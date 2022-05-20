The Biggest Video Games Releasing in May 2022: 'Dolmen' Out Now
With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. Regardless of your preferred gaming console, there are a ton of great games releasing this month for the Sony PS5, PS4, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch.
May has a whole arsenal of great video games ready to make their debut. There are cult classic movies like Evil Dead that are getting another video game title, and the classic fighting-style game Sifu: Vengeance Edition is coming out in a special SteelBook edition.
Kick-off your sci-fi-filled space adventure in Dolmen. Currently, it's available on the PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Choose from an arsenal of customizable armor, weapons and other gear, then fight through swamps of extraterrestrial antagonists. Fend off abandoned human colonies from the alien creatures and unravel the mysteries of deep space in this action-packed title.
This month's video game launches range in genres from the interactive horror game Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong to the family-friendly Time on Frog Island — which just shows that there's a game for everyone.
Ahead, score the best games launching this month for every major game console.
PS5/PS4 Game Releases
Embark on a conquest to avenge your family in this fighting-style action game (which also has some murder mystery undertones to it). Releasing on May 3 for the PS4 and PS5, the remastered Sifu: Vengeance Edition includes the SteelBook edition, The Art of Sifu artbook, 3 lithographs and a digital soundtrack.
Play as Ashley and return to the infamous cabin to put a stop to the Necronomicon again. Like most things in the Evil Dead franchise, it won't be easy to stop The Book of The Dead. Learn how to use new weapons (don't worry, Ash's Boomstick is still in the game) as you fight Deadites and enjoy nostalgic callouts to the movies and the series. Evil Dead: The Game debuts on May 13 for the PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Play as a vampire, learn how to use your powers and cover up mysterious crimes in the heart of Boston (to your know, keep you and all of vampire-kind safe). Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong releases on May 31 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
Nintendo Switch Game Releases
If you love to unwind to cozy amphibian-themed games, then Time on Frog Island should be the next title your play through. Complete missions, gather resources and build objects all while following your dog-sized tadpole around. Time on Frog Island launches on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One on May 27.
Revel in your favorite Atari comfort game with Pac-Man Museum + which debuts on May 27. As a part of the launch-day special, you can get 5 special Gashapon Pac-Man figures that you can display in your virtual Pac-Man arcade. In addition to the Nintendo Switch, Pac-Man Museum + will also be available on the PS4 and PS5.
Xbox One/Series X Game Releases
If you love sci-fi games, then you'll love fighting through an alien infestation in deep space in Dolmen. Fight through some gigantic extraterrestrial bosses and even some alien rhinos. Starting May 20, Dolmen will be available on the PS4, PS5, as well as the Xbox Series X.
Do you love open-world first-person shooter video games that are also set during historical events? Then, Sniper Elite 5 was essentially made for you. By the way, if you love the previous Sniper Elite games, you'll be happy to know that the Kill Cam has returned to this fifth installment of the franchise. This title launches on the PS4, PS5 and Xbox on May 26.
Explore the Wizarding World and uncover the hidden truth of Hogwarts. The release date for "Hogwarts Legacy" is to be announced, but get a free $10 gift card with your Best Buy Pre-Order ahead of its release. This hyper-popular title is also available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch consoles, Sony PS5 and the PS4.
