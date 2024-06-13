As the Braxton family's return to the small screen draws near, WE tv is sharing the first look at their new reality series, The Braxtons.

In the first trailer of the new series, Toni, Trina, Towanda, Tamar and the family's matriarch, Dr. Evelyn "Miss E" Braxton, tease a bit of what fans can expect from their latest offering. The Braxtons comes three years after the end of Braxton Family Values and two years after the death of the family's beloved sister, Traci Braxton.

Traci died on March 12, 2022 at age 50 following a battle with esophageal cancer. The late reality star gained a legion of fans as a member of the family's reality TV show, which became WE tv's most successful reality TV program when it premiered in 2011.

She released two albums (Crash & Burn, On Earth) under the Soul World and Entertainment One independent music label. Her hit single, "Last Call," peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Traci Braxton died on March 12, 2022 at age 50 following a battle with esophageal cancer. - Singer Traci Braxton onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"The main reason for wanting to do The Braxtons again is because of Traci," Toni shares at the beginning of the trailer.

"She asked us to do this -- this was her last wish," Miss E adds as Towanda explains that "it's important" that the family come together to "tell Traci's story" in the new show.

As for what the sisters will reveal on The Braxtons, Trina shares that they've been up to "a lot of things" since Family Values ended.

Toni shares that she's been preparing for her Love & Laughter Las Vegas residency with Cedric the Entertainer, while Trina has been dedicated to her cooking shows on Instagram and YouTube. Meanwhile, Towanda says she's "been producing movies, and I love being a mom."

As for Tamar, she says, "Only my inner circle knows the real deal," and now she's ready to share it.

Watch the trailer for The Braxtons below.

The Braxton family has been candid about the toll their time on-camera has taken on them as a family, especially Tamar. The Queens Court alum previously admitted the series took a toll on her mental health.

"I'm a prime example of you don't have to stay where you are, you can put in a lot of hard work and challenge yourself and really make the decision to wanna be better and do better and I did that," Tamar told People in 2021. "So, I'm here from where I was from a year and a half, two years ago, just for the next person who feels like there isn't a light at the end of the tunnel, here I am. There definitely is."

"This kind of reality television is completely different than having a docuseries about your life that you have absolutely no control over," Tamar continued. "When people start to paint you out to be something that you're absolutely not, that can definitely weigh in on your mental health because then you start to question, 'Well, who am I? What am I doing and what kind of person are people receiving?' Which in my case was a totally different human than who I really, truly am."

She added, "So, for a show like this, I get to really show who I am, show a fun side that you've probably never seen before. I love to crack jokes and I'll be a help to other people who are struggling with their mental health and so I've been able to help my roommates out a little bit with that."

Tamar Braxton previously admitted her family's reality series, 'Braxton Family Values,' took a toll on her mental health. - Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

When ET recently spoke with Toni on the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd annual Oscars viewing party, she explained why the family felt it was "really important" to do a show together once more.

"You know, it's really important [because] we lost one of our sisters, she wanted us to do this show again, and we were hesitant at first," Toni shared. "But we said, 'We're gonna do it for Traci.'"

"What's really important about doing our show is [telling] real stories about family," she added. "And I think when people see our stories, maybe we can help them in having a loss in the family."

Toni shared that her family is healing and working through their loss through their new show.

"Everyone has had at loss in their families, and for us, it was our first and it's been difficult to deal with," Toni reflected. "But we've had so many people, so many fans, welcoming us, so that part helps us. I don't think people realize how much they're helping us."

The Braxtons premieres this August on WE tv and ALLBLK.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: