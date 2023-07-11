The Body Cream That Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff and Hailey Bieber Swear By Is on Sale Now for Amazon Prime Day
If you've been waiting to get your hands on Sol De Janeiro's famed Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, now's the time—the viral TikTok body lotion is now 20% off during Amazon Prime Day.
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a thick, deeply hydrating body cream, blew up on TikTok not only for its moisturizing prowess but its intoxicating scent — an indulgent blend of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla that smells downright edible. It's the #1 best-selling body cream on Amazon and boasts over 30,000 five-star reviews. The body cream is said to smooth and tighten skin while hydrating with a blend of guarana extract, Brazil nut oil, acai oil and cupuaca butter, the Brazilian equivalent of shea butter.
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Not only has the product been all over our TikTok feeds, but some of our favorite celebs swear by it. Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Hilary Duff have sung the body cream's praises—Duff told the New York Times that she was "obsessed" with Bum Bum Cream. Bieber had similar rave reviews, sharing with Refinery29 that the smell reminds her of being on the beach. It's no wonder that a tub of the stuff is sold every 14 seconds.
While Brazilian Bum Bum Cream may be Sol De Janeiro's bestselling product, it's certainly not the only one worth trying during Amazon Prime Day.
If you adore the cream's scent, dubbed Cheirosa 62, you might want to try it in a perfume or body spray form. The brand also has more delicious TikTok-approved fragrances: Cheirosa 68, a blend of jasmine and dragonfruit; Cheirosa 40, perfumed with black amber plum and vanilla; Cheirosa 71, with notes of caramelized vanilla and macadamia nut; and the latest addition Rio Radiance, a beachy solar floral perfect for summer. You can also try the brand's hair oil, deodorant, body glow oil, and more for 20% off while Prime Day lasts through Wednesday, July 12.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Let us help you fix that. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
This celebrity-loved hair and body spray provides a delicious dose of salted caramel and pistachio fragrance.
AHA and BHA exfoliants in this body cream help to keep pores clear and regenerate skin, while Vitamin C heals dark spots and encourages a healthy glow.
Like a vacation in a bottle, Rio Radiance is a bright yet comforting blend of solar tuberose, coconut milk, white florals and vanilla.
For the ultimate shower routine, exfoliate your skin with this sugar crystal scrub before following up with a layer of Bum Bum Cream.
Treat yourself to the lush scents of Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit, ocean air and vanilla with this floral hair and body spray. Some reviewers even say it reminds them of Baccarat Rouge 540 for a fraction of the price.
We love a good body oil, and this one is infused with algae extract and caffeine to tone your skin. Smooth onto collarbones, shoulders and legs for a sexy sheen.
Take your obsession with Bum Bum Cream to the next level with an ultra-concentrated perfume version of the pistachio and salted caramel scent you know and love.
Warm and sultry, this hair and body spray draws you in with a blend of black amber plum, creme de cassis, jasmine and musk.
Not only does this hair oil — infused with Brazilian patauá, buriti and pequi oils — smell amazing, but it also fights frizz for up to 72 hours.
Get supple, soft skin with Sol de Janeiro's firming cream that claims to boost elasticity.
This blend of caramelized vanilla, toasted macadamia and tonka bean will have you smelling like fresh-baked cookies all day.
RELATED CONTENT:
These Little Luxuries Are Deeply Discounted for Amazon Prime Day
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
Prime Day 2023 Editor's Picks: Deals We're Definitely Adding to Cart
The 40 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day
20 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe
The Cooling & Hydrating Facial Mist Kendall Jenner Uses Is Now $8
The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler Is Back in Stock for Prime Day