The Cutest Fall Home Decor From Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Autumn pumpkins, gourds and holiday decor arranged against an old wood background with glowing Christmas lights. Very shallow depth of field for effect.
Is it time for pumpkin spice yet? While just about one month of summer remains, family vacations are wrapping up and students are heading back to school -- so naturally, we're thinking about all the cozy fall decor to add to our homes. 

For those who just can't wait to get a head start on fall shopping, Amazon has a great selection of home decor, including warm blankets, pumpkin-themed decorations and more. ET Style has rounded up the best of those items, to ensure this fall is your coziest one yet. 

The CozzyLife Super Soft Plaid Throw Blanket will get you there in no time, as will the Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw. Use those blankets to keep warm while spending time with friends and family around the TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit, or opt for some Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles to bring some soft light indoors. 

And for those looking to add a little extra sparkle outdoors, the XMCOSY+ Patio Lights are a great option. They're waterproof, snowproof and easy to install -- all for the price of $60 (regularly $70). 

CozzyLife Super Soft Plaid Throw Blanket
CozzyLife Super Soft Plaid Throw Blanket
Amazon
CozzyLife Super Soft Plaid Throw Blanket
This red plaid throw blanket is made of 100% high quality acrylic, but feels like cashmere. 
$24
Huashen 24 Inch Fall Front Door Wreath
Huashen Wreath
Amazon
Huashen 24 Inch Fall Front Door Wreath
This fall harvest wreath is surrounded by large raffia, bright yellow eucalyptus leaves, orange and burgundy berries and pinecones.
$55
JOHOUSE Natural Pine Cones
JOHOUSE Natural Pine Cones.png
Amazon
JOHOUSE Natural Pine Cones
Festive pinecones scream fall. 
$10 (REGULARLY $15)
Best Choice Products 22-inch Outdoor Patio Steel Fire Pit
Best Choice Products 22-inch Outdoor Patio Steel Fire Pit
Amazon
Best Choice Products 22-inch Outdoor Patio Steel Fire Pit
Cozy up with friends and family around this fire pit. 
$40
TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit
TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit - Includes Free Wood Pack and Cloth Cover
Amazon
TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit
This fire pit has over 700 5-star ratings -- and shoppers say its worth the money. 
$350
Valery Madelyn Pumpkin Shape Wooden Signs
Valery Madelyn Pumpkin Shape Wooden Signs
Amazon
Valery Madelyn Pumpkin Shape Wooden Signs
Welcome the new season -- and any visitors -- with these cute signs. 
$39
YOUZAN Assorted Sizes White Artificial Pumpkins
YOUZAN Assorted Sizes White Artificial Pumpkins.png
Amazon
YOUZAN Assorted Sizes White Artificial Pumpkins
Take your table up a notch with these white pumpkins. 
$25
AVOIN Home Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin Fall Throw Pillow Cover
AVOIN Home Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin Fall Throw Pillow Cover.png
Amazon
AVOIN Home Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin Fall Throw Pillow Cover
The pillow also comes in a square shape. 
$9
CWI Gifts Wooden Candy Corn Shelf Sitters
CWI Gifts Wooden Candy Corn Shelf Sitters.png
Amazon
CWI Gifts Wooden Candy Corn Shelf Sitters
No tricks here -- this 3-piece set is all treat. 
$21 (REGULARLY $22)
OurWarm Macrame Table Runner
OurWarm Macrame Table Runner.png
Amazon
OurWarm Macrame Table Runner
Perfect for special occasions or daily use!
$18
Homesick Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle
Homesick Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle
Let notes of ginger, cinnamon and clove complement your cool fall day.  
$26 (REGULARLY $34)
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set
Amazon
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set
The distressed look instantly softens any space. 
$35
Romingo Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light with Timer
Romingo Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light with Timer.png
Amazon
Romingo Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light with Timer
Amazon shoppers say this pumpkin looks "beautiful during the day and even prettier in the evening."
$27
Jumping Meters Fall Placemats - Set of 6
Jumping Meters Fall Placemats - Set of 6
Amazon
Jumping Meters Fall Placemats - Set of 6
These placemats are durable and stylish. 
$11
Amazon Brand – Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket
Amazon Brand – Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket.png
Amazon
Amazon Brand – Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket
Elevate any room with this blanket. 
$50
Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles
Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles
Amazon
Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles
Get the look of a lit candle without any of the risk. 
$27
XMCOSY+ Patio Lights
XMCOSY+ Patio Lights
Amazon
XMCOSY+ Patio Lights
These lights work both outdoors and in -- and are totally easy to install. 
$60 (REGULARLY $70)

