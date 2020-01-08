Thomas Markle has his thoughts on daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to "step back" as senior members of the royal family.

Since before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May 2018, Meghan has been estranged from her father after he allegedly staged paparazzi photos of himself.

"I'll just simply say I’m disappointed," the retired lighting director told US Weekly in a statement on Wednesday.

Thomas has been on the outs with his daughter for almost two years, after several negative and very public interviews in which he bashed the royal family and Harry. However, he later told outlets that he didn't want to say anything negative about his daughter and her husband. Thomas also told The Mail on Sunday in October 2018 that he didn't want people to "feel bad" for him when Meghan didn't tell him she was pregnant. He has yet to meet his grandson, Archie.

In February of 2019, a close friend of the Duchess told ET that Meghan had tried to contact her dad on several occasions via phone calls and texts but said he never answered them.

"She absolutely loves her father but feels betrayed," the friend said, referring to all the interviews Thomas has conducted with the press.

Meghan Markle Remains Upset With Father Thomas for Giving Interviews to the Press (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Meghan Markle Remains Upset With Father Thomas for Giving Interviews to the Press (Exclusive)

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry made a historic move by becoming the first members to take a "step back" from the royal family. The Sussexes added that they will "work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." The couple, along with their 8-month-old son, Archie, will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America while continuing to honor their duties to Queen Elizabeth II and their royal patronages.

However, in a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, royal communications called the decision "complicated."

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement issued by Deputy Communications Secretary to The Queen, Hannah Howard, reads. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

For more on Meghan and Harry's decision, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Schumer, Andy Cohen & More Celebs React to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Mega-Royal News

Queen Elizabeth Was Unaware of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Plan to Step Back

All the Signs Leading to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Decision to Step Back From Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drop Bombshell Announcement to Step Back From Royal Duties This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery