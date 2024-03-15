Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Deals for Home and Kitchen in 2024: Shop Decor, Cookware, Appliances & More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Home and Kitchen Deals at Walmart
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:03 PM PDT, March 15, 2024

Spring is nearly here, and Walmart is celebrating by discounting bestselling home and kitchen products.

Spring has nearly sprung, and with the emergence of the new season comes the perfect excuse to bring a fresh update to your home—after all, spring is the season of renewal. Sprucing up your home doesn't need to break the bank, either. Right now Walmart is hosting a Spring Savings Sale with major discounts across the retailer's website.

Shop the Walmart Sale

While most categories at Walmart are seeing rollbacks, some of our favorite markdowns are happening in the kitchen and home departments. From bestsellers in kitchen appliances, home decor, cookware and more, you're sure to find savings on something you've been coveting to elevate your space. These include deals on highly rated brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig, Dreo and more. Getting ready to tackle your spring cleaning? Walmart's sale is brimming with discounts on household cleaning essentials, including Dyson vacuums and Shark steam mops.

From top-tier cookware sets to countertop ice makers and stick vacuum cleaners, we've rounded up the best Walmart deals in the home and kitchen departments available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast, because these deals won't last long.

To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to Walmart+.

The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker

This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup or carafe of your favorite varieties.

$100 $79

Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-quart air fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite foods.

$90 $69

Shop Now

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan. 

$240 $65

Shop Now

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.

$199 $169

Shop Now

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Featuring 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a solid investment.

$400 $300

Shop Now

Hamilton Beach Easy Clean Juice Extractor

Hamilton Beach Easy Clean Juice Extractor
Walmart

Hamilton Beach Easy Clean Juice Extractor

If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started and this highly-rated option from Hamilton Beach is a great way to start your journey.

$74 $59

Shop Now

Frigidaire 26 lb. Countertop Icemaker in Copper Stainless Steel

Frigidaire 26 lb. Countertop Icemaker in Copper Stainless Steel
Walmart

Frigidaire 26 lb. Countertop Icemaker in Copper Stainless Steel

Treat yourself to petite, crunchy-nugget ice with this countertop ice maker from Frigidaire. 

$108 $88

Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

Save $30 on this highly-rated multi-cooker featuring the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.

$130 $100

Shop Now

Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set

Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set
Walmart

Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set

Not only can this cookware set from Cuisinart tackle a variety of cooking needs, but it's also specially designed to fit neatly together and take up minimal space. 

$170 $120

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Home Deals to Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i1+

iRobot Roomba i1+
Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+

This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.

$530 $470

Shop Now

Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Bed Pillow (2 Pack)

Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Bed Pillow (2 Pack)
Walmart

Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Bed Pillow (2 Pack)

Cool-to-the-touch fibers make these memory foam pillows from Sealy an ideal option for hot sleepers.

$68 $30

Shop Now

The Home Edit 17-Piece Pantry Edit: Clear Plastic Storage System

The Home Edit 17-Piece Pantry Edit: Clear Plastic Storage System
Walmart

The Home Edit 17-Piece Pantry Edit: Clear Plastic Storage System

The expert organizers behind Netflix's The Home Edit have assembled a 17-piece clear storage set that will streamline your pantry just in time for a spring cleaning.

$70 $50

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $98

Shop Now

SixHome Large Washable Boho Area Rug

SixHome Large Washable Boho Area Rug
Walmart

SixHome Large Washable Boho Area Rug

Create a cozy atmosphere with a large, bright area rug. As a bonus, this one is machine washable, so you can freshen up the floor covering whenever needed. 

$90 $52

Shop Now

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets offered in over 35 colors.

$61 $20

Shop Now

Costway Outdoor/Indoor Mosaic Accent Table

Costway Outdoor/Indoor Mosaic Accent Table
Walmart

Costway Outdoor/Indoor Mosaic Accent Table

This versatile table can be used indoors or outdoors as an accent table or plant stand.

$99 $40

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.

$420 $300

Shop Now

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.

$199 $60

Shop Now

Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper

Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper
Walmart

Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper

Save on Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.

$999 $786

Shop Now

Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Hard Floor Steam Mop

Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Hard Floor Steam Mop
Walmart

Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Hard Floor Steam Mop

For a deep clean that's so impressive that it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop.

$180 $139

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Bose, Foreo, Levi's and More

Sales & Deals

45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Bose, Foreo, Levi's and More

lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag Is Available in New Colors for Spring

Style

lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag Is Available in New Colors for Spring

12 Kitchen Tools at Amazon That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer

Home

12 Kitchen Tools at Amazon That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer

Caraway's Spring Into Savings Sale: Shop Kitchen Deals & Earn Rewards

Sales & Deals

Caraway's Spring Into Savings Sale: Shop Kitchen Deals & Earn Rewards

Save Up to 62% on KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Hand Mixers and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 62% on KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Hand Mixers and More

KitchenAid's 2024 Color of the Year Is Here — Shop the New Stand Mixer

Home

KitchenAid's 2024 Color of the Year Is Here — Shop the New Stand Mixer

Shop the 25 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 25 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Etsy's Home Sales Event Is Here to Help Brighten Your Space for Spring

Sales & Deals

Etsy's Home Sales Event Is Here to Help Brighten Your Space for Spring

Tags:

Latest News