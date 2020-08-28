Shopping

The Best Underwear From Lululemon, Hanky Panky and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best underwear for women
Fabio Formaggio/EyeEm/Getty Images

This is your reminder that no wardrobe is complete without great underwear.

When shopping for the perfect pairs, comfort and versatility is key. You want undies that feel comfy all day and styles to rotate that wear best under various styles of clothing.

We're here to help you find the best new long-lasting (and chic) styles to fill your underwear drawer, from cotton panties to lacy thong options from brands we love like Natori, Lululemon, SKIMS, Hanky Panky and more.

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best underwear for women.

Ultralight Seamless Shaping Brief
Yummie
Yummie Ultralight Seamless Shaping Brief
Yummie
Ultralight Seamless Shaping Brief
Yummie

A high-waist shaping brief is a great underwear style when you want some support around the waist. This nylon design from Yummie features level 2 light compression with a wide 2-play waistband for comfortable and supportive wear. Purchase two pairs for $30.

5 Pack Bikini Briefs
Calvin Klein Underwear
Calvin Klein Underwear 5 Pack Bikini Briefs
Shopbop
5 Pack Bikini Briefs
Calvin Klein Underwear

Calvin Klein Underwear is a staple for everyday wear. Add this stylish, effortless set of cotton bikini underwear, featuring the iconic logo elastic band.

Original Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Original Rise Thong
Nordstrom
Original Rise Thong
Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky offers some of the prettiest and comfiest lace thong styles. The wear feels soft and is undetectable under clothes. The original rise design is available in one size, fits for sizes 4-14.

Awake to Lace Cheeky Bikini
Lululemon
Awake to Lace Cheeky Bikini
Lululemon
Awake to Lace Cheeky Bikini
Lululemon

The Lululemon Namastay Put Thong is made for women who are active. The super soft, breathable design is moisture wicking, making it an ideal pair of running underwear. The bonded seams help with chafing and the thong silhouette prevents visible panty lines under leggings and shorts.

Cheeky Brief
SKIMS
SKIMS Cheeky Brief
SKIMS
Cheeky Brief
SKIMS

The Cheeky Brief from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS is a top drawer essential. The high-cut, stretchy underwear hangs below the waist. It features quick-dry fabric and cheeky back. Buy three pairs for $36.

Everyday Shaping Panties Boyshort
Spanx
Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Boyshort
Spanx
Everyday Shaping Panties Boyshort
Spanx

Shapewear brand Spanx has a fantastic range of women's underwear. This boyshort is great for full coverage and support on the tummy and butt. It has a flat leg opening for wedgie-free wear and a hidden shaping waistband.

Period Underwear High-Waist
Ruby Love
Ruby Love Period Underwear High-Waist
Ruby Love
Period Underwear High-Waist
Ruby Love

If you're looking to try period panties, we recommend the Ruby Love high-waist style. The full-coverage panty has 100% maximum leak-proof protection and a leak-proof liner that has two layers of 100% absorbent cotton and dri-tech mesh. Wear the underwear on its own or with pad, tampon or menstrual cup, depending on your flow.

Artisan Lace Bikini
Thirdlove
Thirdlove Artisan Lace Bikini
Thirdlove
Artisan Lace Bikini
Thirdlove

This gorgeous bikini-cut lace panty is every bit romantic as it is comfortable with scalloped lace edges, mid-rise waist, elastic waistband and cotton crotch lining. Collect two pairs for $36.

Butter Seamless Hipster Panties
Commando
Commando Butter Seamless Hipster Panties
Nordstrom
Butter Seamless Hipster Panties
Commando

A hipster panty made with buttery soft spandex and modal fabric. The seamless construction and raw-cut edges result in a smooth look sans panty line.

RELATED CONTENT: 

National Underwear Day: The Best Bra for Every Type of Fit and Support

The Best Leggings For Every Personal Style -- Spanx, Lululemon and More

Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Online Right Now

 