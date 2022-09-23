After taking a brief hiatus following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, The Crown has resumed filming on the final two seasons of the acclaimed historical drama about the royal family. On Thursday, Elizabeth Debicki, who will make her debut as Princess Diana in season 5, was seen filming a scene with newcomer Rufus Kampa, who recently was cast as a 15-year-old Prince William.

The two were seen filming on a boat in Palma, Spain, with another young actor reportedly portraying Prince Harry. However, casting for William’s younger brother hasn’t been formally announced by the series while Netflix did reveal that Kampa, as well as Ed McVey, will portray the heir to the throne at different ages in season 6 and Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate Middleton.

Debicki, meanwhile, was spotted recreating another one of Diana’s iconic looks. This time, her red dress appeared to be inspired by one the late royal wore in July 1997 during one of her last official appearances at Northwick Park & St. Mark's Hospital in Harrow, Middlesex. Of course, this outfit doesn’t top Diana’s legendary revenge dress, which the actress was seen wearing during another scene filmed late last year.

While filming of new episodes continues, The Crown is set to return with season 5 in November with Imelda Staunton as the queen while Dominic West joins as Prince Charles and Lesley Manville portrays Princess Margaret.

