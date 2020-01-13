The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Another year, another frantic search for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life.
Whether it's a new guy you're seeing or your husband of a mind-boggling number of years, you know he deserves the best. But what does that mean now that it's time to start shopping?
Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet -- yep, all of it -- for gifts of all kinds: indulgent, practical, trendy, classic and everything in between. Though they range in type and price point, they're all super thoughtful and available online (aka perfect).
Below, shop ET Style's selections for the best Valentine's Day gifts for him.
This sweater-knit jacket comes in eight colors and can be worn as either outerwear or an extra layer, depending on what "sweater weather" means where your dude lives.
Has his wallet seen better days? The answer is probably yes. This classic, compact billfold from Frye will look even cooler as he wears it in over time.
He can travel in style -- even if he's not really going anywhere fancy -- thanks to this durable canvas duffel bag. Gift it to him along with a few suggestions on destinations for your next weekend getaway.
No, he's probably not going to splurge on a premium robe for himself anytime soon. So why not do it for him?
If he thinks the mega-popular Canada Goose down-filled puffer coats are too, um, puffy, this version will meet all his streamlined needs. Just as heavy-duty and durable, it'll keep him warm -- and extra grateful for you -- for years.
Aviators, especially Ray-Ban versions, will never go out of style. He can wear these literally anywhere, with literally anything, and look extra cool.
Looking for a practical gift? Thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is like having a virtual assistant -- it'll track his workouts, maintain his calendar and play music.
He may claim to not be a "candle person," but this Valentine's Day you can prove him wrong. Nothing is more relaxing than this rich, earthy and delightfully smoky cannabis candle from Malin+Goetz. It’s THC-free but full of good vibes.
Ease him into a simple skincare routine -- hydrate, cleanse, renew -- with this non-intimidating kit from Lumin. Get a two-month supply for just $60, or let him try it for a month for free.
These joggers are so soft and comfy that they should be gifted with a warning that they might go "missing" soon.
Cologne, but make it ~fashion~. This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London. Notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make him feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club.
This American-made wristwatch has a stylish silicone strap, a stainless steel core and a three-hand hour, minute and second indicator that’s just the right mix of sporty and done-up. He can wear it to his 9-to-5 but also on your next date night.
The round shape of these Quay sunglasses is a '70s-inspired throwback, while the tortoise-shell frames and polarized lenses give off a classic vibe. The result is a totally unique look for your totally unique valentine.
These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy.
If he walks around with headphones practically glued to his head, they should at least look cool. This leather noise-reducing pair will give him a superior listening experience of [insert name of his favorite obscure indie band here].
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
