It’s 1985, and things are looking very different for The Deuce, which returns for its third and final season.

VHS has taken over the porn industry while New York City aggressively tries to change the image of Times Square by taking over the commercial sex properties that used to line 42nd Street. The area’s barkeeps, prostitutes, pimps and porn actors are trying to figure out what comes next as the party of the 1970s comes winding down, thanks to a hive of uncontrolled violence and the devastating impact of the AIDS epidemic.

In the middle of it all are James Franco as twins Vincent and Frankie Martino, who seem to be going in opposite directions, and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Candy, who is now a porn director struggling to maintain her artistic integrity in an industry that is quickly devolving.

While the HBO drama created by George Pelecanos and David Simon comes to a close with eight episodes in September, Gyllenhaal revealed to ET that things were still very much evolving for Candy in season three.

"We don’t quite know yet what Candy’s ending will be. It shifts and changes as we shoot and move through the season," the actress, who also serves as executive producer on the series, said in May.

What becomes of Candy, the twins and all the other denizens of Times Square will soon be seen, when The Deuce returns on Monday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

