yes, please!
Even if he gets to stretch out in a business class flat-bed, no guy wants to look like he slept in his shirt. That’s where this canvas-and-leather pouch comes in; it’s cleverly designed to hold shirts, ties, and must-have accessories without rumpling.
The frequent flyer’s motto? Never check luggage. That’s why this grab-and-go, carry-on-ready kit of top-of-the-line skin and hair care is flying high all over the world. Each little bottle is full of effective natural ingredients that are gentle enough for sensitive skin—and packaged in a TSA-approved, 3.4 oz bottle.
A tote becomes a weekender and might just become the only bag she needs. If you know someone who shops their way across the globe, picking up souvenirs along the way, this expanding carry-on is sure to earn you big love (and hopefully a souvenir of your own).
When she plans on walking all day—but doesn’t want to take up a third of her bag with a pair of sneakers—she’ll reach for these pack-flat lifesavers every time. (And you can feel good knowing that by buying them, you’re giving a second gift—a pair of shoes to a child who needs them.)
What’s chic, cuddly, warm and something you want to bring with you all over the world? This luxe gray cashmere travel set, with a sleep mask, fingerless gloves and a blanket that turns into a scarf the minute you land — all packed in its own cute case.
No more hunting for an outlet to charge your phone. This 3-ring binder has a rechargeable battery built in so you can power up your device from anywhere (and in mid-air), alongside all your important papers and notes. It’s a one-stop mobile business center for execs, students and anyone you know who is hyper organized.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
