The sunny days of spring might be a month away, but it's important to keep your skin protected all year — especially with a sunscreen that doubles as a moisturizer. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen. Right now, the dermatologist-favorite product — along with all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care — is steeply discounted during the SkinStore Anniversary Sale.

Now through Monday, February 27, save up to 25% on EltaMD at SkinStore with code CELEBRATE. EltaMD's daily moisturizers that provide broad-spectrum sunscreen protection are all marked down, including tinted sunscreens.

Bieber showcased the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF on TikTok. While she gave us all a look into her skincare routine, we couldn't help but notice the EltaMD SPF went on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus. The moisturizing and anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF isn't the only beauty product Bieber uses for her everyday morning routine. She also applied the Kosas Revealer Concealer under the eyes, around her nose and a touch above her brow. The concealer gives you coverage, but it also works like a healing skincare product, thanks to its anti-inflammatory ingredients like caffeine.

@haileybieber I tried to do my everyday day skin prep/get ready situation but I ran out of time. At the end I added a little cheek tint and brushed up my eyebrows🙆🏼‍♀️ ♬ Texas Sun - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

Bieber isn't the only celeb who gave the EltaMD SPF a star-studded seal of approval. "Every day I put on sunscreen, whether it’s raining or sunny. I love EltaMD and this is a new product I just started trying from them that has hyaluronic acid inside of it," Kardashian told Vogue of the SPF. Barrymore also posted about the sunscreen on Instagram.

