Spring is nearly here, and Walmart is celebrating by discounting bestselling home and kitchen products.
Spring has nearly sprung, and with the emergence of the new season comes the perfect excuse to bring a fresh update to your home—after all, spring is the season of renewal. Sprucing up your home doesn't need to break the bank, either. Right now Walmart is hosting a Spring Savings Sale with major discounts across the retailer's website.
While most categories at Walmart are seeing rollbacks, some of our favorite markdowns are happening in the kitchen and home departments. From bestsellers in kitchen appliances, home decor, cookware and more, you're sure to find savings on something you've been coveting to elevate your space. These include deals on highly rated brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig, Dreo and more. Getting ready to tackle your spring cleaning? Walmart's sale is brimming with discounts on household cleaning essentials, including Dyson vacuums and Shark steam mops.
From top-tier cookware sets to countertop ice makers and stick vacuum cleaners, we've rounded up the best Walmart deals in the home and kitchen departments available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast, because these deals won't last long.
The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup or carafe of your favorite varieties.
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-quart air fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite foods.
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Featuring 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a solid investment.
Hamilton Beach Easy Clean Juice Extractor
If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started and this highly-rated option from Hamilton Beach is a great way to start your journey.
Frigidaire 26 lb. Countertop Icemaker in Copper Stainless Steel
Treat yourself to petite, crunchy-nugget ice with this countertop ice maker from Frigidaire.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
Save $30 on this highly-rated multi-cooker featuring the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set
Not only can this cookware set from Cuisinart tackle a variety of cooking needs, but it's also specially designed to fit neatly together and take up minimal space.
The Best Walmart Home Deals to Shop Now
iRobot Roomba i1+
This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.
Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Bed Pillow (2 Pack)
Cool-to-the-touch fibers make these memory foam pillows from Sealy an ideal option for hot sleepers.
The Home Edit 17-Piece Pantry Edit: Clear Plastic Storage System
The expert organizers behind Netflix's The Home Edit have assembled a 17-piece clear storage set that will streamline your pantry just in time for a spring cleaning.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
SixHome Large Washable Boho Area Rug
Create a cozy atmosphere with a large, bright area rug. As a bonus, this one is machine washable, so you can freshen up the floor covering whenever needed.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets offered in over 35 colors.
Costway Outdoor/Indoor Mosaic Accent Table
This versatile table can be used indoors or outdoors as an accent table or plant stand.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper
Save on Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Hard Floor Steam Mop
For a deep clean that's so impressive that it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop.
