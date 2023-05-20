Shopping

The Discover Samsung Summer Sale Ends This Weekend: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Appliances and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Discover Samsung event summer 2023
Samsung

While Christmas is several months away, you might call this week the most wonderful time of the year for tech lovers. That's because Samsung is back with this season's Discover Samsung Event. Whether you've been eyeing a new Galaxy S23 smartphone or you're trying to upgrade your smart home, Samsung's sale has the best discounts we've seen since Black Friday.

Now through Sunday, May 21, shoppers can save on Samsung's newest phones, tablets, computers, Frame TVs and more. This quarter's Discover Samsung Event's appliance deals are extra impressive with steep discounts to cover just about every corner of your home. From weeklong discounts to the host of daily deals, if you're in the market for a new 4K TV, monitor, or washer and dryer — this sale is for you.

Given the broad range of electronics and home appliances Samsung offers, we've got you covered with the best deals to score before the Discover Samsung Summer Sale ends this weekend. You'll want to pay close attention to the Deals of the Day, which feature 24-hour-only offers on Samsung's top tech and appliances.

Shop all the best Samsung deals along with today's incredible discounts below before they're gone tomorrow. 

Today's Best Discover Samsung Deals: Saturday, May 20

65” Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65” Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $2,700 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.

$3,500$1,600
85" Class QN90C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
85" Class QN90C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
85" Class QN90C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen.

$4,800$4,250
85" Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
85" Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
85" Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

Escape with the QLED 4K Q70C with 4K upscaling, impressive color volume and a mind-blowing, slim design.  Enjoy content in ultra-high definition as everything is transformed into 4K resolution by the Quantum Processor. 

$2,800$2,600
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry

No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.

$2,449$1,549
27" Odyssey G65B QHD Curved Gaming Monitor
27" Odyssey G65B QHD Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung
27" Odyssey G65B QHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Your gaming world will be more lifelike than ever before. Packing in 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, QHD resolution boasts incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images.

$700$550

Best Samsung TV Deals

Transform your home into a movie theater of your very own with these savings on Samsung TVs.

75” Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
75” Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75” Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs, the QN90B takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast. Save up to $2,200 on the 4K TV. 

$3,500$2,000
75” Samsung The Frame Smart TV
Class LS03B Samsung The Frame Smart TV
Samsung
75” Samsung The Frame Smart TV

Enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, night or day. On The Frame, see everything at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode to transform your TV into a personal art exhibit. 

$3,000$2,200
85" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV
65" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV

With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater. With savings on all sizes, the best bang for your buck is the 85-inch screen with instant savings of $450.

$3,300$2,850
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Save $500 and see your favorite content with incredible color, contrast, and upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with this TV's intelligent AI-based processor. Scene by scene, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it with 4K upscaling.

$1,500$1,000
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat. 

$5,000$4,000
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Take 50% off the 65-inch QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. The nearly edge-to-edge display of this TV means you can watch distraction-free, while brilliant colors and a mini LED-powered picture make for the ultimate viewing experience.

$5,000$2,500

Best Samsung Appliance Deals

Now's the time to replace your old refrigerator, stove, washing machine or dryer for less, thanks to these incredible Samsung deals.

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Samsung
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Upgrade to a stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors.

$1,489$949
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

The power of steam lets you gently remove stains without any time-consuming pretreatments. Steam is released from the drum so every item in the load is thoroughly saturated, ensuring a deep clean.

$1,249$849
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.

$1,249$849
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.

$4,499$3,099
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,332$1,699
28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
Samsung
28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel

Save $400 on Samsung's refrigerator made with multi-vent technology to keep items on every shelf evenly cooled. Its modern look featuring a minimalist exterior with signature flat-door design and recessed handles seamlessly blends into your kitchen.

$1,499$1,099
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Washer and Dryer in Brushed Black
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Washer and Dryer in Brushed Black

Extra-Large 5.5 cu. ft. capacity means fewer loads and less time in the laundry room. Wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes without sacrificing cleaning performance. Wireless connection means you'll receive a notification on your phone when the load is finished: No more wasting time checking on clothes that are still getting clean. Save $420 on both this impressive washing machine and the matching dryer.

$1,299$879
FOR THE WASHING MACHINE
$1,299$879
FOR THE DRYER
Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Control Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Wi-Fi
Samsung
Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly. 

$1,799$1,099
Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Easily clean any surface with Samsung's Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often. 

$330$280
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

This large 6.3 cu. ft. oven fits multiple meals at one time as it can easily accommodate big casserole dishes or roasting pans. The innovative convection oven also has an air frying feature. 

$2,249$1,449
1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry
1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry
Samsung
1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry

A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses slim-fry technology which can make food crispy in the microwave.

$729$479

Best Deals on Tablets and Monitors

For work or play, these savings on Samsung tablets and Samsung computing equipment can't be beat.

Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8

Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. Save $80 instantly on the Tab S8 and save up to $609 more with eligible trade-ins.

$780$700
Galaxy Book3 Pro
Galaxy Book3 Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Book3 Pro

High speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power make this Galaxy Book3 Pro stand above the rest. Instantly save $300 on this superb laptop and save up to $732 more with an eligible trade-in.

$1,750$1,450
34" ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD Curved Monitor
34" ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD Curved Monitor
Samsung
34" ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD Curved Monitor

Get $130 off this Samsung monitor and feel fully immersed with the curved display's Ultra-WQHD resolution. Surround yourself with the 34" ultra-wide curved display featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio that provides seamless multitasking on just one screen.

 

$700$470
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Samsung
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen

Save a whopping $1,000 on the Odyssey Ark with a huge display that delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), plus an all-new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion. 

$3,000$2,000

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals

Galaxy Watch4
Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4

Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. For a limited time, get up to $120 off in instant savings and $80 trade-in credit. 

$400$200
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Watch5
Galaxy Watch5
Samsung
Galaxy Watch5

An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. During Samsung's Discover Event, you can add on a charging dock for free.

$280$220
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

