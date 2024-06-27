Shop
The Best Water Shoes for Women for Summer 2024: Shop Water Sandals, Sneakers and Slip-Ons

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:51 AM PDT, June 27, 2024

Make a splash in the best water shoes for women from Sperry, The North Face and Teva.

Whether you're swimming in the creek, kayaking or fishing this summer, a pair of water shoes is in order. 

In the world of wet and wild outdoor adventure footwear, there are several different types of water shoes to choose from. Sandals, sneakers and slip-ons are the big categories for water shoes. Great water shoes have drainage holes or quick-drying constructions to keep you comfortable. They're also easy to put on and take off while wet. 

The right pair of water shoes for you depends on the activity you intend to wear them for. Sandals are fine for creek crossings on nature walks, while a pair of sneakers may be better for more active endeavors. If you're headed on a tropical summer vacation, you'll want a pair of water shoes that can pack away easily in your luggage. If you spend your summer days frolicking near lakes and streams, easy slip-ons or sandals you can quickly take on and off might be the right water-resistant summer footwear option for you. 

We've found the best women's water sandals, water sneakers and slip-on water shoes from trusted brands like Sperry, The North Face and Teva. Shop them ahead.

Sperry Water Strider

Sperry Water Strider
Sperry

Sperry Water Strider

These water shoes have a slip-on construction and Sperry says they disperse water underfoot to enhance traction.

Columbia Creeksider Shoe

Columbia Creeksider Shoe
Columbia

Columbia Creeksider Shoe

These shoes with grippy soles and drainage holes are easy to slide on.

The North Face Skagit Water Shoes

The North Face Skagit Water Shoes
The North Face

The North Face Skagit Water Shoes

Invest in these sneaker-like water shoes with an anti-microbial finish that helps keep odors at bay.

Lands' End Slip On Water Sneakers

Lands' End Slip On Water Sneakers
Amazon

Lands' End Slip On Water Sneakers

These water sneakers are quick-drying and they have drainage holes. Their adjustable toggle makes putting them on and taking them off easy.

$70 $40

Shop Now

Sperry SeaSock Water Shoe

Sperry SeaSock Water Shoe
Sperry

Sperry SeaSock Water Shoe

This sock-like water shoe has a slip-on construction.

$50 $45

Shop Now

Lands' End Slip-On Water Shoes

Lands' End Slip-On Water Shoes
Amazon

Lands' End Slip-On Water Shoes

These water shoes have an adjustable toggle at the heel for a proper fit.

$50 $23

Shop Now

Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal

Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
Amazon

Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal

Teva's original sandals come in a ton of fun colors and prints, plus they're cost-effective.

$55 $40

Shop Now

Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal

Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal
Amazon

Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal

These lightweight Tevas are great for wading through water.

Xero Shoes Z-Trail EV Sandals

Xero Shoes Z-Trail EV Sandals
REI

Xero Shoes Z-Trail EV Sandals

These flexible, lightweight sandals are great for traveling. They float and are water resistant for any water activities too.

Chaco Z/1 Adjustable Strap Classic Sandal

Chaco Z/1 Adjustable Strap Classic Sandal
Chaco

Chaco Z/1 Adjustable Strap Classic Sandal

A pair of Chacos are a classic option. These come in medium and wide size options and offer no-slip traction. 

