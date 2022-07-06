'The Family Chantel' Stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno Divorce, File for Restraining Orders
Calling it quits! The Family Chantel stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have split.
According to court documents obtained by ET, Pedro filed for divorce from his wife on May 27. Court records show that, on the same day, a mutual restraining order was filed.
The news comes after the tumultuous deterioration of their marriage played out for fans during the current season of their TLC reality series, The Family Chantel.
The show -- which is the first spin-off series of TLC's hit show 90 Day Fiancé which follows a single couple -- has been a showcase of the former couple's marital problems throughout season 4, which premiered in early June.
During the episodes this season, Pedro has accused Chantel of being "selfish" and lazy, while Chantel has had recurring concerns regarding Pedro's close friendships with some of his female co-workers.
In a super-tease for the season, which dropped last month, the pair also discuss the possibility of separation, and get in several epic screaming matches.
Fans will likely get a chance to see what led to Pedro's decision to file for divorce and what led to the mutual restraining orders. The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
