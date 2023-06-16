As far as feature film debuts go, Sasha Calle's is, well...pretty super!

The Boston native, who got her acting start on the daytime soap The Young and the Restless in 2018, was cast as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, in DC's newest superhero epic The Flash, and the excitement is still sinking in.

"Honestly it's a shock," Calle told ET's Ash Crossan this week, ahead of the film's debut. "I went to the premiere last night and even hearing you say that it still kind of a shock to me."

Originally set for a 2018 release, The Flash has been bogged down in COVID and production delays for years, and the premiere events reunited the cast for the first time in a while.

"It was really fun to see everyone," the actress marveled. "It was really beautiful to see the credits roll at the end of the film, because thousands of people truly worked on this movie and I'm so happy that it's coming out because everyone's love and hard work is finally coming to fruition."

The Flash features the return of Ezra Miller as the titular speedy hero -- though, thanks to a multiverse mix-up, the film actually features Miller playing two different Barry Allens from disparate timelines.

"They did wonderful job in switching those characters and their personalities are really fun and complimentary of each other," Calle raved. "I think people are really gonna love the Barry Allen story in this film."

The multiverse of it all also means that the actress is playing a different Supergirl than fans have seen before, with Calle teasing that "her entry into the film is a little darker. And it's so different, which I think is really, really cool."

"She's got this, like, androgynous thing to her and she's very powerful," she added.

Additionally, the film features the return of some DC heavyweights, including Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman, which Calle said was a thrill to watch.

"Watching Keaton in his full glory up there, it was very cool," she recalled. "I saw the Tim Burton movies with my little brother, and it was just really cool to see that come to life."

The actress also got her own seal of approval from two former DC heroes: Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot.

"I was really excited to meet him," she shared of Cavill, her onscreen cousin, as it were. "I was like, 'What'd you think? Did I make you proud?' and he was like, yeah, yeah. It was in his own words, we obviously have a very different lingo. He was very proper and kind and very glorious."

As for Gadot? "She's a queen. I love her very much," Calle raved, sharing how inspired she was watching Wonder Woman in 2017 as a recent college graduate trying to make it in the industry.

"When I met her I was like, 'I'm sorry, I have to fangirl and I have to tell you that you are the reason that I was able to see myself up there, and that's why representation matters,'" she recalled. "I mean, I literally saw her on the big screen and I was like, wow, I have to do that."

"She messaged me yesterday morning and she said congratulations," Calle added. "She's just so loving and she's like, 'Enjoy this moment, enjoy your hard work.' I'm really grateful for that relationship."

It's certainly been a whirlwind of a Hollywood introduction, but the actress told ET that she'd love to continue on with the role, playing Supergirl in future projects.

"Absolutely, are you kidding me?" she laughed. "I love her so much and I feel her very deeply. I think this movie was a runway to a better story for her."

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran's takeover of DC Studios, there are plans in the works to adapt the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow storyline, which takes Supergirl into outer space to help a young alien avenge her father. However, Calle said she's just as interested in Kara Zor-El's possible life on Earth.

"I just want to dive deeper into Kara and her feelings into her day to day," she shared of what kind of Supergirl storylines she'd personally like to explore. "I would just love to see her in regular clothes, in human clothes. As a fan, the whole time that I was filming, I kept thinking, 'What would she wear? What glasses would she wear?'"

"[In The Flash], we don't meet her human, realized self, so as a fan, that would be something very cool," she added.

The Flash is in theaters now.

