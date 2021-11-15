The Coffee Lovers Gift Guide: New Keurig, Advent Calendars, Nespresso Machines, Subscriptions and More
Who doesn’t appreciate the smell of fresh coffee in the morning (and again at noon, and sometimes again around 3 p.m.)? But there’s people who love coffee, and then there’s people who LOVE coffee. The perfect present to help your coffee-fanatic friend stay pleasantly caffeinated is easier than ever to find this holiday season.
From bean grinders to coffee bean roasters, a new Nespresso machine to and old-fashioned French press, or coffee subscription boxes to the best coffee advent calendars the world of java has no shortage of shopping options for you to select from.
Looking to woo the at-home barista in your life? A nitro cold brew coffee maker will knock their socks off and the frequency of their coffee shop visits down. Know a chronic coffee consumer, constantly on the go? A collapsible travel mug or portable espresso maker could be a total game changer for them.
And for those who savor their coffee to the slowest of extremes, self-warming smart mugs exist now, and yes, you definitely need one.
ET has compiled a list of gifts that will leave any caffeine-fiend totally buzzing. Below is the coffee lovers gift guide for best coffee gifts this holiday season. And don't forget to check out our full list of 2021 gift guides to find just the right item for every loved one on your shopping list.
