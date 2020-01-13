Another year, another frantic search for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life.

Whether it's a new guy you're seeing or your husband of a mind-boggling number of years, you know he deserves the best. But what does that mean now that it's time to start shopping?

Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet -- yep, all of it -- for gifts of all kinds: indulgent, practical, trendy, classic and everything in between. Though they range in type and price point, they're all super thoughtful and available online (aka perfect).

Below, shop ET Style's selections for the best Valentine's Day gifts for him.

Better Sweater Zip Jacket Patagonia Nordstrom Better Sweater Zip Jacket Patagonia This sweater-knit jacket comes in eight colors and can be worn as either outerwear or an extra layer, depending on what "sweater weather" means where your dude lives. $139 at Nordstrom

Logan Slim ID Wallet Frye Bloomingdale's Logan Slim ID Wallet Frye Has his wallet seen better days? The answer is probably yes. This classic, compact billfold from Frye will look even cooler as he wears it in over time. $128 at Bloomingdale's

Aspect Duffel Bag Hex Nordstrom Aspect Duffel Bag Hex He can travel in style -- even if he's not really going anywhere fancy -- thanks to this durable canvas duffel bag. Gift it to him along with a few suggestions on destinations for your next weekend getaway. $60 at Nordstrom

Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe Daniel Buchler Bloomingdale's Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe Daniel Buchler No, he's probably not going to splurge on a premium robe for himself anytime soon. So why not do it for him? $145 at Bloomingdale's

Chateau Parka Canada Goose East Dane Chateau Parka Canada Goose If he thinks the mega-popular Canada Goose down-filled puffer coats are too, um, puffy, this version will meet all his streamlined needs. Just as heavy-duty and durable, it'll keep him warm -- and extra grateful for you -- for years. $895 at East Dane

Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban Bloomingdale's Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban Aviators, especially Ray-Ban versions, will never go out of style. He can wear these literally anywhere, with literally anything, and look extra cool. $168 at Bloomingdale's

Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch Fitbit Macy's Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch Fitbit Looking for a practical gift? Thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is like having a virtual assistant -- it'll track his workouts, maintain his calendar and play music. REGULARLY $230 $159.95 at Macy's

Cannabis Candle Malin+Goetz Malin+Goetz Cannabis Candle Malin+Goetz He may claim to not be a "candle person," but this Valentine's Day you can prove him wrong. Nothing is more relaxing than this rich, earthy and delightfully smoky cannabis candle from Malin+Goetz. It’s THC-free but full of good vibes. $55 at Malin+Goetz

Classic Maintenance Collection Lumin Lumin Classic Maintenance Collection Lumin Ease him into a simple skincare routine -- hydrate, cleanse, renew -- with this non-intimidating kit from Lumin. Get a two-month supply for just $60, or let him try it for a month for free. $60 at Lumin

ABC Jogger 30" Lululemon Lululemon ABC Jogger 30" Lululemon These joggers are so soft and comfy that they should be gifted with a warning that they might go "missing" soon. $128 at Lululemon

Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 50 mL Tom Ford Nordstrom Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 50 mL Tom Ford Cologne, but make it ~fashion~. This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London. Notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make him feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club. $250 at Nordstrom

Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch Shinola Neiman Marcus Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch Shinola This American-made wristwatch has a stylish silicone strap, a stainless steel core and a three-hand hour, minute and second indicator that’s just the right mix of sporty and done-up. He can wear it to his 9-to-5 but also on your next date night. $395 at Neiman Marcus

Omen Sunglasses Quay Quay Sunglasses Omen Sunglasses Quay The round shape of these Quay sunglasses is a '70s-inspired throwback, while the tortoise-shell frames and polarized lenses give off a classic vibe. The result is a totally unique look for your totally unique valentine. $60 at Quay

2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers Superga Superga 2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers Superga These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy. $69 at Superga

MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones Master & Dynamic Amazon MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones Master & Dynamic If he walks around with headphones practically glued to his head, they should at least look cool. This leather noise-reducing pair will give him a superior listening experience of [insert name of his favorite obscure indie band here]. $249 at Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

