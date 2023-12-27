Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson Engaged, Again, Following Split

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson are engaged -- again!

On Tuesday, the "Love and War" singer shared the news of the Christmas Day proposal alongside a festive video of the moment.

In the clip, Braxton opens a tiny blue box that reveals a ring. In the following video Robinson (who wears matching pajamas) gets down on one knee and pops the question in front of shocked family and friends.

The Braxton Family Values star celebrated her fiancé and their up and down romance.

"3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER🫠…. Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation … we knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered," Braxton wrote.

"So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD🤷🏽‍♀️because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes. @rarebreednola I love you with my entire heart and from now on our troubles are miles away🙏🏼📍✨….I’m having myself a Merry little Christmas now❤️✨."

Robinson took to his respective Instagram account to share a picture of his and Braxton's blended family, and photos of the bride-to-be showing off her bling.

"Merry Christmas from our family! Love @tamarbraxton forever…#MERRYCHRISTMAS #ENGAGED #ROBINSONFAMILY #CHRISTMAS2023 #TAMARANDJR #TAMAR #JR," he wrote.

Braxton and Robinson's got engaged in March during the finale episode of Queen's Court. In October, the pair announced that they had ended their relationship.

Earlier this month, the musician and the personal injury lawyer announced they reconciled, after three months apart.

Robinson took to Instagram to pen a message about taking accountability for his actions and sharing how healing lead him back to Braxton.

"Lots of questions, but the answer is: I had to fight hard to push past the hurt, and past my own ego, because God kept bringing me back to how much I love @tamarbraxton," he wrote in part. "And yet, I still needed to heal to see the beauty of our love. At times, I was angry, I was mad with her and so while I was single - I took advantage of people who were ultimately trying to take advantage of me with a singular goal in mind. Hurt people, hurt people."

Following her first engagement, Braxton sat down with ET and shared why she took the reality TV approach to finding romance.

"I feel like I looked high and low and the truth is I wanted to meet some potentials on there in a different kind of way," she shared with ET. "You meet people through people and I think I done ran out of people."

Braxton was previously married to Vincent Herbert from 2008-2019. Together, the pair share Logan, 9. The "All The Way Home" singer was also to producer, Darrell "Delite" Allamby, from 2001-2003.

