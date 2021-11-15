Shopping

The Coffee Lovers Gift Guide: New Keurig, Advent Calendars, Nespresso Machines, Subscriptions and More

By ETonline Staff
Coffee Gifts
Bean Box

Who doesn’t appreciate the smell of fresh coffee in the morning (and again at noon, and sometimes again around 3 p.m.)? But there’s people who love coffee, and then there’s people who LOVE coffee. The perfect present to help your coffee-fanatic friend stay pleasantly caffeinated is easier than ever to find this holiday season. 

From bean grinders to coffee bean roasters, a new Nespresso machine to and old-fashioned French press, or coffee subscription boxes to the best coffee advent calendars the world of java has no shortage of shopping options for you to select from. 

Looking to woo the at-home barista in your life? A nitro cold brew coffee maker will knock their socks off and the frequency of their coffee shop visits down. Know a chronic coffee consumer, constantly on the go? A collapsible travel mug or portable espresso maker could be a total game changer for them. 

And for those who savor their coffee to the slowest of extremes, self-warming smart mugs exist now, and yes, you definitely need one. 

ET has compiled a list of gifts that will leave any caffeine-fiend totally buzzing. Below is the coffee lovers gift guide for best coffee gifts this holiday season. And don't forget to check out our full list of 2021 gift guides to find just the right item for every loved one on your shopping list. 

K-Supreme Plus® SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Supreme Plus® SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
K-Supreme Plus® SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker
Brew coffee from anywhere with the new Alexa-enabled Keurig K-Supreme Plus® SMART coffee maker. You can customize your temperature, strength, cup size and save your settings for next time. 
$199
Williams Sonoma Compostable Coffee Capsule Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma Compostable Coffee Capsule advent calendar
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Compostable Coffee Capsule Advent Calendar
With 24 capsules in six flavors, celebrating the countdown to the holidays has never been easier for a coffee lover through this advent calendar from William Sonoma.
$40
Bean Box Twelve Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Bean Box Twelve Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Bean Box
Bean Box Twelve Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Every year, Bean Box releases a coffee advent calendar with 12 limited-edition holiday blends. Each day reveals a different coffee surprise, so it's ideal for someone who is trying to learn more about which types of coffee they prefer.
$68
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup
Stojo On The Go coffee cup
Stojo via Amazon
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup
This collapsible silicone coffee cup can easily fit in your pocket when it’s empty. This handy travel cup is also dishwasher safe, made to suit both hot and cold beverages and leakproof.
$15
Handheld Milk Frother
Handheld milk frother
Zulay via Amazon
Handheld Milk Frother
Create a barista-level latte in just a few minutes with this handheld frother.
$14
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
Perfect for a family or small office, this Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a k-cup.
$130$99
Portable Espresso Maker
Portable espresso maker
Food52
Portable Espresso Maker
With this ultra-light device, your caffeine fix is available anywhere you might need it. Add boiling water and ground beans and voila: espresso-on-the-go.
$64
Ember Temperature Control smart mug
Ember Temperature Control smart mug
Ember via Amazon
Ember Temperature Control smart mug
For the slow sipper-- this temperature controlled mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. 
$130
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Mouth
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Get your caffeine fix and satisfy your sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag.
$74 AND UP
uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
uKeg Nitro Cold Brew coffee maker
Food52
uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Nitro-brew coffee fiends-- this one’s for you. This coffee maker allows you to craft nitro cold brew comfortably at home. With double-walled vacuum insulation, your brew will stay cold all day, and keep creamy and fresh for up to two weeks.
$199
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Nordstrom
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen, to help make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop.
$189
Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder
Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind electric coffee grinder
Hamilton Beach via Amazon
Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder
Grinding your own beans is an easy step to further customize your coffee to your personal taste.
$17
Bodum French Press Coffee Maker
Bodum French Press Coffee Maker
Bodum
Bodum French Press Coffee Maker
For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.
$17$10
Electric Coffee Bean Roaster
Electric coffee bean roaster
Jiawanshun via Amazon
Electric Coffee Bean Roaster
Looking to take your custom coffee experience one step beyond simply grinding your own beans? It might be time to roast them yourself and pinpoint your perfect coffee roast level with this bean roasting machine.
$89 AND UP
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve
Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve
Compact, energy efficient, yet powerful. This space-saving Keurig coffee maker makes cups up to 12 oz within minutes.
$120$75
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker
This Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi is a sleek machine made with 54% recycled materials and energy-saving automatic turn off.
$169$160
Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express
Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express
Amazon
Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express
If you are looking for barista quality, then the Breville Barista Express is it!
$700$650

