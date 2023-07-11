If you've been waiting to get your hands on Sol De Janeiro's famed Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, now's the time—the viral TikTok body lotion is now 20% off during Amazon Prime Day.

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a thick, deeply hydrating body cream, blew up on TikTok not only for its moisturizing prowess but its intoxicating scent — an indulgent blend of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla that smells downright edible. It's the #1 best-selling body cream on Amazon and boasts over 30,000 five-star reviews. The body cream is said to smooth and tighten skin while hydrating with a blend of guarana extract, Brazil nut oil, acai oil and cupuaca butter, the Brazilian equivalent of shea butter.

Not only has the product been all over our TikTok feeds, but some of our favorite celebs swear by it. Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Hilary Duff have sung the body cream's praises—Duff told the New York Times that she was "obsessed" with Bum Bum Cream. Bieber had similar rave reviews, sharing with Refinery29 that the smell reminds her of being on the beach. It's no wonder that a tub of the stuff is sold every 14 seconds.

Shop Sol de Janeiro on Amazon

While Brazilian Bum Bum Cream may be Sol De Janeiro's bestselling product, it's certainly not the only one worth trying during Amazon Prime Day.

If you adore the cream's scent, dubbed Cheirosa 62, you might want to try it in a perfume or body spray form. The brand also has more delicious TikTok-approved fragrances: Cheirosa 68, a blend of jasmine and dragonfruit; Cheirosa 40, perfumed with black amber plum and vanilla; Cheirosa 71, with notes of caramelized vanilla and macadamia nut; and the latest addition Rio Radiance, a beachy solar floral perfect for summer. You can also try the brand's hair oil, deodorant, body glow oil, and more for 20% off while Prime Day lasts through Wednesday, July 12.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Let us help you fix that. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

