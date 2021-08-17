The Cutest Fall Home Decor From Amazon

Is it time for pumpkin spice yet? While just about one month of summer remains, family vacations are wrapping up and students are heading back to school -- so naturally, we're thinking about all the cozy fall decor to add to our homes.

For those who just can't wait to get a head start on fall shopping, Amazon has a great selection of home decor, including warm blankets, pumpkin-themed decorations and more. ET Style has rounded up the best of those items, to ensure this fall is your coziest one yet.

The CozzyLife Super Soft Plaid Throw Blanket will get you there in no time, as will the Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw. Use those blankets to keep warm while spending time with friends and family around the TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit, or opt for some Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles to bring some soft light indoors.

And for those looking to add a little extra sparkle outdoors, the XMCOSY+ Patio Lights are a great option. They're waterproof, snowproof and easy to install -- all for the price of $60 (regularly $70).

Check out more of our picks below.

