The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Another year, another frantic search for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life.

Whether it's a new guy you're seeing or your husband of a mind-boggling number of years, you know he deserves the best. But what does that mean now that it's time to start shopping? 

Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet -- yep, all of it -- for gifts of all kinds: indulgent, practical, trendy, classic and everything in between. Though they range in type and price point, they're all super thoughtful and available online (aka perfect).  

Below, shop ET Style's selections for the best Valentine's Day gifts for him. 

Better Sweater Zip Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Jacket
Nordstrom
Better Sweater Zip Jacket
Patagonia

This sweater-knit jacket comes in eight colors and can be worn as either outerwear or an extra layer, depending on what "sweater weather" means where your dude lives.

Logan Slim ID Wallet
Frye
Frye Logan Slim ID Wallet
Bloomingdale's
Logan Slim ID Wallet
Frye

Has his wallet seen better days? The answer is probably yes. This classic, compact billfold from Frye will look even cooler as he wears it in over time.

Aspect Duffel Bag
Hex
Hex Aspect Duffel Bag
Nordstrom
Aspect Duffel Bag
Hex

He can travel in style -- even if he's not really going anywhere fancy -- thanks to this durable canvas duffel bag. Gift it to him along with a few suggestions on destinations for your next weekend getaway.

Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe
Daniel Buchler
Daniel Buchler Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe
Bloomingdale's
Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe
Daniel Buchler

No, he's probably not going to splurge on a premium robe for himself anytime soon. So why not do it for him?

Chateau Parka
Canada Goose
Canada Goose Chateau Parka
East Dane
Chateau Parka
Canada Goose

If he thinks the mega-popular Canada Goose down-filled puffer coats are too, um, puffy, this version will meet all his streamlined needs. Just as heavy-duty and durable, it'll keep him warm -- and extra grateful for you -- for years.

Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses, 55mm
Bloomingdale's
Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Aviators, especially Ray-Ban versions, will never go out of style. He can wear these literally anywhere, with literally anything, and look extra cool.

Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch 39mm - A Special Edition
Macy's
Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch
Fitbit

Looking for a practical gift? Thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is like having a virtual assistant -- it'll track his workouts, maintain his calendar and play music. 

REGULARLY $230

Cannabis Candle
Malin+Goetz
Malin+Goetz Cannabis Candle
Malin+Goetz
Cannabis Candle
Malin+Goetz

He may claim to not be a "candle person," but this Valentine's Day you can prove him wrong. Nothing is more relaxing than this rich, earthy and delightfully smoky cannabis candle from Malin+Goetz. It’s THC-free but full of good vibes.

Classic Maintenance Collection
Lumin
Lumin Classic Maintenance Collection
Lumin
Classic Maintenance Collection
Lumin

Ease him into a simple skincare routine -- hydrate, cleanse, renew -- with this non-intimidating kit from Lumin. Get a two-month supply for just $60, or let him try it for a month for free.

ABC Jogger 30"
Lululemon
Lululemon ABC Jogger 30"
Lululemon
ABC Jogger 30"
Lululemon

These joggers are so soft and comfy that they should be gifted with a warning that they might go "missing" soon.

Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 50 mL
Tom Ford
tom ford tobacco vanille
Nordstrom
Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 50 mL
Tom Ford

Cologne, but make it ~fashion~. This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London. Notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make him feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club.

Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch
Shinola
Shinola Watch
Neiman Marcus
Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch
Shinola

This American-made wristwatch has a stylish silicone strap, a stainless steel core and a three-hand hour, minute and second indicator that’s just the right mix of sporty and done-up. He can wear it to his 9-to-5 but also on your next date night.

Omen Sunglasses
Quay
Quay Sunglasses
Quay Sunglasses
Omen Sunglasses
Quay

The round shape of these Quay sunglasses is a '70s-inspired throwback, while the tortoise-shell frames and polarized lenses give off a classic vibe. The result is a totally unique look for your totally unique valentine.

2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers
Superga
Superga Sneakers
Superga
2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers
Superga

These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy.

MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones
Master & Dynamic
Master & Dynamic MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones
Master & Dynamic

If he walks around with headphones practically glued to his head, they should at least look cool. This leather noise-reducing pair will give him a superior listening experience of [insert name of his favorite obscure indie band here].

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

