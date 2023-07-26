The Firming Body Cream That Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff and Hailey Bieber Love Is on Sale Now
If you've been waiting to get your hands on Sol De Janeiro's viral Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, now's the time. The celeb-loved body lotion is now 15% off during Sol de Janeiro's Forever Summer Sale. Until Friday, July 28, all of Sol De Janeiro's best-selling skin and body care products along with every irresistible fragrance are being discounted.
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream blew up on TikTok not only for its moisturizing prowess but its intoxicating scent — an indulgent blend of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla that smells downright edible. The thick, deeply hydrating body cream is said to smooth and tighten skin while hydrating with a blend of guarana extract, Brazil nut oil, acai oil and cupuaca butter, the Brazilian equivalent of shea butter.
Try out the Selena Gomez's beloved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Not only has Bum Bum Cream been all over our TikTok feeds, but some of our favorite celebs swear by it. Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Hilary Duff have sung the body cream's praises—Duff told the New York Times that she was "obsessed" with Bum Bum Cream. Bieber had similar rave reviews, sharing with Refinery29 that the smell reminds her of being on the beach. It's no wonder that a tub of the stuff is sold every 14 seconds.
While Brazilian Bum Bum Cream may be Sol de Janeiro's bestselling product, it's certainly not the only one worth trying during Sol de Janeiro's Forever Summer Sale.
If you adore the cream's scent, dubbed Cheirosa 62, you might want to try it in a perfume or body spray form. The brand also has more delicious TikTok-approved fragrances: Cheirosa 68, an expensive-smelling blend of jasmine and dragonfruit; Cheirosa 40, perfumed with sultry black amber plum and vanilla; Cheirosa 71, with notes of caramelized vanilla and macadamia nut; and the latest addition Rio Radiance, a beachy solar floral perfect for summer.
Snag a discount on our favorite Sol de Janeiro body and hair care products plus more summer must-haves, below.
This celebrity-loved hair and body spray provides a delicious dose of salted caramel and pistachio fragrance.
AHA and BHA exfoliants in this body cream help to keep pores clear and regenerate skin, while Vitamin C heals dark spots and encourages a healthy glow.
Like a vacation in a bottle, Rio Radiance is a bright yet comforting blend of solar tuberose, coconut milk, white florals and vanilla.
For the ultimate shower routine, exfoliate your skin with this sugar crystal scrub before following up with a layer of Bum Bum Cream.
Treat yourself to the lush scents of Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit, ocean air and vanilla with this floral hair and body spray. Some reviewers even say it reminds them of Baccarat Rouge 540 for a fraction of the price.
We love a good body oil, and this one is infused with algae extract and caffeine to tone your skin. Smooth onto collarbones, shoulders and legs for a sexy sheen.
Take your obsession with Bum Bum Cream to the next level with an ultra-concentrated perfume version of the pistachio and salted caramel scent you know and love.
Warm and sultry, this hair and body spray draws you in with a blend of black amber plum, creme de cassis, jasmine and musk.
Not only does this hair oil — infused with Brazilian patauá, buriti and pequi oils — smell amazing, but it also fights frizz for up to 72 hours.
Get supple, soft skin with Sol de Janeiro's firming cream that claims to boost elasticity.
This blend of caramelized vanilla, toasted macadamia and tonka bean will have you smelling like fresh-baked cookies all day.
