Make a splash in the best water shoes for women from Sperry, The North Face and Teva.
Whether you're swimming in the creek, kayaking or fishing this summer, a pair of water shoes is in order.
In the world of wet and wild outdoor adventure footwear, there are several different types of water shoes to choose from. Sandals, sneakers and slip-ons are the big categories for water shoes. Great water shoes have drainage holes or quick-drying constructions to keep you comfortable. They're also easy to put on and take off while wet.
The right pair of water shoes for you depends on the activity you intend to wear them for. Sandals are fine for creek crossings on nature walks, while a pair of sneakers may be better for more active endeavors. If you're headed on a tropical summer vacation, you'll want a pair of water shoes that can pack away easily in your luggage. If you spend your summer days frolicking near lakes and streams, easy slip-ons or sandals you can quickly take on and off might be the right water-resistant summer footwear option for you.
We've found the best women's water sandals, water sneakers and slip-on water shoes from trusted brands like Sperry, The North Face and Teva. Shop them ahead.
Sperry Water Strider
These water shoes have a slip-on construction and Sperry says they disperse water underfoot to enhance traction.
Columbia Creeksider Shoe
These shoes with grippy soles and drainage holes are easy to slide on.
The North Face Skagit Water Shoes
Invest in these sneaker-like water shoes with an anti-microbial finish that helps keep odors at bay.
Lands' End Slip On Water Sneakers
These water sneakers are quick-drying and they have drainage holes. Their adjustable toggle makes putting them on and taking them off easy.
Sperry SeaSock Water Shoe
This sock-like water shoe has a slip-on construction.
Lands' End Slip-On Water Shoes
These water shoes have an adjustable toggle at the heel for a proper fit.
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
Teva's original sandals come in a ton of fun colors and prints, plus they're cost-effective.
Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal
These lightweight Tevas are great for wading through water.
Xero Shoes Z-Trail EV Sandals
These flexible, lightweight sandals are great for traveling. They float and are water resistant for any water activities too.
Chaco Z/1 Adjustable Strap Classic Sandal
A pair of Chacos are a classic option. These come in medium and wide size options and offer no-slip traction.
RELATED CONTENT: