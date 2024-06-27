Whether you're swimming in the creek, kayaking or fishing this summer, a pair of water shoes is in order.

In the world of wet and wild outdoor adventure footwear, there are several different types of water shoes to choose from. Sandals, sneakers and slip-ons are the big categories for water shoes. Great water shoes have drainage holes or quick-drying constructions to keep you comfortable. They're also easy to put on and take off while wet.

The right pair of water shoes for you depends on the activity you intend to wear them for. Sandals are fine for creek crossings on nature walks, while a pair of sneakers may be better for more active endeavors. If you're headed on a tropical summer vacation, you'll want a pair of water shoes that can pack away easily in your luggage. If you spend your summer days frolicking near lakes and streams, easy slip-ons or sandals you can quickly take on and off might be the right water-resistant summer footwear option for you.

We've found the best women's water sandals, water sneakers and slip-on water shoes from trusted brands like Sperry, The North Face and Teva. Shop them ahead.

