'The Crown' Executive Producer Addresses Likelihood They'll Tell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Story
After Wednesday's bombshell announcement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family, followed by Queen Elizabeth II's terse response, fans are eager to see the drama play out in a few years on The Crown.
However, the Netflix show's executive producer, Suzanne Mackie, quickly shut down any speculation that the award-winning series would cover the unfolding drama between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
"To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day," Suzanne Mackie told PA (via the BBC), adding, "I think we'll probably -- we won't travel into the present day."
The most recent season of The Crown covers the British monarchy from 1964 to 1977 and next season will go into the '80s, when Princess Diana joined the royal family.
Mackie also spoke about Prince Andrew's recent scandal involving his connection to Jeffrey Epstein and his subsequent departure from royal duties.
"That was a particularly low point and it resonated for us in many ways but in terms of the huge public exposure of it, not great," she said.
The show's creator, Peter Morgan, previously said that Markle would not be included on the show during a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"It's too close to the moment," he said at the time. "I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period."
Following some casting news in late November, Netflix released a statement to ET about the show's future, saying, "We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation."
ET royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET that the couple has watched The Crown.
"I was told that they loved nothing more than cooking some nice food, catching up on Netflix and watching The Crown, which they apparently watch together," Nicholl told ET.
This will likely disappoint Crown fans, who quickly took to social media as the drama unfolded on Wednesday to reference the show, even noting that the former Suits star could end up playing herself. Here's what the Internet had to say about The Crown possibly covering Meghan and Harry's drama:
