As the cast and creative team behind The Crown prepare for the show's final season, they are approaching the final days of Princess Diana the same way they've tackled the rest of the royal family drama -- with dignity and respect.

ET's Denny Directo was at the Los Angeles premiere for the Netflix show's upcoming season at Westwood Regency Village Theatre on Sunday.

"We take the responsibility to get all of it right and this is just one particular part of the story in the last 20 to 30 years," creator Peter Morgan tells ET. "The death of Diana, it still looms large. And there are still obviously people, her sons, but it's not just that. It's the job of a dramatist to tell the story of kings and queens."

Princess Diana tragically died following a fatal car crash in Paris, France, in 1997. She is survived by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Harry has previously shared that he has watched the Netflix drama.

Harry's not the only member of the royal family who has admitted to watching the historical drama. When it comes to the royal viewers, Morgan says he hopes they feel the series does the historical figures justice.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

"I don't have a particular message for them. If they watch it, I hope they think it's fair and responsible because that's what we've tried to be," he shares.

Actress Elizabeth Debicki, who played Diana last season and in the current installment, says she felt "immense responsibility" to get the story of Diana's untimely death right.

"It was something that we thought about that we carried with us, that woke us up in the night, that we tried our very best to do properly," Debicki tells ET.

Actor Jonathan Pryce, who plays Prince Philip, shares that in real life, he was greatly affected by the death of Diana.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

"It's the first time I've ever cried for a member of the royal family. She meant a lot to my family then and over the years she still means a lot so there's a great responsibility to respect that feeling," Pryce says. "As with the rest of The Crown and the royal family, it's been dealt with with integrity and respect. Diana, in some ways, it was no different to that."

The show, which began in 2016 and has won 21 Emmy Awards, is finishing its run with a two-part season 6. Part one will drop on Thursday, Nov. 16 and part two will be released on Dec. 14 on Netflix.

"It's the end of a long journey, fantastic journey… and I just hope you all enjoy it," Morgan adds.

RELATED CONTENT: