There are people who love coffee, and then there are people who LOVE coffee. From coffee brands like Keurig, Nespresso and more, ET has made it easier than ever to find the perfect gift to keep your coffee-obsessed significant other caffeinated this Valentine's Day and beyond.

From bean grinders to coffee bean roasters, a new Nespresso machine to an old-fashioned coffee maker, or coffee subscription boxes to the best coffee-related accessories, the world of java has no shortage of shopping options for you to select from.

Looking to woo the at-home barista in your life? A nitro cold brew coffee maker will knock their socks off and the frequency of their coffee shop visits down. Know a chronic coffee consumer, constantly on the go? A collapsible travel mug or portable espresso maker could be a total game changer for them.

And for those who savor their coffee to the slowest of extremes, self-warming smart mugs exist now, and yes, you definitely need one.

ET has compiled a list of gifts that will leave any caffeine-fiend totally buzzing. Below is the coffee lovers gift guide for best coffee gifts this Valentine's Day. And don't forget to check out our full list of 2022 Valentine's Day gift ideas to find the perfect item for the love of your life this year.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers:

Death Wish Coffee Amazon Death Wish Coffee For craft coffee, you might want to put Death Wish Coffee in their gift basket. The company claims to have the world's strongest specialty coffee—an experience your loved one won't want to miss. $20 Buy Now

Smeg Milk Frother Verishop Smeg Milk Frother This retro-style milk frother from luxury appliance maker Smeg looks and froths like a dream to delight your favorite coffee drinker every day. $210 Buy Now

Driftaway Coffee Subscription Driftaway Coffee Driftaway Coffee Subscription For the serious coffee snob who also likes to give back, a subscription from Driftaway Coffee is the perfect coffee gift. Like Fair Trade coffee, Driftaway makes sure coffee farmers are taken care of, but the wages are better so the farmers can live better. It also uses 100% compostable and waste-free packaging. $54 AND UP Buy Now

Boao Mini Ceramic Spoon Rest Amazon Boao Mini Ceramic Spoon Rest Here's another coffee-related accessory that would go perfect with the cat-themed stirring spoons above. Simply rest your stirring spoon on one of these gold rim spoon rests when you aren't actually stirring your coffee. $17 Buy Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug For the slow sipper-- this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. $140 $130 Buy Now

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker Perfect for a family or small office, this Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a k-cup. $138 Buy Now

Patelai Silicone Umbrella Mug Lids Amazon Patelai Silicone Umbrella Mug Lids These silicone umbrellas will help you save your coffee for a rainy day -- or at least save your coffee from getting cold too quickly. The umbrellas seal firmly against your coffee mug, so they're perfect for enjoying your morning brew outside. $12 Buy Now

Mouth The Coffee Fix Mouth Mouth The Coffee Fix Get your caffeine fix and satisfy your sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag. $74 AND UP Buy Now

Asmwo Cat Spoon Set Amazon Asmwo Cat Spoon Set Nearly every coffee enjoyer needs a stirring spoon to mix in their sugar and milk of choice. Why not revamp your stirring spoon collection with these cuties? $15 Buy Now

Mini Portable Espresso Machine Amazon Mini Portable Espresso Machine Sometimes you just want an espresso on the go, but you don't want to wait in a long line at a coffee shop. Thankfully, this mini espresso machine gives you the satisfaction of brewing your own espresso while you're away from your kitchen. The airtight seal on this machine allows you to carry it around in your bag without fear. It really puts a new spin on grab-and-go java. $60 $55 Buy Now

Zulay Kitchen Latte Art Stencils Target Zulay Kitchen Latte Art Stencils This latte art stencil will make the recipient of your gift feel like an artist every time they make a cup of coffee. Just place the stencil on the lip of a coffee mug or about an inch above it, then sprinkle cocoa powder or cinnamon above the stencil to decorate. $11 $9 Buy Now

Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder Amazon Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder The serious coffee lover is particular about their ground coffee. That's where the Bodum Bistro Blade Grinder comes in (it's one of the great gifts for coffee lovers). You can customize the grind for pour over coffee, a French press, iced coffee or espresso to get the most out of quality coffee. $43 $28 Buy Now

