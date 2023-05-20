While Christmas is several months away, you might call this week the most wonderful time of the year for tech lovers. That's because Samsung is back with this season's Discover Samsung Event. Whether you've been eyeing a new Galaxy S23 smartphone or you're trying to upgrade your smart home, Samsung's sale has the best discounts we've seen since Black Friday.

Shop the Samsung Sale

Now through Sunday, May 21, shoppers can save on Samsung's newest phones, tablets, computers, Frame TVs and more. This quarter's Discover Samsung Event's appliance deals are extra impressive with steep discounts to cover just about every corner of your home. From weeklong discounts to the host of daily deals, if you're in the market for a new 4K TV, monitor, or washer and dryer — this sale is for you.

Given the broad range of electronics and home appliances Samsung offers, we've got you covered with the best deals to score before the Discover Samsung Summer Sale ends this weekend. You'll want to pay close attention to the Deals of the Day, which feature 24-hour-only offers on Samsung's top tech and appliances.

Shop all the best Samsung deals along with today's incredible discounts below before they're gone tomorrow.

Today's Best Discover Samsung Deals: Saturday, May 20

Transform your home into a movie theater of your very own with these savings on Samsung TVs.

75” Samsung The Frame Smart TV Samsung 75” Samsung The Frame Smart TV Enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, night or day. On The Frame, see everything at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode to transform your TV into a personal art exhibit. $3,000 $2,200 Shop Now

Now's the time to replace your old refrigerator, stove, washing machine or dryer for less, thanks to these incredible Samsung deals.

For work or play, these savings on Samsung tablets and Samsung computing equipment can't be beat.

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. Save $80 instantly on the Tab S8 and save up to $609 more with eligible trade-ins. $780 $700 Shop Now

Galaxy Book3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro High speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power make this Galaxy Book3 Pro stand above the rest. Instantly save $300 on this superb laptop and save up to $732 more with an eligible trade-in. $1,750 $1,450 Shop Now

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. For a limited time, get up to $120 off in instant savings and $80 trade-in credit. $400 $200 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Watch5 Samsung Galaxy Watch5 An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. During Samsung's Discover Event, you can add on a charging dock for free. $280 $220 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung 8K TVs Are Up to $3,500 Off Ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals

Save Big on Samsung’s Mother’s Day Deals Before They’re Gone

Samsung's Top-Rated Washer & Dryer Set Is Nearly $1,900 Off Right Now

The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, Keurig, Adidas and More

Samsung's Huge Summer Sale Returns May 15: Here's Everything to Know

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $900 Off Right Now

Save Up to 46% On Dyson, Samsung, Shark and More Cordless Vacuums