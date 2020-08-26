Need new undergarments? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering amazing deals on bras and underwear from top lingerie brands such as Natori, Wacoal, Hanky Panky and more. Act fast as many styles are selling out quickly! Score deals on top drawer essentials from a comfortable T-shirt bra to a lace thong before the sale ends on Aug. 30. You'll also find discounts on shapewear from Spanx.

Shoppers can get major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, diamonds and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. The mega-sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia and more.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop deals on bras and underwear at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra Natori Get this popular lightweight T-shirt bra from Natori for everyday wear before it sells out. The contour cups of foam-lined jersey are comfortable and look smooth under clothing. REGULARLY $68 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Jacquard Underwire Bra Wacoal Nordstrom Jacquard Underwire Bra Wacoal A full-figure Wacoal bra you can count on thanks to the double-layered jacquard fabric and supportive construction. REGULARLY $65 $42.90 at Nordstrom

Undie-tectable® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra Spanx Spanx Undie-tectable® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra Spanx A comfortable bra utilizing undetectable technology for smooth lines and the ultimate support. REGULARLY $68 $33.90 at Nordstrom

Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Nordstrom Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Get multiple colors of the popular Hanky Panky lace thong. Buy more and save: get four pairs for $59. REGULARLY $22 $16.90 at Nordstrom

Bliss Cotton French Cut Brief (Girls) Natori Nordstrom Bliss Cotton French Cut Brief (Girls) Natori Stock up on these comfy briefs for young ladies, while supplies last. REGULARLY $20 $14.90 at Nordstrom

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori The Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is equally pretty and practical. This comfortable T-shirt bra has great fit and provides support where it's needed. It has over 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. REGULARLY $68 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Perfect Primer Underwire Bra Wacoal Nordstrom Perfect Primer Underwire Bra Wacoal A great bra to wear under T-shirts, and a top-seller during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. REGULARLY $62 $40.90 at Nordstrom

Yogi Convertible Sports Bra Natori Nordstrom Yogi Convertible Sports Bra Natori Great for high-impact workouts, this Natori sports bra features a hidden underwire, light foam cups and moisture-wicking CoolMax fabric. REGULARLY $69 $40.90 at Nordstrom

OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Shorts Spanx Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Shorts Spanx Get a deal on the essential Spanx shaper shorts that sculpts the waist, tummy, hips, thighs and butt. REGULARLY $64 $41.90 at Nordstrom

C Magnifique Nouveau Full Coverage Underwire Bra Chantelle Lingerie Nordstrom C Magnifique Nouveau Full Coverage Underwire Bra Chantelle Lingerie This Chantelle Lingerie full coverage bra is perfect for a big bust. REGULARLY $74 $48.90 at Nordstrom

Soft Stretch Bikini Chantelle Lingerie Nordstrom Soft Stretch Bikini Chantelle Lingerie A classic soft bikini panty with a smooth, line-free look. REGULARLY $20 $14.90 at Nordstrom

How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra Wacoal Nordstrom How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra Wacoal The Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra has an ultra-smooth, bulge-free fit -- ideal for wearing under fitted clothing. REGULARLY $65 $39.90 at Nordstrom

See all the bras and underwear on sale at Nordstrom.

Sign up for the latest deals! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Outerwear Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Leggings We've Found So Far

Related Gallery