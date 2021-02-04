Looking to gift jewelry this Valentine's Day? Get shopping at Macy's for amazing regular-priced and sale items from their expansive jewelry department, which is offering deals up to 70% off. Use promo code SHINE for 20% off select styles.

Macy's has got it all from fine jewelry to fun fashion jewelry such as diamond stud earrings, pearl necklace, engagement ring designs, stackable rings, pendant necklace, diamond bracelet and so many more styles.

For more Valentine's Day jewelry gifting ideas to surprise your wife, mom, daughter, sister, or even yourself, check out stunning jewelry from Etsy and Amazon, too! In addition, stock up on more gifts from Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Nordstrom Rack and other major retailers during this year's shopping season as Valentine's Day deadlines approach.

Shop all jewelry gifts at Macy's and see our top pics below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas in our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2021.

Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) Macy's Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) A heart necklace always make the perfect gift during Valentine's Day. This Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace is also available in 14k Gold-plated sterling silver or 14k Rose Gold-Plated. $149 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $500) BUY NOW

Italian Gold Horseshoe Bangle Bracelet with Black Spinel Accents Macy's Italian Gold Horseshoe Bangle Bracelet with Black Spinel Accents Set in Italian 14k gold over sterling silver and sterling silver, this Italian Gold Horseshoe Bangle Bracelet gives an equestrian flare to a bracelet. $179 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $700) BUY NOW

Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet Macy's Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet Whether a gift for yourself or your special someone, you can never go wrong with a tennis bracelet! This Swarovski Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Tennis Bracelet makes the perfect gift this Valentine's Day! $64.50 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $129) BUY NOW

Macy's 100" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Endless Strand Necklace Macy's Macy's 100" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Endless Strand Necklace Gift this elegant layered freshwater pearl strand necklace to the special lady in your life. This pearl necklace is 80% off, while supplies last. $99 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $500) BUY NOW

Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings Macy's Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings Elegant pear-cut drop earrings created by Swarovski. These Swarovski Silver-Tone Crystal Pavé Drop Earrings are 50% off, while supplies last. $49.50 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $99) BUY NOW

Macy's Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings Macy's Macy's Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings Upgrade your daily sparklers with these small 5/8 carat hoops, or give them as a gift that will get a lot of use. $320 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $1,000) BUY NOW

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones

Amazon's Valentine's Day Gift Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry

Engagement Rings for Every Budget

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Amazon's Valentine's Day: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

242 Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Beauty, Apple, UGG, Fitbit, & More

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Your Loved Ones

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life